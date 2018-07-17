Twilio: Future Of Communications

From a high level, Twilio looks to have a promising future because it is attacking a huge market and it has already garnered support from 54,000 customers.

Twilio is a stock that has had its ups and downs, but the bulls are on top right now.

Investment Thesis

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) is a buy for three reasons. It is the future of communications, it has a sticky developer-first sales model, and its growth story has been masked by a decreased reliance on Uber (UBER).

Future of Communications

Twilio's business is comprised of three main software layers: the Programmable Communications Cloud (PCC), the Engagement Cloud, and its Super Network.

The foundation is the PCC, which is a variety of APIs (application programming interface) that allow developers to embed communications into applications.

Let's say you own a restaurant and you want to set up a system to text diners when their table is ready. Twilio's software allows you to simply implement the communications infrastructure necessary. Rather than developers spending inordinate amounts of time figuring out communications for every application, they can just use Twilio.

And the market is huge. Apparently, 40% of IT budgets are spent on some sort of communications. Though Twilio's addressable market is likely much smaller, it is huge nonetheless. The company's software essentially shrinks down the global telecom network to digestible APIs. Currently, big network service providers (NSPs) like Verizon (NYSE:VZ) don't have the software competency to de-throne Twilio.

Source: Twilio State of the Union Presentation

But Twilio is not taking its proverbial foot off the pedal. It recently announced it would attack the modern-day contact center with its latest product, Flex. Flex is a cloud-based application platform to enable superior contact center solutions. Reportedly, the cloud has only penetrated 10-15% of the modern contact center, so Twilio sees it as a greenfield opportunity.

Not only is the company's software disruptive, its marketing tactics are as well.

Developers First

Twilio's main focus is developers rather than upper level execs like CIOs or CTOs. It makes sense because developers are the ultimate users anyway. But this has led to wildfire-like growth. Customer count has ballooned from 25,000 at the end of 2015 to almost 54,000 in the latest quarter.

Source: Twilio Analyst Day Presentation

While customer growth has been incredible, sales and marketing (S&M) expenses have stayed pretty reasonable. Relative to other tech hyper-growth players like Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) and New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) that spend upwards of 40-50% of revenues on sales and marketing, Twilio's 23% S&M spend is enviable.

Source: Twilio State of the Union Presentation

One of Twilio's stated goals is to be in the toolkit of every developer in the world. The company even has its own programming language called TwiML that has over 1 million registered users. Another advantage of targeting developers is a virtuous cycle of innovation. Twilio's Engagement Cloud is a set of APIs that are built from common use cases that developers requested. So, Twilio's current customers are a source of R&D and ideas to make the APIs functionally stronger. In the annual report, it is put this way:

Our products in the Engagement Cloud combine the flexibility provided by our platform model along with the learnings we've gained over the past ten years focused on driving success for tens of thousands of customers.

Once developers realize the value of Twilio's platform, they begin using it and put in requests for how it can be improved. Then the company simply builds the capabilities into the Engagement Cloud. It is almost like a network effect for software development. In short, Twilio's 54,000 customers are a great source of potential improvement. But the company has struggled with customer concentration in the past.

Masked Growth Story

Between Q4 of 2016 and Q1 of 2017, shortly after the company's meteoric post-IPO rise, Twilio was having some issues with a big customer. The customer wanted to take all communications in-house because they were spending too much with Twilio since sales are usage based. The company was Uber. This sparked questions about the company's value proposition and its moat. In other words, were Twilio's APIs easy enough to create in-house? The bear argument was further strengthened by Twilio's relatively low gross margins for a software provider. Bears said the company's APIs would be commoditized since they had no real differentiation, just look at those gross margins bears exclaimed!

The stock would drop from a high of $64 to a low of $24. Seemingly, the bears had won.

TWLO data by YCharts

But Twilio wouldn't lay down. In fact, the company stayed true to my personal favorite of its core values. Draw the Owl. The meaning behind it: just figure it out, be creative, and be resourceful.

