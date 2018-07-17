Should You Buy Just Energy And Its 10.3% Yielding Dividend?

Investment Thesis

Just Energy (JE) is a Canadian-based natural gas and electricity retailer operating in North America and Europe. The company experienced three straight years of declining customer base as its attritions and non-renewal rates remain well above 10%. The company has a transformational strategy by offering valued-added services to its customers in order to reduce the attrition. The company also expanded its presence in bricks-and-mortar locations significantly in the past year. These efforts have resulted in three consecutive quarters of net customer adds. However, we remain cautious and would like to see another quarter or two of strong customer adds. We would recommend investors wait on the sideline.

Source: YCharts

What is going on with Just Energy?

Declining customer base

As we can see from the chart below, Just Energy is struggling to keep its customers in the past five years. In fact, after reaching the peak of about 4.7 million customers in 2015, its total customers have declined to less than 4.2 million customers at the end of its fiscal 2018. It's obvious that customers are not willing to renew their contract. Due to declining energy prices in the past few years as well as its past controversial and aggressive door-to-door marketing strategy, many of its customers found unnecessary to lock in to a multi-year fixed price contract again. Many also simply returned back to a traditional utility provider instead. This can be seen from its high attrition rate of 12.7% and 12.9% in its fiscal 2017 and 2018, respectively. The percentage of its customers not renewing multi-year contracts also is high (12.7% and 16.4% in its fiscal 2017 and 2018, respectively).

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Declining top and bottom lines

As a result of its struggle to grow its customer base, Just Energy’s revenue has declined from the peak of C$4.1 billion in its fiscal 2016 to C$3.6 billion in its fiscal 2018. This is a decline of 11.7% in two years. Similarly, its gross margin has declined from the peak of C$702 million in 2016 to C$641 million in 2018, or a decline of 8.7% in two years. No wonder its share price has declined by nearly 52% since reaching its peak in January 2016.

Source: Investor Presentation

Should we be concerned?

Bundling its services

Whether we need to be concerned about Just Energy and its business depends on its business strategy. In order to retain its customers, Just Energy has switched from an aggressive marketing strategy to a demand-driven approach to meet the need of its customers. Its strategies include offering more value-added products and services to its customers in order to reduce the attrition rate and improve the renewal rate. These services focus on energy conservation (e.g. smart home monitoring), water conservation, home security, etc. The company hopes to bundle these services with its conventional retail business. We believe there's growth potential in this field and that bundling will lower its attrition rate. However, there are other companies that also are attempting to enter this space. For example, Enercare (OTCPK:CSUWF), which rents out water heaters to its customers, also is rolling out its smart-home solutions. Telecom companies such as BCE (BCE) also entered the field of smart-home technology by acquiring AlarmForce late last year. Like Just Energy, both Enercare and BCE are able to bundle its smart-home solutions with its current services.

Retail Channel expansion

In order to increase its customers and promote its value added services, Just Energy has a plan to increase its presence in bricks-and-mortar retail locations. They have done well in this field and increased 195 additional retail locations in Q4 fiscal 2018. This brings its total presence in 543 retail locations (18 different retail partners). This should help Just Energy grow its customers in the subsequent quarters.

Three consecutive quarters of net customer additions

Although Just Energy’s fiscal 2018 saw another year of declining customer base, its customers actually increased for three consecutive quarters (see chart below). We are encouraged by the result and believe another quarter of net customer adds will improve investor confidence. However, we would like to caution investors to also monitor its attrition rate and not-renewal rate as its strategy of offering multiple services should help decrease its attrition. If its attrition has not improved substantially in the next few quarters, it's a sign that its services are less attractive.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Payout ratio is still sustainable

Just Energy currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.125 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 10.3%. We noted the alarming trend that its payout ratio (based on FFO) has increased significantly from 60% in its fiscal 2017 to 95% in its fiscal 2018. Its elevated payout ratio with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.1x is a concern. We will be less concerned if the company can continue to grow its customer base and improve its revenue in the next few quarters.

Valuation at a discount to its peers

Just Energy is currently trading at a forward EV to EBITDA ratio of 5.9x. It was trading at a multiple over 9x a year ago. Its current EV to EBITDA ratio is much lower than the average of 7.7x of its Canadian peers. This is understandable due to the uncertainty the company is currently facing.

Source: YCharts

Investor Takeaway

Just Energy has struggled to grow its customer base since reaching its peak in 2016. While the company appears to regain growth momentum by posting three consecutive quarters of net customer adds, we remain cautious, as its annual attrition rates are still nearly 13% in each of the past two years. Although its shares appear to be trading at a discount, we recommend investors to wait on the sideline and continue to monitor trends.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Thank you for reading. If you like my article, please scroll to the top of the article and click on "follow" to receive future updates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSUWF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.