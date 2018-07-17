Vereit: Don't Sell Just Yet

However, they are still undervalued, in my opinion.

VEREIT, Inc.'s (VER) shares have rebounded from their latest lows in May, but investors may want to stay the course and stay invested. The real estate investment trust is still relatively cheap - on both a run-rate AFFO and book value basis, and the dividend has a high degree of safety thanks to the REIT's solid portfolio stats and moderate AFFO payout ratio. I see VEREIT's shares as undervalued and have a $10 price target on the stock. An investment in VEREIT yields 7.3 percent.

Real estate investment trusts have not really been at the top of investors' shopping lists in 2018. Surging bond yields earlier this year and a more hawkish Federal Reserve have triggered a huge sell-off in income-producing stocks, which in turn opened up a buying opportunity in the REIT sector in the last several months.

As a matter of fact, I initiated a long position in VEREIT in March, for the following reasons:

VEREIT was (and still is) much cheaper than competing large-scale U.S.-focused commercial property REITs, including National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) and Realty Income Corp. (O);

(NNN) and (O); VEREIT has made great restructuring progress since the company was rocked by an accounting scandal in 2014 and got a new CEO;

The real estate investment trust covers its dividend easily with adjusted funds from operations, a hallmark feature of a high-quality income vehicle;

VEREIT's portfolio stats are solid (high occupancy rate, high degree of tenant, industry, and geographic diversification);

VEREIT was oversold based on technical indicators.

VEREIT - Portfolio Overview

VEREIT's real estate portfolio comprised of more than 4,000 properties at the end of the March quarter, representing 94.7 million square feet. The portfolio produces $1.2 billion in annual rental income, and the REIT's occupancy rate was a superb 98.7 percent.

Here are some core stats for VEREIT's property collection:

Source: VEREIT Investor Presentation

VEREIT invests in retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate. The majority of property investments fall into the retail category, followed by restaurant properties.

Source: VEREIT

That being said, though, restaurant chain Red Lobster is still VEREIT's largest tenant. The franchise accounts for 2.2 percent of total square feet, but 6.5 percent of annualized rental income, making it by far the biggest tenant in VEREIT's portfolio. The REIT's top 10 tenants combined account for 28.6 percent of total annualized rental income.

Source: VEREIT

VEREIT's portfolio stats overall compare well against other major commercial property REITs.

Source: Store Capital Corp. Investor Presentation

A REIT Income Play With A High Margin Of Dividend Safety

VEREIT has a comfortable margin of dividend safety.

Though AFFO has dropped off a bit in the past (largely due to asset sales), the real estate investment trust rather easily covers its dividend payout with adjusted funds from operations.

Source: Achilles Research

VEREIT Is Still Undervalued

VEREIT's shares have started to pick up steam throughout May and June, suggesting that more investors are waking up to the REIT's solid value proposition.

See for yourself.

Source: StockCharts

VEREIT's shares dropped to a new 52-week low in April @$6.52. Since April, VEREIT has surged ~15 percent. The good news, however, is that VEREIT's shares are still very cheap.

The real estate investment trust has guided for its adjusted funds from operations to fall into a range of $0.70-$0.72/share in 2018. Since shares currently change hands for $7.53, the guidance implies a 2018e AFFO-multiple of ~10.6x.

I still think VEREIT could sell for ~13-15x 2018e AFFO given its high margin of dividend safety and strong portfolio stats. A 13-15x 2018e AFFO-multiple gives a fair value range of $9.23-$10.65. A $10 price target, therefore, would leave about ~33 percent upside on the table.

In terms of price-to-book value, VEREIT is cheaper than Realty Income Corp., National Retail Properties, or STORE Capital Corp. (STOR). VEREIT's past dividend cut and high restaurant exposure are main drivers of this lower valuation.

VER Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Your Takeaway

Now is not the time to sell. More investors are waking up to VEREIT's solid investment proposition, and investors may want to let profits run. VEREIT can - and should - trade at a higher AFFO-multiple. The real estate investment trust has come a long way since its accounting scandal in 2014 and the subsequent suspension of its dividend. The recovery in the last two-three months was overdue, yet VEREIT remains dirt cheap. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