Source: Know Your Meme

So, the people at Twilio had to figure out what to do and they did (apologies if this didn't seem like a natural segue, but I had to add that fun fact).

Though the company's financials looked awkward because Uber was tapering off its spend, the numbers ex-Uber were stunning. In fact, base revenue hasn't dipped below 60%. But including Uber, growth rates for Q1-Q4 2017, went as follows: 62%, 55%, 43%, 40%. Investors saw rapidly decelerating growth coupled with worries about differentiation and value proposition.

Today, the narrative has changed. Investors are starting to realize the company is still a powerhouse, but Uber's departure skewed the numbers. Below is a look at the expansion rate with Uber and without. Ex-Uber, the expansion rate, a proxy for upsells, is one of the highest in all of software.

Source: Twilio State of the Union Presentation

This past quarter really seemed to be the turning point. Total revenue grew 48% to $129 million, an acceleration from 40% growth in Q4 of last year. Sequential growth was even more impressive year-on-year, from 7% in Q1 2017 to 12% in the latest three-month period.

The company is somewhat close to profitability on a non-GAAP basis but that is clearly not the company's priority. Free cash flow swung very positive in the last quarter due to some balance sheet items flowing through, but it was a good sign nonetheless.

Risks and Valuation

Bears had a solid argument because everything lined up. Gross margins are fairly low for a software company suggesting low pricing power. But the company has made it quite clear that it is not focusing on boosting gross margins just yet. Management believes that it is important for them to gain market share at this point. To look under the covers on the gross margin front, most of the cost of revenues result from payments to network service providers (NSPs). Twilio plugs into the carriers' networks and is subject to price increases in a supply-side dilemma.

Gross margins have hovered around the mid to high 50%s, breaking 60% on a few occasions. This means that Twilio is paying out a sizable portion of sales to these NSPs. On the other hand, it is unlikely that NSPs will shortchange Twilio because it is, in fact, creating a bigger total pie. The company is actually enabling more network traffic that a NSP could not create itself. So, though Twilio looks to be somewhat stunted in terms of near-term profitability, the incentives are aligned with its suppliers. Plus, as the company goes upstream to work with bigger enterprises, discounted deals for higher usage will be a tailwind on the gross margin side.

Furthermore, 83% of its business is usage-based meaning that Twilio grows alongside its customers. As clients grow, they will likely use more communications, meaning more dollars in Twilio's coffers. However, most companies will not grow as large as Uber where it makes financial sense to take communications in-house.

Another risk that Twilio faces is customer concentration, though it has gotten much better. At the peak, WhatsApp and Uber accounted for 26% of sales. Now, that number is all the way down to 11%. Depending so much on two customers has its downsides as Twilio has experienced, but it shouldn't be too much of an issue going forward. Now to switch gears to valuation.

The company's market cap most recently sat at $5.8 billion. Backing out $300 million in cash, the enterprise value is $5.5 billion. The high point of full year guidance is $544 million, suggesting a forward EV/sales ratio of about 10. I think the company is bound to beat $544 million but analysts are starting to catch up. 10x forward sales may seem very expensive, but considering 60% growth, it's actually one of the better deals out there. Granted, gross margins are not sky-high, but if base revenue ex-Uber can continue its torrid pace, I think there is still upside left in this name.

Below is a long-term operating model for the company just to give you some context for the path to profitability. Because gross margins are relatively low, the company makes up for it by being lean and efficient. After all, another core value is "be frugal," a re-assuring sign as an investor.

Source: Twilio Analyst Day Presentation

To End

Twilio's disruptive APIs in the huge communications market makes it an interesting software play. The company's developer first focus and masked growth story add to the investment allure. Consider Twilio, the future of communications.

Author's Note: Hey you! Yes, you. Scroll up and hit the big, orange "Follow" button so you can get these articles before they hit the paywall. Thanks so much for your time, it will never be taken for granted. Have yourself a fantastic day and happy investing! Woo-hoo!

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWLO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.