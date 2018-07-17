A Last-Gasp Effort By The Gold Bulls

Gold got another desperately needed respite from selling pressure on Monday in the ongoing tug-of-war between the bulls and bears over gold’s next directional move. While the dominant interim trend for the gold price remains down, the immediate-term trend still hangs in the balance as a fight has erupted at a pivotal benchmark price level. In today’s report we’ll review the weight of evidence which suggests the bulls still have a slight chance to regain control of the immediate trend.

As previously intimated, the bulls are clearly trying with all their might to keep gold from slipping decisively below its July 2 low. We’ve focused on this pivotal level in recent commentaries, most notably in my emphasis on the $11.90 level in the iShares Gold Trust (IAU), my gold proxy. Four the fourth consecutive trading session, IAU managed to stay just above this level on a closing basis. The bulls’ grip is slipping, however, as is evident by the brief intraday move below $11.90 on Monday.

Source: BigCharts

However, as long as the IAU remains above the pivotal $11.90 level on a closing basis the bulls still have at least a slight chance to recover immediate-term control of the market by sparking a short-covering rally. A short-covering rally would at least buy the bulls some time and allow them to put some much-needed distance between the gold price and the July 2 low.

Meanwhile the U.S. dollar index (DXY) is struggling to regain its immediate-term (1-4 week) uptrend as delineated by the 15-day moving average. The dollar index broke below this trend line earlier this month and hasn’t yet managed to re-establish support above it. As long as the dollar doesn’t recover its immediate-term uptrend, the gold bulls still have a fighting chance to establish the July 2 low on at least a temporary basis. Shown below is the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP), which I believe provides a clearer picture of the dollar’s immediate trend than even the dollar index itself. A close above last week’s closing high of $25.05 in the UUP would put significant pressure on the gold bulls and would likely scare them into abandoning the attempt at establishing an immediate-term bottom. Thus the market remains in a position where literally each day is critical for potentially determining gold’s next sustained directional move.

Source: BigCharts

An area which could provide that needed catalyst to light a short-covering fire under the gold market is the emerging markets. Shown below is the daily graph of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM). The EEM price is shown in relation to its 15-day moving average (blue line) as well as the daily closing price of the August gold futures contract (GCQ8).

Source: BigCharts

It should come as no surprise that gold has essentially followed the same direction as the emerging market stocks this year. As I’ve argued in recent commentaries, the decline in emerging market stocks has also corresponded with the rising U.S. dollar which in turn has put downward pressure on gold. Fears over a trade tariff war have greatly contributed to this downward pressure, and when investors are feeling particularly panicky about the global equity market outlook they tend to eschew gold as a safe haven in their relentless desire to raise cash. Thus, as long as the emerging markets are in decline gold will have a significant near-term headwind to contend with.

However, if the emerging market stocks as reflected in the EEM chart shown above can confirm an immediate-term bottom soon, gold bulls will have another reason to kickstart a relief rally. A close above the July 9 closing high at $44.19 by EEM (the nearest pivotal resistance level) would likely ring the bell for an emerging markets relief rally. That in turn would be potentially good news for gold.

Aside from the emerging markets, one of the best ways of getting a “heads-up” on the short-term moves for the price of gold is by monitoring the market for the actively traded gold mining stocks. Unfortunately, the PHLX Gold/Silver Index (XAU) - which is a favorite benchmark for the miners - isn’t providing any directional clues for gold right now. The daily XAU chart shown here is also testing its July 2 low and is in a position of immediate-term weakness below its downward-sloping 15-day moving average. However, the gold stocks as a group still remain in a relative strength position when measured against the gold price. Thus there is at least a slight hope that informed investors in the mining stocks see the possibility for a short-term rally ahead.

Source: BigCharts

Disciplined traders don’t trade on hope, however, but on present reality. And right now the reality is that the gold market’s immediate-term (1-4 week) trend is still technically down. Thus traders should remain patient and wait for gold to confirm its next low instead of trying to anticipate the bottom. The threat of a dollar-driven gold decline still remains as long as the dollar index remains near its yearly high.

In light of this consideration, I continue to recommend that investors avoid new commitments to the iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU). As previously mentioned, the burden remains on the gold bulls to prove the metal’s immediate overhead supply problem has been resolved and that they are serious about regaining control of gold’s short-term trend. Until they do, remain in cash.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.