Fortress Biotech: Highly Complex, Greatly Undervalued

Since five portfolio companies are publicly listed, we can calculate the value of its public portfolio, which in return allows us to calculate the market-implied value of the private portfolio.

I would like to present you with my analysis of a company that I've been intrigued by ever since it came up on one of my biotech stock screeners, because it is truly unlike anything else you can find in the public biotech markets.

It is not one, but ten biotech companies bundled into one, with a very broad pipeline of drugs, ranging from pre-clinical to late-stage. It also includes interests in a full-service investment bank and a special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC"). While a majority of its subsidiaries are still private and offer limited financial information, we can easily assess the value of its public portfolio, and use it to make an estimate of the private portfolio's value. To the benefit of an investor, the company does not only offer catalysts through its pipeline, but also through the planned initial public offering of a subsidiary in the next months. This highly intriguing company is called Fortress Biotech.

Company Description and History

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO), in its own words, is a "biopharmaceutical company dedicated to acquiring, developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products."

Fortress Biotech's story originally began in 2006 when the company was still named Coronado Biosciences. It was in stealth mode until 2011, when it announced that it had raised almost USD 50mn. in two separate funding rounds. The company shortly after announced that it would go public by registering its private shares as common stock. Most interestingly, at the time Coronado's main product was a drug derived from a parasite found in pigs, with trials for number of indications including Crohn's Disease and autism. However, the trial for Crohn's Disease was discontinued after review from an independent advisory committee, and the study investigating the effect of the drug in adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder also failed to reach statistic significance.

In December 2013, Coronado Biosciences announced management changes: Dr. Linsday Rosenwald, founder of the company and Director since 2009, would become Chairman, President and CEO. A further addition to management was Michael S. Weiss as a director and Co-Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors. Both remain in their positions until today, and are also closely involved (and invested) in the subsidiaries that Fortress has launched.

In March 2014, after it became clear that the aforementioned drug trial in Crohn's Disease had failed to produce notable results, Dr. Rosenwald stated that Fortress would change its growth strategy to the in-licensing, acquisition or investment in pharmaceutical and biotechnology products, technologies and/or companies, as well as financing existing or later-acquired products, technologies or companies through partnerships, joint ventures, direct financings or public or private spin-outs.

Shortly after, as outlined in more detail below for each of the portfolio companies, Fortress began to quickly build its business, beginning with CB Pharma (a "Special Purpose Acquisition Company", or SPAC), followed by other companies such as Journey, Avenue Therapeutics or Checkpoint Therapeutics. In April 2015, the company changed its name to the one it still holds today: Fortress Biotech.

Besides pipeline and company progress, the most notable addition to the FBIO group of companies took place in April 2016, when it announced that it would make a tender offer to National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NHLD), a full-service investment banking and asset management firm. As part of the tender offer, Fortress would grant shareholders USD 3.25 per share as well as a 5-year warrant with an exercise of USD 3.25. In this process, Fortress was tendered approximately 54% of NHLD's outstanding shares - below the 80% set forth in the tender agreement, which would've resulted in a merger with FBIO and a subsequent delisting.

In November 2017, Fortress announced a public offering of 9.375% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:FBIOP) at a price of USD 25.00 per share, with net proceeds to Fortress of USD 22.2mn. It is notable to mention here that the lead manager and joint bookrunner was National Securities Corporation.

Business Model

Fortress Biotech Companies (in alphabetical order)

Source: Fortress Biotech.

Aevitas Therapeutics

Aevitas Therapeutics was formed in August 2017 to develop new gene therapy approaches for complement-mediated diseases. It has licenses a proprietary technology from a 'leading university', which uses adeno-associated virus (NYSE:AAV)-based gene therapy to restore lasting production of functional complement regulatory proteins. It extended its efforts through a sponsored research agreement with the University of Massachusetts Medical School in February 2018.

Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) was formed in February 2015 based on an exclusive license to an intravenous (IV) formulation of tramadol for the U.S. market, obtained from Revogenex Ireland. According to Fortress, IV tramadol may fill a gap in the acute pain market between IV acetaminophen/NSAIDs and IV conventional narcotics, especially under consideration of the opioid crisis in the US.

Avenue Therapeutics completed an End-of-Phase 2 study for IV Tramadol in 2016, and began to conduct its first Phase 3 trial in September 2017. The trial met its primary endpoint and all key secondary endpoints in May 2018. Avenue now plans to initiate a second pivotal Phase 3 trial in patients following abdominoplasty surgery.

