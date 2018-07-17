Yara International ASA ADR (YARIY) CEO Svein-Tore Holsether on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Yara International ASA ADR. (OTCPK:YARIY) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call July 17, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Petter Østbø

Okay, thank you for joining this call. Good morning or good afternoon. My name is Petter Østbø, I am the CFO of Yara. So a quick summary is that we reported 13% higher than the risk despite this truck strike in Brazil, which led to a 90% drop in deliveries in Brazil standalone. However, the underlying EBITDA was 5% lower primarily driven by higher energy costs than second quarter last year.

So the operating environment primarily again driven by the higher gas cost is quite tough at the moment and will probably be tough for some time yet. There is some improvement in the market and balance coming gradually, and some of it happening in 2018 but then overtime we are improving even more.

For Yara’s sake, we remain focused on the things we can control, which are primarily our improvement program, which delivered $310 million this quarter. That’s measured by 2015 prices and if you measure it by current prices and costs, it’s equivalent of about $300 million so far.

So with that, I open for questions.

Operator could please open for questions.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, this is Robin [ph] on for Joel. Would you be able to elaborate on a logistical situation in Brazil at the moment, more specifically, who’s covering the higher freight cost, how will it impact margins in the business overall in Brazil in the near-term and when do you expect things to begin to improve? Thanks.

Thor Giæver

Hi, this is Thor Giæver, Head of Investor Relations. Very briefly I mean the situation from our side as you saw in the results, we have roughly $15 [ph] million negative effects in the second quarter. And we indicated that we have -- expect a similar magnitude negative effect in the third quarter. Beyond that, we aren’t expecting a further impact to our business.

You could say that -- a bit between the lines there is that we think that this extra cost as it stands now will be passed through in the markets, although ofcourse it takes a bit of time and hence we have some short term negative effects.

As you are probably aware there is a possibility that there could be a change or reversal or a change to this minimum, freight tariff, but it’s unclear if and when that will happen. But as I say, we think that even if nothing happens to the tariff, there’s a fairly high likelihood that ultimately this can be passed through the whole value chain.

Unidentified Analyst

Great, thanks. And just one more, how do you think the trade war environment will impact different regions?

Dag Tore Mo

Yes. It's Dag Tore here – that’s hard to judge how this might develop in total, but I guess from a long term fundamental picture I get the food consumption, and the food consumption patterns that we kind of decide because it will need a certain million, certain number of million tonnes of food that has to be produced that even if it should be produced, less optimally you could say it would negatively affect nitrogen or for direct consumption if it’s -- we believe in key scenario for the opposite in the case of soybean, so our target is for instance that any kind of shifts away from proteins in the form of soybeans to protein in other forms are probably because of say for nitrogen. So in our opinion, there can be short term effects like financial investors shying away from agriculture or commodity markets etcetera. But that will be the long term effect of all such moves you know they can make the situation even worse further down the road.

So I’d say as long as food consumption patterns are not affected greatly then it’s hard to see all this again and the long term affects nutrients consumption also. And I guess if you actually view that this trade effect will kind of -- the prime effect will be higher prices in China and lower prices elsewhere for instance, then it’s positive elsewhere, but will then food consumption be affected in China. I would say probably less likely but so as far as I -- atleast so far it’s hard to see much fundamental affects.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thanks.

Thomas Wrigglesworth

Good afternoon, gentlemen and thank you very much, a couple of questions if I may. The first one is with regards to the kind of price versus costs in the second half, energy costs were actually beaten by prices in your first half bridge. You’ve obviously guided to $170 million of high energy costs in the second half. At today’s prices, now seeing that you’ve obviously announced some aggressive increases in nitrate pricing. And just taking commodity nitrogen at spot, at the base prices, have you covered all of those energy costs for the second half?

And a second question if I may, just a confirmation. I think you said on the call this morning that the $150 million incremental EBITDA that we are expecting from M&A and new projects was now $90, I just wanted to confirm, but that was the number now for 2018 and could you remind me what we should expect for 2019 on that basis as well? Thank you very much.

Thor Giæver

Yes, thanks Tom. Hi, this is Thor again. I can say it’s the first one. I think then we may – we can if needed follow up on this after the call. But I think if you start with the page 7 in our presentation with the nitrogen margins, I mean you can basically plot in or if you like on a cash cost basis, the current gas costs and the current urea prices, nitrate prices and so on.

