Is DDR A Buy Post-RVI?

What would DDR's recent financial performance look like without the RVI assets that are now spun-off?

Introduction

DDR Corp. (DDR) is a self-managed REIT that owns, develops, and operates large-format retail shopping centers. DDR's top 7 tenants for the year-ended 12/31/2017 in terms of % of annual rental revenues were TJX Companies (4.3%), Bed Bath & Beyond (3.5%), PetSmart (2.7%), AMC (2.5%), Best Buy (2.4%), Dick's Sporting Goods (2.4%), and Ross Stores (2.2%).

Image source: Company website. Oregon's Tanasbourne Town Center.

On July 2, 2018, DDR announced that it has completed the spin-off of Retail Value Inc. (RVI). RVI filed a Form 10, which includes unaudited financials. Comparing these against DDR's 2017 10-K will shed light on how DDR would have performed in the recent years without RVI's properties.

Is DDR is a better investment post-RVI spin-off? Is DDR a bargain REIT throwing off a 10%+ yield (based on recently announced 38 cents per share quarterly dividend distribution - be sure to read the dividend caveat section below).

Motivation: RVI Spin-off

First, a nod to contributors Jonathan Selsick and Michael Boyd, who pointed me to RVI transaction details in the comments to Michael Boyd's article about RVI. And to be clear, this article's focus is on DDR's attractiveness as an asset. But, Jonathan and Michael's work and comments motivated me to write this article. Thank you!

Jonathan pointed me to this article in DDR's recent NAREIT Strategic Transformation presentation. On page 3, you'll find the following:

Source: Page 3 of DDR's NAREIT Strategic Transformation presentation

Citing a recent depression in the equity market pricing of retail REITs (that's true, many of them got hammered in 2017 - remember retail apocalypse?), management planned to unlock shareholder value by carving out RVI assets, which was formed to "hold 49 assets, comprised of 37 continental U.S. assets and 12 assets in Puerto Rico (source: RVI Form 10, Business Summary)."

Now, again, what interests me for this article isn't RVI (I make no evaluations of RVI's assets here). The management presents the following picture of the new DDR. At its core, the thesis for the new DDR is that it is a higher growth company. So, what does DDR look like without RVI?

Source: DDR's NAREIT Strategic Transformation presentation

Why Do We Care?

Why do I care to answer that question? Based on its recent dividend declaration (it is $0.38/share post reverse 2-1 stock split), the company's forward dividend yield is 10.5% (based on $1.52 annual dividend divided by July 13, 2018 closing price of $14.35). I want to know how sound is DDR's business? As an additional context, a comparable, but larger retail shopping center REIT, Kimco (KIM) has a forward dividend yield of 6.7%.

Pro-Forma DDR

While the aforesaid NAREIT presentation shows what the new DDR is intended to look like, it doesn't answer the question of how DDR would have performed in the recent years. To derive that answer, I subtract the RVI information from RVI Form 10 from DDR's Form 10-K.

Let's first look at the Income Statement.

Source: Author's worksheet based on DDR 10-K and RVI Form 10.

In the "old" DDR Corp's 2017 financials, the biggest thing that sticks out are those big losses. In the "new" DDR (pro-forma), it's clear that those assets generating the lion's share of those losses will be slated for RVI. Pro-forma, the profit & loss (P&L) looks better (though not great in terms of lack of consistent annual growth).

Of course, when it comes to the REIT business, it's not GAAP income that matters (although I still like to know that a business can make accrual income). In fact, I believe a large portion of those losses are non-cash valuation impairment losses. This is illustrated in the table below.

Impairment Charges

2017 2016 2015 DDR impairment charges 345,580 110,906 279,021 RVI impairment charges 272,164 43,477 19,404 DDR pro-forma 73,416 67,429 259,617 % of CFO 23% 19% 72% 2017 2016 2015 KIM impairment charges 67,331 93,266 45,464 % of CFO 11% 16% 9%

Source: Author's worksheet based on DDR and KIM 10-K and RVI Form 10.

Contrary to the big impairment charges you'll find in DDR's Form 10-K Cash Flows statement, excluding RVI shows that DDR's impairment charges were more moderate. As a % of Cash Flows from Operations (CFO), impairments were in the near 20% range.

By contrast, Kimco's (KIM) impairment to CFO ratio were 11% in 2017 and 16% in 2016.

Speaking of cash flows and CFO, let's get down to it and look at DDR's pro-forma Cash Flows.

CFO/FFO

The table below shows DDR's pro-forma cash flows and FFO excluding RVI.

Source: Author's worksheet based on DDR 10-K and RVI Form 10.

The new DDR is smaller, but also is leaner. Its FFO to underlying net real estate assets ratio improves when the lower yielding RVI properties are removed. (Note that - for simplicity - the base is year-end balance sheet net real estate, and not average real estate. At least, I'm comparing apples to apples.)

How does that compare to Kimco?

2017 2016 2015 Kimco CFO $ 614,181 $ 592,096 $ 493,701 Kimco CFI (294,280) 165,383 21,365 Kimco CFF (233,874) (804,527) (512,854) Kimco dividends paid (506,172) (474,045) (455,833) KIM FFO to common 655,562 555,716 643,245 KIM FFO payout ratio 77% 85% 71% Real estate assets, net 10,220,393 9,729,783 9,453,489 FFO yield 6.4% 5.7% 6.8%

So, the new DDR is more efficient than Kimco as measured by funds from operations relative to the underlying income generating assets.

Dividend caveat

Quick caveat to the dividend. The company declared that its next quarterly distribution will be $0.38 following the reverse stock split. But, it appears that the company also plans to maintain a AFFO payout ratio of ~75%, and indicated (in the aforesaid NAREIT strategic transformation presentation) that the new DDR quarterly dividend rate is expected to be at least $0.20/share and near the 6% yield range. (That's not quite 10% yield that some may expect.)

Source: DDR's NAREIT Strategic Transformation presentation

Nevertheless, if I take the pro-forma FFO, and imply a 75% FFO (not AFFO) payout ratio, then the yield against today's market cap implies a high single digit %. So, I hold out hopes that the new DDR is not only a better company than it was last month, but that its dividend yield has room to grow.

Source: Author's worksheet.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DDR is a more attractive investment security post RVI spin-off. Specifically, its earnings profile has improved after spinning off RVI assets. Based on the pro-forma calculations, new DDR's FFO relative its underlying rental assets is higher and compares favorably to a peer group benchmark REIT like Kimco.

