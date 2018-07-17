InfraCap MLP ETF: The Distribution Is Actually Being Covered

Investors also need to look at the primary focus and purpose of AMZA to understand its strategy and its return breakdown when evaluating its performance.

To get a better perspective on the short losses, investors need to take a step back and look at why they are there and why they occurred.

Fellow contributor Trapping Value recently penned an article about InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA) in which he concluded that:

AMZA continues to be a disappointment in either covering its distribution or outperforming its benchmarks.

While I have high regard for Trapping Value's body of work here on Seeking Alpha, my perspective on AMZA and their recently released semiannual report inclines me to say that his statement, while not incorrect, could be misleading to investors and misrepresentative of the stated investment goals of the fund.

When evaluating the fund in total return terms relative to benchmarks, yes, AMZA is a disappointment and we have good reason to believe it will continue to be one. For starters, it charges a nearly 2% expense ratio, placing the odds stacked against it in its comparison with far cheaper, passive index funds. Furthermore, AMZA routinely deploys short positions that hedge certain aspects of its long positions (more on this later), which often offsets whatever share price gains it does make. And yes, given these facts in combination with the fact that MLPs as a sector remain out of favor, of course, it would have been very challenging to produce a positive return, much less cover the abnormally large distribution yield with investment gains.

However, AMZA's primary focus is not on maximizing total return or even covering its distribution with investment gains, but rather on providing investors with a superior, monthly income stream which can be sustained by cash flows generated through both distributions from its underlying holdings as well as options premiums. On the fund's home webpage, it repeatedly echoes this theme:

The Fund seeks to provide exposure to midstream master limited partnerships (MLPs) with an emphasis on high current income... Focus on Income: Offers the potential for attractive yields... Options strategies are used in an effort to enhance current income.

When management recently changed the distribution policy to a $0.11/share monthly distribution, they further cemented this approach as they explained their rationale:

Many AMZA shareholders utilize the fund as a part of an income-seeking strategy. Such investors have expressed a strong preference for consistent, monthly distributions. At the new payment schedule and rate, the fund is positioned to make substantial cash distributions to its shareholders while minimizing potential net capital distributions. The new dividend rate is set at a level that we think can be consistently covered by the fund's distributable cash flow. It was determined after consideration of the average yield of midstream MLP sector stocks and the fund's use of leverage and option strategies to generate an enhanced level of income for distribution."

Clearly, management structures its portfolio and management style in order to maximize distributable cash flow to meet its income focus while still employing a somewhat conservative approach to sustaining relatively stable investor capital levels. The intent of the fund is, therefore, not to achieve enormous capital gains on top of the distribution.

Understanding that income is management's focus explains the portfolio activity and results revealed in the semi-annual report, revealing that management's stated objectives for the fund and its distribution policy were actually achieved for the six-month period. As Trapping Value pointed out in his article, AMZA's "failure" to cover its distribution stems primarily from its heavy losses on its short positions. However, gains and losses from these short positions should not count against distributable cash flow for the fund since they are capital gains/losses and are not included in the fund's definition of sources for its distribution coverage in its dividend press release. To determine if the distribution was covered, investors need to only look at options income and distributions from underlying holdings minus management fees, interest and shorting expenses, and cash flow paid out to cover distributions for shorted positions. In this case, the fund easily achieved distribution coverage.

Source

Distributions and dividends from underlying holdings equaled $28,080,332 while options income totaled $25,711,024 and fund expenses totaled $6,352,660. To compute a reasonable estimate of what covering the current distribution policy would have cost, we take the average of the starting and ending share count over the six-month period and multiply it by six, eleven-cent payouts, arriving at an assumed share count of 70,650,004 and total payout burden of $46,629,002.64. Adding this burden to the total fund expenses, we get a total of $52,981,662.64 against total fund distributable cash flow of $53,791,356, implying that the distribution was indeed covered. Think about that for a moment, AMZA management was actually able to cover its large distributions, currently yielding ~18% annualized and over 19% compounded, from strictly distributable cash flow. That is a pretty remarkable sustainable income stream from a totally passive, diversified, and highly liquid investment! If passive income is your goal (and that is the stated investment objective of the fund), it's pretty hard to beat AMZA's monthly payments.

But what about the losses from short positions? While these should certainly not be ignored, they are much more understandable and less concerning (assuming you are bullish on the long-term prospects for MLPs; if you aren't, why are you investing in AMZA?) once properly understood. These short positions are strictly focused on hedging the primary risk areas in the long portion of the portfolio: commodity pricing and interest rates. By shorting natural gas and oil prices, management hopes to keep investor capital fairly stable by negating significant downside risk from large fluctuations in energy commodity prices. Of course, this assumes that if commodity prices rise, MLP prices will rise with them (and perhaps even outperform given the beaten down state of the industry). Unfortunately, during this investment period, this was not the case since changing regulations and fears associated with rising interest rates more than offset unit price tailwinds from rising commodity prices. This led to a perfect storm of declining unit prices along with a very expensive commodity short position.

While the shorted treasury bond position also meant to serve as a hedge for both leverage interest costs as well as MLP interest exposure, the position was too small to make a significant difference and didn't perform as expected either.

Over the long-term, if the MLP bull thesis plays out, AMZA's short positions should contribute to stable share price performance while helping to mitigate interest rate risk. However, there will be periods (like the current one) where it will lead to outsized losses. Investors need to be aware that management employs this strategy and be willing to get on board with it if they plan to invest in the fund. It, therefore, bears repeating: AMZA is not structured to generate enormous MLP-related alpha for total return investors, rather it is structured to generate a potentially sustainable and highly attractive monthly income stream for income-focused investors.

Investor Takeaway

Management appeared to achieve its stated investment objective by covering the current dividend policy from distributable cash flow. However, its shorting strategy significantly damaged total returns during the six-month period. Investors bullish on the long-term outlook for MLPs can expect to receive a highly lucrative and sustainable monthly income stream from AMZA but should be prepared for periods of underwhelming, if not altogether lacking, alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.