I would suspect from the line of your question that you are expecting the net to actually be positive, and I think that is quite likely but happy to kind of run through the exact numbers after the call. But I mean to everyone else on the call a stand of cash cost calculator will work here. Actually Dag Tore may could be adding to this matter.

Dag Tore Mo

No, I’m just looking at one way of maybe translating this $170 million in something that’s easier to kind of relate. But Tom I’m looking at page 33 in the presentation where we show a lot of historic gas costs and then we see that we had reported 5.7 for the third quarter last year and 6.6 for fourth quarter, so on average for the second half of the year really a bit above 6, while the current forward market is, let’s say around 7.5 or maybe slightly higher than 7.5 today, cause we have an extra cost per million Btu of, let’s say somewhere between well maybe close to $1.5 per million Btu, that would and first if you use the consumption factor, that would translate into let’s say a urea, you need a urea price increase of $30 to $35 or thereabout I guess you cover that extra gas costs something like that, so that’s one way of maybe that’s an easier way of the new -- prices today, urea prices and also on nitrate prices that maybe give you a kind of and then at least an [Indiscernible] and what kind of rates we’ll start talking about.

Thor Giæver

Slide 49 in the presentation you can see the Egypt price in the third quarter last year was $234 million.

Thomas Wrigglesworth

Okay, I guess I’m sorry just as a follow up to that, you know was there some debate in the market as to whether urea prices will now fall back to their summer price as it were given that we’ve obviously had this late season and demands can be extended we have started to see U.S. prices soften amid last week. You know is it your expectations kind of we won’t now see you really go back to the summer – to the summer lows, I mean that’s probably not very good term, but will actually just stay flat here and then kind of pick up for the October more seasonal demand season.

Dag Tore Mo

Yes. I mean obviously we don't give forecasts ourselves on this, but I will let’s say that as we’ve said in the presentation also that we expect a relatively tough market conditions also for a while and then let me just say that given that the market balance is fragile in defence that there is almost zero trade with China right, so – so the difference between an export pricing logic from China and import pricing logic to China is quite -- there are small shifts in the main factor, there is demand in production in say some new plants that are relatively small shifts in these balances create by strong price volatility as we had seen. So that’s -- so, yes so ….

Thomas Wrigglesworth

Understood, thank you. And could I just ask for that clarification point on the M&A and the new projects?

Petter Østbø

So clarification is – this is Pette. And those $160 million that was based again on the 2015 prices and costs. And the $9 [ph] million, that’s with the second quarter prices and costs. So through prices that costs remain that they are today, then you should expect over the year and $19 million from this acquisitions and…

Thomas Wrigglesworth

Okay. Very helpful.

Svein-Tore Holsether

And just to recall the comments some additional to that, I mean you might sort of get the – wonder about the relationship because we also mentioned today for example on the improvement program that it’s at today’s prices is very close to 2015 prices. There’s a I think a significant mix difference between the improvement program and the 2018 gross pipeline and thus says that we have the Freeport ammonia plant in the 2018 mix and of course right now ammonia margins are significantly lower than in 2015. So if you look at our business as a whole and that the wide adverse portfolio and the improvement program we get much more of the benefit from higher fertilizer prices as such, whereas in 2018 on the gross the lower ammonia price weighs more heavily.

Thomas Wrigglesworth

Okay, that’s very helpful. Thank you gentlemen, thanks very much.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes good afternoon, gentlemen. Thanks for taking my two questions. First of all aside from the strike situation, can you please elucidate the current demand situation in Brazil a bit? What are your people on the ground saying about current business conditions going into the crop season?

And then second, in Europe you – how much of a price push in corn for example would we need to incentivize farmers again to apply sufficient nutrition levels?

Thor Giæver

Yes, Christian [ph] maybe we didn’t – we’re not sure if we caught all the questions, you can maybe repeat the second one in a minute. I think the first one was on Brazil again, and whether we see any sort of potential sort of demand disruption ultimately this year. I think – we can’t of course fully predict this but I think within the answer I gave earlier is that we overall we think that this the industry and the value chain will work through this without in the end any big effects overall. But could you maybe repeat the second because we didn't fully captured?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. I guess, first a very general question. As you know agricultural commodity prices continue to be rather low. How much of a price push would be need if you're going into 2019 let say, to incentivize farmers again to apply sufficient nutrition levels?