Avenue Therapeutics completed its IPO on June 30, 2017 at a price of USD 6.00 share with gross proceeds of approx. USD 38mn. Bookrunners were Oppenheimer & Co. and National Securities Corporation, a subsidiary of NHLD.

Caelum Biosciences

Caelum Biosciences was formed in January 2017 with the goal of advancing the development of CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain ("AL") amyloidosis, a rare systemic disorders leading to the buildup of amyloid proteins in and around tissues, nerves and organs, resulting in organ damage and high mortality rates.

At formation, it entered into an agreement with Columbia University to receive the worldwide license right to the aforementoed CAEL-101, which at the time was being evaluated in a Phase 1a/1b study. In April of that year, CAEL-101 in Amyloidosis received Orphan Drug Designations for the use as a therapeutic agent as well as a radio-imaging agent. Caelum dosed the final patient of the Phase 1b clinical trial in May 2017, and presented results in December 2017, demonstrating the ability of CAEL-1 to achieve early and clinically efficacious responses in patients with relapsed and refractory amyloid light chain amyloidosis.

In April 2018, Caelum confidentially submitted a draft registration statement to the SEC related to its proposed initial public offering. This could provide significant upside to Fortress Biotech' share price - please find more on my analysis on this particular point further down in the "Trade Idea" section of the article.

Cellvation

Cellvation was formed in November 2016 with the goal of developing novel stem cell-based therapies for the treatment of traumatic brain injury (NYSE:TBI). According to Cellvation, TBI is a leading cause of death and disability among adults and children in the US, with approx. 2.5mn. TBIs in the US in 2010. At inception, Cellvation entered into an agreement with the University of Texas Health Sciences Center at Houston to secure the rights to three programs, including two Phase 2 cell therapies for TBI in children and adults.

In November 2017, Cellvation's CEVA101 was granted FDA Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) Designation for the treatment of traumatic brain injury. Under terms of the RMAT designation, the FDA will help facilitate expedited development and review, and will provide guidance on the required evidence for the approval of CEVA101.

Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) was formed in March 2015 with the goal of developing a portfolio of fully human immuno-oncology targeted antibodies, licensed from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. As part of the agreement at formation, Checkpoint agreed to pay Dana-Farber an upfront licensing fee, development and sales-based milestones as well as sales royalties. Furthermore, Checkpoint also entered into a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) to develop two antibody research programs, Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR, in the field of hematological malignancies. However, in this case, Checkpoint was the licensor, receiving the right to an upfront licensing fee as well as development and sales-based milestones and sales royalties from TGTX. It should be noted here that FBIO Co-Vice Chairman Michael S. Weiss is also the Executive Chairman, President and CEO of TGTX.

In March 2015, Fortress (then still Coronado) announced a licensing agreement with NeuPharma to develop and commercialize its 3rd generation EGFR inhibitors, paying an upfront licensing fee and agreeing to milestone and royalty payments. The EGFR inhibitor received FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of EGFR mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer in September 2017. In January 2016, it announced another license agreement with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA), obtaining the exclusive worldwide development and commercialization right for CEP-8983 and its small molecule prodrug CEP-9722, an oral poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitor in clinical development for solid tumors. In May 2017, it further broadened its pipeline through a licensing agreement wih Jubilant Biosys, receiving the rights to a family of patents covering compounds that inhibit BRD4, with opportunities in cancer treatment.

Checkpoint's pipeline currently consists of Phase 1 trials for CK-301-Anti-PD-L1 with an indication in lung cancer and other solid tumors, a Phase 1/2 trial for its CK-101 EGFR Inhibitor with an indication in lung cancer, and plans a Phase 1b trial for its CK-102 PARP Inhibitor with an indication in multiple forms of cancer. It is also planning INDs for three further compounds with further indications in cancer treatment.

Checkpoint's stock became tradeable on the OTC markets on December 19, 2016 at an initial price of USD 5 per share, and began trading on the NASDAQ on June 26, 2017. It sold 4,600,000 shares at a price of USD 4.35 per share at public offering in March 2018, with NHLD's National Securities Corporation acting as sole book running manager.

