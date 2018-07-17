Zynerba's Therapeutics And Data Lack Conviction

We believe it is best to avoid buying shares in Zynerba and urge investors to seek opportunities elsewhere.

There are, however, disclaimers and reasons for caution surrounding the drug and its data.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) is developing CBD therapeutics for neuropsychiatric conditions. Their pipeline looks like this:

Source: Zynerba's product pipeline

Well, actually, it doesn't anymore. The company recently announced they are only pursuing indications with ZYN002 after their patch failed a phase 1 study. They've just been reluctant to update it, I guess.

In the following article, we will focus on their lead opportunity in Fragile X Syndrome.

Background

The Disease

More common in males than females, Fragile X Syndrome is a genetic disorder characterized by three primary developmental problems:

Cognition - memory, language, processing speed

Behavioral - disruptive behaviors, impulsiveness, anxiety, depression, social avoidance

Physical - eye gaze abnormalities, long face, flat feet

Frequency

Fragile X Syndrome occurs in ~ 1 in 4,000 males and 1 in 8,000 females. Zynerba estimates that there are ~ 71,000 patients with Fragile X Syndrome in the US alone.

Market Opportunity

Zynerba cites that they can price ZYN002 > $25,000 per patient, per year. This is in line with the higher costs associated with orphan drugs, yet is still considerate of the financial burdens families with Fragile X children have. Assuming a 20% market penetration and ZYN002 priced at $25,000, peak annual revenues total $443,750,000. Now, psychiatry drugs have poor historical success rates when progressing through the drug approval process. There is a 56% chance of phase 3 success and a 70% chance it is approved upon 2nd review. Applying 56% to ~ 443K = 248.5K. Applying 70% to 248.5K = 174K. Orphan drugs do have considerably higher chances of success. Nonetheless, it's better to err on the side of conservatism when making projections like these. Now, I will apply a 25% discount for the time and money associated with getting ZYN002 to market, $130.5K. Because ZYN002 is blessed with a patent lasting until the late 2030's, we can use a multiple of 4. ZYN002 appears to be worth ~ $500M at this very moment.

Zyerba's market cap is ~ $140M. This begs the question: why does the market strongly disagree with my assessment? The remainder of my article needs to address this head-on.

Bear Case: Conflicting Signals

Zynerba's phase 2 trial was an open-label study, which is, essentially, worthless when it comes to actually establishing efficacy.

As a result, Zynerba will still need two adequate and well-controlled clinical trials. So, their candidate for Fragile X Syndrome is likely further away from the finish line that it appears upon first glance. Now, open-label studies are not prohibited by the FDA; but, rather, they are met with increased scrutiny and doubt. They are usually only ran to provide additional insight into the safety of a drug.

This month, Zynerba announced they are initiating a "pivotal" trial for their Fragile X candidate. And by "pivotal" they mean they will use the data to see if the FDA will find it sufficient to support NDA application:

With positive results from this trial, Zynerba will request a meeting with the FDA to determine the acceptability of these data as the basis for an NDA filing.

The trial will enroll 10x the amount of patients than the phase 2 trial (which only included 20 patients). While the phase 2 open-label study was encouraging on the surface, any true insight into actual efficacy is limited by a poor study design and low enrollment. Phase 3 is much more of a question mark.

Zynerba has no record of any FDA clinical trials.

A simple search of "Zynerba" on clinicaltrials.gov reveals,

What about searching for their candidate "ZYN002"?

I reached out to the company and expressed my desire to find out more information concerning their ongoing clinical trials, but I have yet to receive any response.

It is likely that their ZYN002 trial for Fragile X Syndrome will eventually pop up (it doesn't immediately upon trial initiation), but the lack of historical randomized clinical trials adds doubt. Top-line data will be revealed in 1H 2019. It is very much a question mark, as we have little to no significant precedent.

So, upon taking a closer look, ZYN002's chances of making it to the market are much lower than originally projected. This explains, in part, why Zynerba is valued where it is.

Zynerba ditching their patch is a concerning development for their science.

Yes, I understand the patch and the gel are different from each other. And the failure of one doesn't necessarily predict the failure of the other. However, I have doubt about the validity of using a transdermal gel for a neuropsychiatric disorder. The company notes the simplicity of gel and the difficulty, sometimes, involved with oral medications for this particular patient population. This is granted. But are there any disadvantages?

Questionable dosing - how much gel and where (sites differ on amount of absorption). It is, most certainly, due to be more variable and difficult to quantify compared to a pill.

Zynerba hosts their clinical trials in countries outside the US, which provides more doubt surrounding sound trial designs and whether or not the FDA will be accepting of data.

Source: Zynerba 10-K

In Summary

There are conflicting signals that need to be addressed by investors before buying shares in this company:

How sound is the science?

How reliable is the efficacy data provided so far?

How close is Zynerba to market?

How accepting will the FDA be of Zynerba's "pivotal" trial data?

From my assessment, we do not have any reliable data for ZYN002 in Fragile X Syndrome. Furthermore, the company has a long way to go to prove its effectiveness in treating behavioral problems associated with Fragile X. Indeed, the chances of this product ever hitting the market are exceedingly low. At current valuation (~ $140M; half of that in cash), Zynerba seems properly valued. Investors are urged to seek better risk/return scenarios.

