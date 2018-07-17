A Look At The Market's Intermediate-Term Condition

With the year more than halfway over, now would be a good time to review the stock market’s intermediate-term (3-9 month) outlook. Although the U.S. broad market remains vulnerable to short-term cross currents during the latest earnings season, I’ll make the case here that investors should ride out any short-term roughness in anticipation of better things to come by later this summer.

The story this summer to date has been a tale of two markets. Depending on which benchmark you use, the last few weeks have either been moderately profitable or have simply shown no progress at all. The Russell 1000 Growth Index (RLG), Nasdaq 100 Index (NDX), and S&P 500 Index (SPX) have all made higher peaks since June. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and NYSE Composite Index (NYA) have made lower peaks by contrast. Most of the recent gains have been concentrated in a few select industry groups, which suggests the presence of cross currents.

The lack of synchronization among the leading industry groups due to these cross currents is why the major averages have diverged recently. In fact, since January when the first signs of internal weakness manifested, the market as measured by the NYSE Composite Index (NYA) has gone nowhere. The NYA chart below illustrates this directionless environment.

Initially, the lack of progress in the NYA was attributable to the large number of interest rate-sensitive securities which were liquidated by investors during the rising rate environment earlier this year. Investors were afraid that interest rate increases and balance sheet tapering could cause a financial crisis, which has happened in the past. Those fears have since given way to concerns over an escalating trade war between the U.S. and China. There is also some evidence that the normalization of the Fed’s monetary policy could contribute to an emerging markets crisis, which is reflected to some extent in the graph of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM).

However, these concerns are being balanced by forward earnings which continue to rise into record territory. Moreover, valuation multiples which were frightfully high earlier this year have since fallen back and have removed some of those earnings-related fears. Shown here for illustration purposes is the Dow 30 P/E ratio.

The rising trend in corporate profit margins, combined with a strong U.S. economy, should keep the stock market’s intermediate-term upward trend firmly intact through the end of this year. This is about as far ahead as any market forecasting method, whether technical or fundamental, can reasonably foresee. And while I do still expect a vibrant broad market rally before the summer is over, stocks may have to endure one final period of weakness in the near term before arriving at that destination.

Consider that while the cumulative trend in stocks making new 52-week highs and lows on both major exchanges is trending higher on an interim basis, the short-term rate of change in the highs and lows is declining. Below is the 4-week rate of change for the 52-week highs and lows for the NYSE. This indicator shows the momentum of the net new highs-lows, which is the best way I know of measuring incremental demand for equities. As long as this particular indicator is declining, the market will remain vulnerable to headlines (e.g. earnings, trade tariff developments).

Moreover, the number of stocks on both exchanges making new 52-week week lows has been above average on many days of late, with many sessions seeing more than 40 stocks making new lows. This is a classic sign that internal selling pressure is still present in some quarters of the broad market. This lingering internal weakness is making it difficult for the market to benefit from the bullish summer seasonal tendency. Until the number of new lows shrinks the broad market will remain vulnerable to cross-currents and will also be highly sensitive to news-related surprises. In other words, relative volatility risk will be high. For this reason caution is still advised as I continue to recommend holding off on new purchases until we see internal improvement.

Another important development that will be taking place in the coming weeks is the market’s reaction to the upcoming test of the February-March resistance zone. During the winter and early spring months this year, the NYSE internal momentum indicators (which are based on the new highs/new lows) were negative while the benchmark S&P 500 Index (SPX) was trying to establish a bottom (see chart below). During the time this bottoming pattern was forming the new 52-week lows were consistently above 40 on a daily basis. This was suggestive of selective distribution, i.e. selling of stocks in weak sectors (primarily industrials and financials). Other industry groups remained in a fairly strong condition during this time, however, which allowed the SPX to finally establish a bottom in April.

Now that the SPX has overcome its June peak and is now testing the pivotal 2,800 level, which can be called the primary intermediate-term resistance for the S&P, we’ll soon see just how committed the bulls are to pushing stocks higher in the face of a weakened short-term internal condition. A decisive breakout above the 2,800 level would be encouraging, though the ideal outcome is for the market to continue consolidating and resting before making a vigorous assault on its 5-month trading range ceiling. A reversal of the NYSE 4-week new highs-lows indicator shown above would also be ideal before the next synchronized rally gets underway.

I would also emphasize that the selective distribution campaign I mentioned above need not threaten the stock market’s intermediate-term or long-term upward trends. Indeed, there have been instances where even a 10-20% correction has occurred in the SPX even in the midst of a secular bull market without undermining the longer-term uptrend. I would also hasten to add that the apparent distribution in certain sectors over the last several few months doesn’t necessarily mean the market will decline by an appreciable degree during earnings season. All it means is that professional investors are selling some of their holdings in vulnerable areas of the market and rotating into sectors with greater upside potential (most notably tech stocks). The most likely culprit is uncertainty over the state of China and the emerging markets and the potential earnings impact for U.S. multinational corporations with heavy exposure in those areas.

Most importantly, investors should continue to focus on the market’s short-term technical condition. Once the downward trend of 4-week NYSE new highs/new lows indicator reverses, we’ll have the first major signal that the market’s intermediate-term internal health has dramatically improved. It should allow the major indices to finally break out of their year-long trading ranges and will remove a major drag on the broad market.

On a strategic note, investors should maintain intermediate-term long exposure to the stock market via ETFs and outperforming individual stocks in strong sectors. My continued preference is for tech sector stocks, particularly in the e-commerce sphere, consumer discretionary stocks and real estate equities. Now would also be a good time to prune portfolios by trimming losses among under-performing large cap stocks, raising stops on all long positions, and taking some profits on winners.