Cyprium Therapeutics

Cyprium Therapeutics was formed in March 2017 with the goal of developing novel therapies for the treatment of Menkes disease and related copper metabolism disorders. Menkes Disease is a rare X-linked pediatric disease caused by gene mutations of the copper transporter ATP74 affecting approx. one in 100,000 newborns per year. Mortality for the disease is high, with many patients dying before the age of three. There is currently no FDA-approved treatment for Menkes Disease or milder variants.

At inception, Cyprium entered into a Research and Development agreement as well as a license agreement with the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development with the goal of developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy. Cyprium's CUTX-101 (Copper Histidinate) was granted FDA Fast Track designation for the treatment of Menkes Disease in July 2018.

Helocyte

Helocyte (originally named DiaVax Biosciences) was formed in April 2015 with the goal of developing immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cytomegalovirus (CMV). According to the Center for Disease Control, over half of adults by age 40 have been infected with CMV, and once it is in a person's body, it stays there for life and can reactivate. Most people infected with CMV show no signs or symptoms, as the person's immune system usually keeps the virus at bay. However, CMV infections can cause serious health problems for people with weakened immune systems, such as individuals receiving organ transplants, and for unborn babies.

Upon founding, Helocyte signed an agreement with City of Hope National Medical Center in Duarte, CA, under which it secured worldwide rights to two T-cell immunotherapeutic vaccines: Triplex (intended to control CMV in recipients of stem cell or solid organ transplants) and Convax (designed to induce an antibody preventing transmission of CMV in utero). Helocyte also entered into an option agreement to receive the exclusive worldwide rights to Pentamer, an universal immunotherapeutic vaccine for the prevention of CMV transmission to unborn babies. In the initial press release, the company stated that the licensing and option agreements are worth up to USD 100mn. in upfront, milestone and other payments.

The company stated in April 2016 that it had started enrolling for Phase 2 studies of PepVax (since June 2015) and Triplex (since November 2015). In October 2016, it published results of its Triplex Phase 1 trial, showing robust and durable virus-specific immunity in those previously infected with CMV. The two Phase 2 trials are shown as "Active, not recruiting" on the Clinical Trials website, and no press statements have been made by the company since then. On its pipeline website, Helocyte states that they expect information on whether they've reached the primary endpoint for Triplex by 1H2018 (which by now however has passed). However, in its most recent quarterly results, it is stated that Helocyte elected to discontinue the further development of its HLA-restricted single-antigen PepVax program.

Journey Medical Corporation

Journey Medical Corporation was formed in October 2014 with the purpose of acquiring, licensing and commercializing branded dermatology products. It first did so in January 2016, when it acquired rights to a wound cream and a licensing agreement to commercialize an emollient for the treatment of various types of dermatitis. Today, the company is marketing four products: Targadox (against acne), Triderm (against corticosteroid responsive dermatoses), Ceracade (Eczema Emollient) and Luxamend (Wound Cream).

Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) was formed in March 2015 to develop and commercialize novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient's own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. In order to achieve this goal, Mustang has partnered with the City of Hope Medical Center and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center to develop CAR-T therapies across various cancer indications. It has also partnered with Harvard Medical School's Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and the Harvard Stem Cell Institute to develop CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR-T therapies in the areas of hematology and solid tumors.

Mustang Bio is currently in the process of conducting two Phase 1 trials: MB-101, MB-102 and MB-106. MB-101 is a CAR-T therapy for the treatment of patients with recurrent and refractory malignant glioma and glioblastoma. To fund the Phase 1 trial, Mustang received a USD 12,8mn. grant from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine in October 2017. MB-102, also a CAR-T therapy, is intended to treat two forms of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Mustang announced in December 2017 that the therapy had achieved the first-ever complete response from a CAR-T therapy for AML, and that the therapy is safe and well-tolerated.

Mustang Bio began trading on the NASDAQ on August 22, 2017, through a direct listing at a share price of USD 10. More recently, in late June 2018, it was added to the Russell 2000, 3000 and Microcap Indices.

National Holdings Corporation

National Holdings (NASDAQ:NHLD) is a full-service investment banking and asset management firm which provides a range of service, including brokerage and advisory services, investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and other services. Since Fortress acquired a majority stake in NHLD, the company has greatly benefitted from the business of Fortress and its subsidiaries by being involved in both equity capital markets (e.g. the IPOs of its subsidaries or FBIO's Preferred Stock issuance) and debt capital markets (e.g. through convertible note issuance).