Thor Giæver

Yes. That's a gradual – it’s a kind of an – I mean, it’s an improvement is of course positive and back to the Brazil situation also – we can also mentioned that – of course is very disruptive, this has happened with the transport side, but otherwise there's a quite optimistic attitude in general because of the -- soybean price has been quite good in Brazil, I mean, than more depressed in the U.S. so the gap there has widen considerably. So -- and then also with the currency making their exports quite competitive. So – and in the Europe, of course Europe is very stable, I mean, you don't see very much, very high demand volatility even because of so much here, so its harder even if prices went up some more, I'm not sure that Europe will be the place that we saw the largest effects.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thanks. Very helpful.

Patrick Lambert

Yes. Sorry, guys, all my questions have been answered. It was all about Brazil season. Thank you. Again I'm trying to get a view of how swiftly that strike could be in terms of deliveries into Q3, can they catch-up? I think you answer that. Sorry, thank you.

Thor Giæver

Thank you.

Paul Walsh

Yes. Hi, guys. Thanks very much for taking my questions. My first question is just on China. What are you seeing in China? What your guys on the ground telling you about the capacity situation round the blue sky reforms? Is capacity just sitting there waiting for high prices? Or do you think there have been real capacity reductions on the ground? That's my first question. Maybe I'll let the answer come through on that and I can ask you second please.

Thor Giæver

Yes. No, I think it is highly interesting that, I mean, prices in China, they're not bad. They're in $300 urea prices. And I think it opens up quite a lot of questions along the lines that you are hinting at, because the supply curve in China is quite steep now. Those modern producers that have CAN base their production brown coal and normal coal. They are doing excellent. They are making a lot of money. It’s still set our emphasize base probably the non-integrated ones that are struggling the most with the margins then we also see that the gas based sector is also struggling to get up their utilization rate. So their production has been very stable, very stable from month-to-month. They are at the same level as last year, which means that they are producing somewhere between 50 and 55 million tonnes that's almost 20 million tonnes less than three years ago. And it seems to be mostly concern with covering their domestic demand.

So, I think good question there is kind of what happened to those 20 million tonnes that is lost and how much they have to say might come up again, and some of it -- but there are other also. So it seems that the environmental concerns and the increased attention on that is also keeping production down. And I don't want to speculate, but even that just today's urea prices in China, I think it's very supportive and positive, but not much has happened on the production side.

Paul Walsh

And can I just ask, when I look at slide six of your presentation, and I look at the year-on-year delta in Q2 on volumes, Asia was the second largest delta. Is that China or what's going on in that delta in Asia to make it look so large? Is it just weather related? Is it something more structural? Can you help me -- or is just the acquisition?

Thor Giæver

The majority of that effect comes from the acquisition in India.

Paul Walsh

Fine, okay. My second question was just more broadly around the demand picture. We've obviously seen some distortions Q1 to Q2 driven by weather? We're obviously seeing distortions in Brazil now which has been talked about a lot. Where do you fundamentally see volume growth rates as we move through the year in a sort of underlying – on an underlying basis if you sort of exile some of these distortions? Are markets growing low single digits, so you're seeing low prices, incentivize higher demand? What's the general view on aggregate volumes? And the reason I ask is the drop through from volumes looks fairly modest to me on your EBITDA bridge for the second quarter, right, in terms of $20 million from volumes despite the fact that you had very significantly higher delivers. So that's the origin of my question?

Thor Giæver

Yes, when it comes to the market in total, of course, I mean, that has happened now in June, and that kind of obvious pickup in demand and you can of course speculate whether that just that phasing issue or something more fundamental and we've seems to be whether its kind of general across the world, a little bit more activity in our opinion that's a kind of link to the fact that the grain prices and crude prices have been improved little bit through the year and SOx are now reported from USDA [ph] to decline actually quite significantly outside China for the coming year linked to the – I mean, let's say some production problems in Europe, Australia, et cetera.

So, it's a kind of a just a little bit more positive across the globe I would say. How it will affects our deliveries in particularly, I guess that's – it is a different story. But of course we do our job is as good as peak price on our OPP to allocate around through the best markets and so forth. But it's more kind of more expensive or availability often.

