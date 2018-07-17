Tenable Seeks $166 Million In U.S. IPO

TENB is growing quickly in a profitable sector but faces the potential challenge of new market entrants.

The firm provides cyber security risk assessment and compliance software to enterprises and government agencies.

Tenable Holdings aims to raise $166 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO.

Quick Take

Tenable (TENB) intends to sell shares of its common stock for gross proceeds of $166 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm provides cybersecurity solutions for a category of cybersecurity known as Cyber Exposure. Cyber Exposure is focused on managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era.

TENB is growing topline revenue sharply, has delivered impressive financial results but the lucrative business it operates in may attract more intense competition.

Company & Technology

Columbia, MD-based Tenable was founded in 2002 to transform how security is managed and measured. The company created both Nessus®, an assessment solution for identifying the vulnerabilities, configuration issues, and malware that attackers use, and based on the technology, Tenable.io®, a platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform.

Management is headed by President and CEO Amit Yoran, who has been with the firm since 2017. Yoran was previously President of RSA Security from 2014 - 2016 and Senior Vice President of RSA from 2011-2014. Yoran also served as CEO of NetWitness from 2006 - 2011.

Tenable customers include 53 percent of the Fortune 500, 29 percent of the Global 2000 and large government agencies.

Institutional investors in Tenable include Insight Venture Partners (35.3% pre-IPO) and Accel (34.4%).

Tenable has developed solutions to provide continuous monitoring to identify vulnerabilities, reduce risk and ensure compliance.

Below is a brief overview video of Tenable.io:

(Source: Tenable)

Tenable helps over 24,000 global organizations to understand and reduce cyber risk. The company’s platform is designed to assist the organization’s Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and gives the CISO “unified visibility into the organization’s state of security and enables security teams to prioritize and focus remediation efforts.”

The company’s main platform is Tenable.io, a software that manages and measures cyber exposure across traditional IT assets, including networking infrastructure, desktops and on-premises servers and modern IT assets.

Specific capabilities of the platform include vulnerability management, web application scanning, container security, and Tenable.io Lumin. Benefits include the following:

Eliminates blind spots

Focuses effort with vulnerability state tracking

Improves productivity through a streamlined user experience

Maximizes value via simplified integrations

Improves ROI with an elastic asset licensing model

(Tenable)

Customer Acquisition

As part of its marketing strategy, the company is especially focused on its enterprise customers and delivering tailored marketing programs focused on CISOs and security executives, functional managers and security practitioners and consultants with Nessus.

Tenable executes marketing programs targeted at new customer acquisition, customer retention and cross-selling and up-selling of products across its platform. The company highlights product solutions by gathering and sharing customer testimonials and stories.

In March 2018, Tenable hosted its inaugural user conference, Tenable Edge, with 500 registrations. The program included hands-on training, a new product launch keynote announcing Tenable.io Lumin and the expansion of the Tenable Research team.

Selling expenses as a percentage of revenue have been uneven as revenues have increased sharply, as the figures below indicate:

Q1 2018: 67.0%

2017: 62.0%

2016: 68.9%

Management believes that there is significant room to capture additional market share due to their ability to continue to grow their enterprise platform customers. The firm estimates that the total addressable market will reach approximately $16 billion in 2019.

TENB plans to accomplish this by expanding its sales organization and leveraging its channel partner network. Tenable is focused on driving additional sales to existing customers through investing in sales and marketing and customer success personnel and activities to achieve additional revenue growth from existing customers.

Interestingly, management refers to its customer retention rate, a very important metric for determining sales and business model efficiency, but didn’t provide any information about. Other SaaS-oriented IPO candidates have provided information with which to analyze retention rate, so the absence of it creates a question in my mind as to the firm’s performance in this regard.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Grand View Research, the global cyber security market size was valued at $78.26 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period from 2018-2024.

The main factor driving market growth is the rise in cybercrimes and malware attacks on governments, BFSI and healthcare organizations.

The solutions segment dominated the cyber security market over the forecast period. The services segment is anticipated to register highest CAGR of 12.3% over the forecast period. The growth of Security as a Service (SaaS) is owed to the factor that organizations are employing third-party vendor for their security models.

In 2015, North America dominated the cyber security market accounting for a market revenue of $30.95 billion. Asia Pacific, however, is projected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market with a CAGR of 15.5% over the forecast period.

Major competitive vendors that offer cyber security solutions include:

Qualys (QLYS)

Rapid7 (RPD)

IBM (IBM)

Tanium (TANM)

Crowdstrike

Symantec Corporation (SYMC)

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Checkpoint Software Technologies (CHKP)

Fortinet (FTNT)

Trend Micro (OTCPK:TMICY)

Management lists the following as competitive strengths:

Deeply trusted brand among large global Nessus community

Their data asset drives significant network effects

Differentiated business model

Strong assessment capabilities

Financial Performance

Tenable’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong growth in topline revenue, at an increasing rate in Q1 2018

Sharp increase in gross profit

Slight but steady decrease in gross margin

Swing to slight positive cash flow from operations in Q1 2018

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¼ years (Audited GAAP for full years):

(Source: S-1/A statement)

Total Revenue ($)

Q1 2018: $59.1 million, 69% increase vs. prior

2017: $187.7 million, 50.9% increase vs. prior

2016: $124.4 million

Gross Profit ($)

Q1 2018: $50.4 million

2017: $162.1 million

2016: $110.6 million

Gross Margin (%)

Q1 2018: 85.3%

2017: 86.4%

2016: 88.6%

Cash Flow from Operations ($)

Q1 2018: $504,000 cash flow from operations

2017: ($6.3 million) cash used in operations

2016: ($2.8 million) cash used in operations

As of March 31, 2018, the company had $26.4 million in cash and $262.6 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

Tenable intends to raise $166 million in gross proceeds in an IPO from the sale of 9.2 million shares of its common stock at a midpoint price of $18.00 per share.

Certain of the firm’s board members have expressed a non-binding interest to purchase up to $1.2 million of common stock at the IPO. This is a minor but positive signal to public investors.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s post-IPO market capitalization would be approximately $1.6 billion, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We expect to use the net proceeds of this offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes. We may use a portion of the proceeds from this offering for acquisitions or strategic investments in complementary businesses or technologies, although we do not currently have any plans for any such acquisitions or investments. These expectations are subject to change.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Allen & Company, Deutsche Bank Securities, William Blair, Stifel, and BTIG.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: July 25, 2018.