(I would like to point out Richard Lejeune's research into the company: He wrote three great articles giving and overview and making a good case for NHLD, the most recent one being from January 2018. You can find it here.)

Origo Acquisition Corp. (CB Pharma Acquisition Corp.)

Origo Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:OTCPK:OACQF) was originally formed under the name of CB Pharma Acquisition Corp. It is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering "into a business combination with one or more businesses or entities, with a current focus in the specialty pharma and generic drug industries." In the December 2014 IPO, CB Pharma sold 4,000,000 shares priced at USD 10. After an extraordinary board meeting in June 2016, Origo's management, which included Dr. Rosenwald and Mr. Michael Weiss- resigned from their positions and were replaced with a new management team, and 1,050,000 shares held by them were transferred to the new management. Fortress retained ownership of 265,000 shares of Origo.

In July 2017, Origo Acquisition Corp. announced that it would enter into a merger agreement with Hightimes Holding Corp., the publisher of High Times magazine and a leading voice of the cannabis community since 1974. High Times will be the surviving entity, resulting in holders of Origo equity securities or warrants to convert into Hightimes Holding instruments once the merger goes through.

Tamid Bio

Tamid Bio was formed in December 2017 to develop adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapies with a particular focus on the ocular manifestations of Mucopolysaccharidosis type I (MPS I). The disorders is caused by the accumulation of gylcosaminoglycans (GAGs) in multiple organs.

Tamid has partnered with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and its Gene Therapy Center to develop Tamid-001, a gene therapy targetting the mentioned manifestations. Tamid-001 aims to provide sustained delivery of the missing enyzme, to remove the GAGs in the eye as well as to prevent further accumulation.

Furthermore, Tamid Bio has in-licensed two earlier-stage assets from UNC-Chapel Hill to target two further indications in the field of ophthalmology.

Other

In July 2015, Fortress announced that its newly launched subsidiary Altamira Bio had acquired from New Zealand Pharmaceuticals (NZE:AFT) a license from the National Institutes of Health for the development of a key compound in the treatment of hyposialylation disorders. Altamira was later renamed to Escala Therapeutics, but announced in July 2017 that it would discontinue the development of the acquired compound.

In 2014, Fortress invested USD 250,000 to acquire a 35% stake in Argus Neurooptics LLC, a medical device company developing a laser device to treat migraine headache. In the latest annual report, Fortress states that an August 2017 clinical trial utilizing the device concluded that there is no strong statistical data demonstrating that the device provided relieve from migraine headaches, resulting in Fortress writing off its investment.

Financials

In its financials, fortress breaks down revenues and expenses into Fortress' and National's numbers respectively, but shows other income and expenses (e.g. interest, or change in fair value of derivatives, notes and investments) as a consolidated figure. It should be noted that Fortress also consolidates its three publicly listed, but controlled subsidiaries (Mustang Bio, Checkpoint Therapeutics & Avenue Therapeutics) into its financial statements.

In 2017, Fortress generated revenues of USD 17.3mn., out of which USD 15.5mn. were related to the sale of Journey's dermatological products, while the remainder was generated through milestone agreements. The more substantial addition to revenue is National: The company generated revenues of 170.3mn., mostly through commissions and to a smaller degree through its investment banking and investment advisory businesses.

Unsurprisingly for a biotech company, Fortress incurred significant operating expenses due to R&D and G&A, resulting in total operating expenses of USD 107.0mn. National also had high operating expenses, mostly driven to commissions, compensation and fees, adding up to a total of USD 181.7mn and thus a loss from operations for the company as a whole of approx. USD 101.2mn. Net loss for the year was USD 99.8mn., slightly lower relative to the operating loss due to a favorable change in fair value of its derivative liabilities.

Next, lets look at the balance balance sheet. As of March 31, 2018, Fortress had cash and short term investments amounted to USD 166.3mn. Regarding liabilities, Fortress has steadily increased its long-term debt from USD 27.8mn. in March 2017 to USD 73.4mn. in March 2018 - a more than threefold increase, which is also visible in the income statement, where interest expense has increased from USD 0.7mn. last March to USD 2.1mn. this March. Short-term debt, which consists entirely of the current portion of long-term debt, stands at USD 12.6mn. Fortress also 1mn. outstanding shares of Preferred Stock, which I value at a liquidation value of USD 25.00/share, or Preferred Stock of USD 25mn. as a whole.