Paul Walsh

Okay.

Petter Østbø

And just in case you didn't recognize [Indiscernible] OPP in Europe its own production.

Paul Walsh

Yes, understood. Thank you. And just maybe final question, I know you guys won't comment on where consensus number sits and market expectations. But in terms of the two headwinds you're facing moving into the second half on gas cost and the Brazil issues. Should we be thinking about sort of similar run rate in terms of earnings for the back half of the year to the first half of the year?

Thor Giæver

Paul, we discussed, maybe you heard the earlier question, I mean, at least on urea you can sort of look at our -- based on our energy cost guidance that for take for third quarter than you're looking at the gas cost of about 2.5 higher. In the fourth quarter it's about $2 higher and then it depends on your urea price view, which we're not going to give you. But at least compared to current pricing I mean that looks like as we said, for an efficient plant $1 on gases is $20 per tonne of urea. Right now at least the Egypt price and most other prices I guess are up at least as much as the gas costs are up. As we point out yourself, we don't provide earning guidance.

Paul Walsh

I thought it was nice. But okay -- but that is very helpful. So, thank you.

Thor Giæver

Thanks.

Andrew Stott

Yes. Good afternoon. Thanks for taking the questions. I've got three, sorry. First of all, on the math of the 90 million, I just wondered if you could help me. It goes back to Thomas's question. So you did 20 million from M&A, EBITDA in Q2. And I was assuming with seasonality, and there's more months of consolidation, you'd have north of 30 per quarter for Q3 and Q4, so it's clearly if my math is right and that's why I'm checking. You're getting 80 plus out of your M&A this year from India and from Cubatao, which means you get nothing from your production-related growth. Is that correct math? That's the first question.

And the second question is India. I just wondered if you had any update on the Indian tender. Any thoughts on that? I see that rupee is now an all time low at least against dollar. And I see that the tenders been delayed at least. I just wonder if you're hearing anything on the ground on that. And then the third question was CapEx. I think I'm right in believing you've raised your CapEx guidance looking at your previous documentation it’s a 100 million this year, 100 million next year and long range as much as 200 million. And I'm just checking on that as well. And if I'm right on that, why have you done that? Thank you.

Thor Giæver

Yes. I think on the first – hi, this is Thor. On your first question, your math in principle is right and there's a few moving parts within there. I think the Babrala and Cubatao earnings are I think for the argument for that exercise you can assume are fairly flat from the acquisition date onwards. And then you have as I mentioned earlier you have the issue with Freeport, that ammonia possibility is much lower than in 2015, so that's accounts for lots of that gap between the value at 2015 prices and current prices.

Then the remaining projects being Sluiskil and Koping, the technical ammonium nitrate expansion, they will have a ramp-up partly a plant related ramp-up and partially a market related ramp-up. So they are not such as – unlike the acquisitions you don't kind of just push the button or take them over and then have earnings more or less from day one. So yes, just coming back, I think your way of thinking about it is right, but hopefully with those additional comments you can model it bit better. That's it.

Andrew Stott

Perfect. So 80 to 90 million wouldn't be far adrift on M&A. Is what you're saying?

Thor Giæver

Yes. That's what we said. The 2018, at current prices is worth about 90 million.

Andrew Stott

Okay, perfect. Okay. Got it. Thanks you, Thor.

Thor Giæver

Thanks. And the second question regarding the capital expenditure. That is from few sources and -- projects that some in time might have some additional cost come in and here we have particular on the project and some additional cost. The other thing is there is constant stream project that are potential smaller scale that we also need to have relook at -- look at the capital expenditure. It has to pass a higher hurdle and we really have to scrutinize that very thoroughly. But at the same time there are projects with very high returns and short pay backs for example regarding debottlenecking of existing plants that we still will do because they are very profitable to us and this is a reflection of those.

With that said, as I mentioned in our – at the quarterly presentation. There is some, let's say down signs, certain [Indiscernible] we might see little bit less than what is committed partly due to this new CapEx. Also due to the program we have to reduce the CapEx and get more for the same moment and also that we are looking at rates to achieve the same with less for example, in the improvement program which I mentioned specifically to that. So although we expect higher number there we are hoping to come in below.

