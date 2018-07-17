Pan American Silver Gets Beaten Up As Base Metals Plunge

PAAS is fortunate to have a low cost structure in place and has been beating the pants off of AISC guidance, which means margins will still be quite healthy.

If we plug in current by-product metal prices into Q1 figures, the by-product credits would have been about $18.4 million less, or an increase of $3.20 per ounce in costs.

The prices of base metals have been under significant pressure lately as the trade war between the U.S. and China heats up.

Gold and silver have been under pressure lately, but they have been holding up well compared to the rout taking place in base metals - which are plunging given concerns that the trade war between the U.S. and China will slow the economy and reduce demand for copper, zinc, lead, etc.

This is compounding the situation for those gold and silver miners with exposure to the industrial metals complex.

Pan American Silver (PAAS) produces a significant quantity of zinc, along with some copper and lead. Combined, these base metals were expected to account for 31% of the company's total revenue for 2018.

(Source: Pan American Silver)

PAAS has been beaten up over the last week (although it's still far outperforming the sector YTD) and the decline in base metals is likely the main factor weighing on the stock.

PAAS Price data by YCharts

Below is what PAAS budgeted for base metal price assumptions for the year to forecast its AISC. The company uses its base metals (along with gold) as by-product credits, and these substantial credits help to greatly reduce costs. Take zinc for example, as PAAS used a price of $3,100 per tonne when forecasting their AISC. If zinc is above that price, and all else being equal, the more costs go down.

(Source: Pan American Silver)

In Q1, PAAS realized a zinc price of $3,468 per tonne, well above budget. Realized prices for gold, lead and copper also were above budget.

(Source: Pan American Silver)

However, now we have the reverse happening, as over the last month or two, metal prices have come unglued. Zinc is now $2,581 per tonne (more than 25% lower than what PAAS realized in Q1), copper is $6,228 per tonne (more than 10% lower compared to what PAAS was selling the metal for in the first quarter), gold is down about $100 bucks from Pan American's Q1 average selling price, and lead is down almost 10%.

(Source: Bloomberg)

In the March 2018 quarter, these by-product credits accounted for $135.9 million of revenue, which basically took the cash operating cost for the company to almost zero (technically $1.18 per ounce). If we plug in current by-product metal prices into the Q1 figures, the by-product credits would have been about $18.4 million less, which equates to an increase of $3.20 per ounce in cash costs. Not a drastic squeeze in margins given that PAAS is such a low-cost producer, but that's still $18.4 million of lost cash flow per quarter (as those credits basically flow right to the bottom line). The company has hedged some base metal production, so they are insulated somewhat, but it's still less than one quarter worth of production.

(Source: Pan American Silver)

On an AISC basis, PAAS has given a range of $9.30-$10.80 per ounce for the year, with Q1 AISC ($7.91 per ounce, not including NRV inventory adjustments which further reduced AISC by $0.94 per ounce) coming in well below that guidance. The decline in base metal prices might now result in Pan American's AISC being within the guidance range for the year (or at the top end) instead of beating the pants off of the original figures.

(Source: Pan American Silver)

I don't believe that base metal prices will remain at current levels - I expect them to eventually rebound. But the precipitous drop in zinc, lead and copper over the last few months will impact - at least temporarily - the cash costs of precious metal producers like Pan American that rely on a significant amount of by-product credits.

PAAS is fortunate to have a low cost structure in place, which means margins will still be quite healthy even if these metals don't rebound. And again, Q1 results came in well below AISC guidance, so now they might just be more inline for the year or slightly above forecast. Having said that, the share price will still be more impacted by this base metal implosion than say a gold and silver producer with little to no by-product credits.

Investors in this sector need to pay attention to companies that have a higher exposure to base metals. While surging lead, zinc and copper were working in these companies' favor for the last 6-12 months, that has suddenly reversed.

The Gold Edge If you would like to read more of my thoughts, ideas, and research on the gold (and silver) sector, then make sure you subscribe to the The Gold Edge - my premium service on Seeking Alpha. Click here to join.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PAAS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.