Valuation

Fortress Biotech either fully owns or holds substantial stakes in a multitude of biotech companies, standing at various points in their 'biotech life cycle' - some very early-stage (Aevitas without a Phase 1 candidate), some later-stage (Avenue Therapeutics, which recently completed its first Phase 3 trial), and some already in the process of commercialization (Journey Medical). This complexity makes it hard to evaluate Fortress as a whole.

As my first analysis in Fortress, I took a look at what I call Fortress' liquid portfolio: Its stakes in Avenue Therapeutics, Mustang Bio, Checkpoint Therapeutics, National Holdings and Origo Acquisition Corp., as well as net debt/cash. To do so, I dug through each of the public portfolio companies' proxy statements to find out how many shares Fortress owns in each of them. It should be noted here that for ATXI, MBIO and CKPT, Fortress owns two kinds of shares (Class A and Common Stock), of which so far only the common shares are traded. For the sake of simplicity, I assumed that both are valued equally at the price of the respective common stock, even though the Class A share might potentially be trading at a higher price (given different voting rights).

For this analysis, we have to slightly adjust net debt as the aforementioned figures are the consolidated figures for Fortress in order to avoid double-counting. If we want to get an understanding of the net debt figure for Fortress Biotech alone, we have to subtract the cash balances of MBIO (USD 54.8mn.), CKPT (USD 34.9mn) and ATXI (15.0mn.) from the consolidated balance (USD 166.3mn.). Thus, cash for Fortress alone stands at USD 61.7mn. We then subtract USD 25mn. of preferred stock (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and its short- and long-term debt of USD 86.1mn., leading us to a net debt figure of USD -49.3mn., or USD -0.93/share.

Putting all of this together, we get the following result:

Source: Google Finance (as of July 16, 2018), Fortress Biotech quarterly financials (as of March 31, 2018), Proxy Statements (as of April 30, 2018).

One could of course argue that the company could not actually realize this value if it were to sell its positions in its listed subsidiaries without moving their stock prices, leading to the thought of potentially adding a "holding company discount" as it is sometimes done in Equity Research.

However, this is not the point that I am trying to make here. What I find more intriguing is the conclusion that the liquid asset per share figure allows us to make regarding the value of its private portfolio: If we subtract the figure from FBIO's stock price, we get to a value of around USD 1.00 per share (approx. USD 53mn.), which should be the market implied value of its private assets. In the next step, we thus have to ask ourselves whether this is a viable number, or whether the market potentially underestimates the value of the private portfolio.

Some of Fortress' subsidiaries are clearly unproven, such as Aevitas without a clear product candidate. However, others have already generated income: In the first three months of 2018, Journey Medical generated product revenue of USD 5.5mn and related party revenue of 0.4mn. on COGS of 1.5mn., leading to operating income of USD 4.4mn. It further states that G&A attributable to JMC stands at USD 3.2mn. Assuming that JMC has incurred no further income or expenses and has no debt itself, net income for Q1 2018 would stand at USD 0.8mn., or approx. USD 3.2mn. for the entire year of 2018 if it continues to generate similar revenue. At a somewhat conservative P/E multiple of 10, Journey would be valued at around USD 30mn. However, instead of trying to find the correct number for Journey, there is another subsidiary that might warrant a closer look: Caelum Biosciences, which is planning to go public.

The Trade Idea

Fortress Biotech so far took three of its portfolio companies public: Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI), Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO). At IPO/initial trade date, they traded at a market capitalization of approx. USD 87mn. (ATXI), USD 175mn. (CKPT) and USD 250mn. (MBIO) respectively. I would take this range from approx. USD 90mn. to USD 250mn. to be a good indicator of Caelum's expected value when taken public.

According to the last quarterly report (under "non-controlling interests"), it is stated that non-controlling interest in Caelum amounts to 33.9%. In other words, Fortress currently owns 66.1% in the company. Thus, if it were to go public, the potential value to Fortress at time of the IPO might amount to the following (per share value calculated on the basis of 52.9mn. shares outstanding):

Market Capitalization Value to FBIO (x 66.1%) Value per Share USD 90mn. (Low) USD 59.5mn. USD 1.12 USD 170mn. (Mid) USD 112.4mn. USD 2.12 USD 250mn. (High) USD 165.3mn. USD 3.12

Part of this value to Fortress would most likely be immediate through a partial sale of its stake in the company, which in return could be used to pay off some of its outstanding debt. Over the long-term, the value might increase (if the stock rallies) but also decrease (if it declines - as visible e.g. for CKPT, which has fallen almost 75% since its IPO).