Petter Østbø

And on that and there we don't really have any information beyond what is said in this publications that we've been looking at the normal sales and production patterns for July and August, so it’s a deficit of 1 million from every month, so its understandable that the market expects the tender and there should a need for India to buy some more and how much of this delay that might related to this Iranian payment issues and sorting out those and how much might be all these factors. We don't know, because we are just observing like you are.

Andrew Stott

Okay. Got it. And sorry, one more and apologies because I know you commented but I missed it. Somebody asked earlier about Brazil and your order books and I missed your comment. Could you repeat that please?

Svein-Tore Holsether

The order books in Brazil?

Andrew Stott

Yes. Some was asking about your short-term all depends in Brazil. So away from that 15 million of costs what are you seeing? And I miss the comment, I apologize.

Svein-Tore Holsether

Okay. Briefly the comment was that, we think actually we and the industry will work through this. I mean you basically need a few months to reorganize and start to pass through these extra costs, so that's why we communicated. We have some costs this quarter. We expect a similar magnitude, negative effect next quarter, but beyond that we expect this -- we can work through this. And then the other thing I mentioned, there is the possibility that the tariffs may change again, I mean, presumably not to be increase further, but maybe to be reduced or reversed. But in a way we think either way this is workable.

Andrew Stott

I'm sorry. I think you misunderstood the question, Thor. I was asking about the volume impact if any. So I get the cost comment. I just wondered if with the lot of the trucks being sent around whether there's an impact on the volume for Q3 or not?

Svein-Tore Holsether

No. Within that – we don't see a fundamental volume impact from this. I mean, could this mean that you get a slightly different pattern between third and fourth quarter possibly. As you know, normally the big months in Brazil are August, September, October. So maybe its affects that a bit, but fundamentally for the whole season we see a big effect.

Andrew Stott

Yes. Perfect. Thanks a lot. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you for taking the questions. I had two please. One is just on slide 16, where you give your global capacity additions. Now there's quite a change in the production line versus the last quarter when you using the CRU numbers. Now I was wondering if you could give any thoughts on the how this change your marker view 2018 in H1 versus H2? Plus in there's the question around Iran and how you would feel Iran and sanction risks should be taken into account on this slide? And I have one other question.

Svein-Tore Holsether

Yes. There are some more kind of -- yes, maybe you cannot call it technical issues. Some other reasons why they actually supply increase in CRU sees the capacity so much for 2018, is of course that they were kind of delays to some projects that were kind of presume to be producing more in 2017 and that has been kind of gradually take into 2018. That's one thing. But that's probably not be change from last report that you were talking about. So there are couple of changes that are related to that few closures. You may know that and there is a plant in Kuwait that has now closed so far as we understand from July 1st. That was assumed to be closed earlier in the previous report. So that's here you have to add some more supply from that plant for 2018. The same assumptions on these two petrobras plants that were announced closed earlier. And then there were some pushback from local government to try to keep them running and that also force CRU to put some more volume back into 2018 compared to their previous report. But there are some factors that have kind of eased up the assumed to actual supply increase for 2018.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then views for H2 versus H2 on Iran?

Svein-Tore Holsether

Of course, Iran has of course struggle to export for many years and they have been kind of saved by India to a large extend, but also been able to sell elsewhere whether it's domestic, also [Indiscernible] other places. And that as of often been involved with a discount so that there has been buyers for their terms but at a cheaper price basically. And that is assumption going forward of course, but they were to force to close, I mean if they were not allowed to export anywhere than you're talking about more than 3 million tonnes of export supply. So that's been of course the very tightening for the market if that's were to happen.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Svein-Tore Holsether

I don't want to speculate on probabilities here, but yes, really an influential factor if they didn't find any outlets for their terms.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then the other question was just you talked about the impact of urea price lifting at the end of the quarter versus gas. And I was just wondering if you could give any sort of further comment on the nitrogen upgrading margin impact you've seen whether that's being coming up in support of that or somehow offset some of this move in the urea versus gas prices if may, kind of an extension on slide seven?

Thor Giæver

Just a minute. Yes. I think this -- did you hear our comments because we don't receive the question earlier about sort of how this --what this will provide…

Unidentified Analyst

No. On the urea part, yes, I was trying to understand how it focuses through also then on the upgrading margins? And whether you've seen some of that also push through and some of the upgrading margins or just on straight on the urea pre-gas [ph]?

Thor Giæver

No. I mean, if you're looking at urea then as we mentioned you can sort of every dollar on gas is let's say 20 to 25 per tonne of urea depending on whether its an efficient plant or not. And you can look at the price references year-over-year. What it should come out. I mean what it looks like if you do that specifically for spot pricing now and our guidance for third quarter gas cost in Europe for example it looks kind of direction of a similar magnitude, the increases.

Unidentified Analyst

And CAN pricing?

Thor Giæver

Well then, the nitrates premium we mentioned during the presentation is higher now than it was at the end of the second quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

Right. Okay. That's fine. Thank you.

Neil Tyler

Good afternoon. And one last actually, and a financial question relating to the EBITDA bridge. In the other's line you referred to the negative impact there was as reflecting principally a step of fixed cost some of which were talked about on the webcast this morning and specifically around your digital efforts. Can you help me understand how that's likely to develop year-on-year over the reminder of this year and into next? And what are the other components were? Because I was let to believe that there was some cost booked through that or reflected in that line last year relating to the cost-cutting fire and like hard to remember which quarter those fell into those additional costs. And I think you're still do at some point the rest of the insurance payments from that, but I might be wrong there? Thank you.

Thor Giæver

Yes. There maybe a few things in this, but the question was fundamentally about the other category and the variance. And I would say that we mentioned earlier was included some positive with the other starters on the volumes, expansion of M&A but also a negative effect from fixed cost including digital. Okay. So of that we have a roughly $20 million is on the cost such of which about half is digital. We I think can add the comment that the digital cost is kind of we don't expect that to increase materially further from here. So you kind of use those numbers as a basis looking forward. You are right that we have still some insurance payments outstanding from the Porsgrunn stoppage last year, but we don't have specific information yet on when they are due and what their next will be.

Neil Tyler

Okay. Am I right in thinking that you in the fixed cost the way you sort of reflect the fixed cost relating to the EBITDA improvement program is -- in the past it's been through that line as well?

Thor Giæver

Yes.

Neil Tyler

Okay. That's helpful. Thank you.

Chetan Udeshi

Hi. Thanks. I just had one question on slide 16 where you discuss supply and demand and my question is around 3% consumption growth, correct me if I’m wrong, but the consumption growth in urea in recent years has been more like flat to up 1%, so is 3% using 3% number sort of justified in the current environment where demand has grown much lower in recent years?

Thor Giæver

The price would be just positive kind of conveyor [ph] so the historic information here. So you are right that probably 2017 it’s a relatively weak year focused on growth, the 3% that we occurred through the trend growth for the last ten years that we have kind of accurate information which then is stopping in 2016, so and then we kind of leave it to the readers to make these kind of assumptions also going forward we are just showing the historic growth rate. But I would also use the opportunity to say that yes, we are aware that we are also – we are in a way comparing half percent here it’s because we are showing historic growth rate but we are then showing added capacity with the assumption that capacity runs at 100% and that’s nothing changes to the utilization rates.

Elsewhere, so if you want to question the consumption growth or consumption growth rate you should also make some judgment on actual supply increase rather than just looking at these bars which come in great capacity from new plants. And the whole factor of utilization rate in the industry otherwise it’s not even kind of considered in this graph, so it’s not a complete picture in that sense.

Chetan Udeshi

Okay, thank you.

Andrew Stott

Oh, hi yes, sorry for pinching more. Just on your bigger scale ambitions in Africa which you refer to back in February the CMD, I just want to know if there’s any progress update on either Ethiopia or Mozambique or anything else. Thank you.

Thor Giæver

Yes, I guess the short answer is there is no particular thing to mention on both of these points. And then just Andrew, I’m not sure we’ll agree that we stated last ambitions there on the capital markets day but I do recall there was some media attention on this earlier in the year, I think originating from a conference in Africa, but those projects are not in our pipeline today, they are not committed projects and particularly the African one is quite some distance away from potentially being so. But then always you know as they – as an evaluation that we needs to conclude sometime in the next let’s say 12 to 18 months or expect to conclude atleast but as of now it’s not in the pipeline.

Andrew Stott

Okay, clear thank you.

Svein-Tore Holsether

Okay, if there are no further questions, then thanks from everyone here for your interest in attending the call and we all look forward to keep you updated going forward. Thanks very much.