However, either way of how the stock price of Caelum will move, it becomes clear that even at the lower end of the range, the theoretical value of Caelum's stock to Fortress would be higher than the USD 1.00 per share currently priced in as the value of Fortress' private portfolio as a whole.

It should be noted here that Fortress breaks out no separate cash figure for Caelum, thus potentially double-counting cash to a certain degree. However, I would find it unlikely for its cash balance to be substantial enough to alter the above values substantially. Even if Caelum had cash balances of USD 20mn. or so, this would "only" reduce its value to around USD 0.75 per share, which in return would mean that its private portfolio - including assets such as Journey or Cyprium's promising Menkes treatment - is worth "only" USD 13mn. Such a figure, however, only brings me to one conclusion: Fortress' private portfolio is undervalued, and an investor can set up a trade that allows to participate in the upside created by Caelum's initial public offering.

Implementation

In my eyes, there are two ways to implement this trade: One can either go long FBIO through its stock, but could also implement it through a bull call spread or the sale of an ITM put.

Looking at the November 16, 2018 options, I currently see a bid/ask for the 2.50 strike option of USD 0.65/0.80, and a bid/ask for the 5.00 strike option of USD 0.05/0.20. Such a bull call spread could thus potentially be implemented at a price of 0.60 per option, meaning that an investor would break even at USD 3.10/share (approx. 6.5% OTM from current levels). Given the potential upside catalyst through the Caelum IPO, I would not find it unlikely for the stock to recover to such levels. However, I unlikely my other recent option trade recommendation, I would not recommend such an implementation as a short-term profit trade, but rather as another option to build a FBIO position a more favorable prices than a direct purchase.

Risks and Concerns

Fortress Biotech and its subsidiaries, in general, bear the usual risks of a biotechnology company: They have little to no revenues for many years while they try to receive FDA approval for their drugs, and then need to commercialize those drugs. Both of these steps require a substantial amount of cash, which is often raised through equity issuance, resulting in dilution for existing investors.

Fortress Biotech manages to reduce this risk through the interconnections in its group of companies: It provides financing to its subsidaries, and receives potentially more favorable access to capital markets through National Holdings than this would be the case for an individual biotech company.

One issue of concern to me are the interconnections between the Fortress' management and their companies. In the latest annual report, the company states that they have a Credit Facility with Opus Point Partners, on which they pay an interest rate of 12% p.a. Both interest and principal can also be paid in common stock of FBIO or its subsidiaries. Opus is managed by Dr. Rosenwald, CEO of Fortress Biotech, and Michael Weiss, Executive Chairman of Fortress Biotech. As mentioned earlier, Weiss is also the President, Executive Chairman and CEO and 13.7% Owner of TG Therapeutics, which has licensing agreements both with Checkpoint Therapeutics and Journey Medical. TGTX and FBIO also share the same office space in New York.

The only reason that makes this a little bit less of a concern to me is how much Rosenwald and Weiss are literally invested in the company, owning 16.4% and 14.1% of Fortress respectively, as well as other ownership stakes in the subsidaries. While additional 'income' through e.g. their fund or other sources it surely not the best example of corporate governance, I would assume it to be less of an overall stake in their wealth, which should ensure that they continue to act in best interest to the company's outside shareholders.

Conclusion

While I am still in the process of thoroughly analyzing Fortress Biotech and its many portfolio companies, I wanted to share an approach with you that allows an investor to easily assess the value of Fortress' liquid portfolio, which in return also allows us to make an estimate of the value of its private portfolio. Based on what I expect of the Caelum Biosciences IPO, I would deem the current value of its private portfolio as too low: Based on my estimates above, Caelum could already be worth more than the current value of the private portfolio, thus valuing other promising portfolios such as Cyprium Therapeutics or Cellvation at zero.

With this article I wanted to give you an overview of the highly interesting group of companies surrounding Fortress Biotech. I hope that you found it helpful, despite it length - which I think, given the complexity of the company, is somewhat warranted. Please stay tuned for further articles in which I will try to assess the potential of Fortress and its subsidiaries. If you have any other ideas or comments on how to tackle this task - please share them in the comments.

