Should Sunniva Spin Off The Canadian Assets?

Sunniva (OTC:SNNVF) announced on July 10 that the company will spin off its Canadian assets into a separate entity that will seek a listing on the TSX and Nasdaq. The first reaction from us is that the Sunniva management is getting impatient with its current strategy and clearly is frustrated with the current market valuation of its stocks. We think the Canadian assets represent higher quality and will likely leave the U.S. assets to become an orphan stock on the CSE, likely destroying shareholder value along the process. The opportunity for value creation simply by listing in the U.S. is unclear as we have seen in the case of Cronos (CRON) and Canopy (CGC). Financial engineering cannot change the profile of the Sunniva overnight and we doubt that investors will re-rate its stock simply by splitting the U.S. and Canadian assets.

Situation Overview

Sunniva shares have been hammered since it started trading on the CSE in January and share price has been hovering around C$8.0 without any sign of breakout anytime soon. The company has a clearly defined strategy of operating two large-scale cannabis production facilities in Canada and California, the two largest legal cannabis markets. However, given a lack of progress, the stock has fallen out of favor among investors who are increasingly chasing the big names such as Canopy and Aurora (OTCQX:ACBFF). We have long held the view that legalization will spell trouble for the small guys and Sunniva is clearly feeling the pain with its $250M market value.

Canadian Assets

The anticipated Canadian entity will hold two assets including its Canadian campus and Natural Health Services, a net of cannabis clinics. As we wrote in "Canopy And Sunniva: A Win-Win Deal For Both" that Sunniva has already signed a supply agreement for its Canadian productions, which fits well into their stated strategy for the Canadian operations:

Sell up to 75% of production via long-term supply contracts

Retain 25% of NHS medical patients

Overall, we think the Canadian business will represent a high-quality cannabis manufacturing business with a large portion of its production already spoken for by the largest player in the sector. However, the business model of Sunniva dictated the positioning of the company and its stock: low-value contract manufacturing with thin margins and lack of growth. Sunniva currently does not own any brands as it has not started production at either facility. The company seems to be focusing on becoming a low-cost supplier of cannabis, a plant that is easily cultivated with literally no barrier to entry. We think the market has moved on from growers to seek value-added names that can offer brands, adjacent products, and better growth opportunities. Having a large portion of the production secured through a contract can be a drag on its growth plan. There is no guarantee that Canopy will renew the contract after the initial two years, especially as the company will have all its facilities completed by then. We actually see a much higher risk of Canopy leaving the contract, similar to many other intercompany supplier deals that are designed to bridge the initial production gap as facilities are being built and optimized. Sunniva will also have lower margins because it is solely focused on the wholesale market, which will have negative implications for its quality of revenue and valuations. In summary, the company has deliberately positioned itself as a low-cost large-scale producer but the market has moved beyond growers, which resulted in the lack of investor interests.

Spinning Off

The company's announced plan to spin off the Canadian assets seems like a desperate move to us. We also have significant doubts that listing the Canadian entity separately will create sustained value for shareholders. We have several concerns regarding the proposed transaction:

#1: First of all, contrary to what the company said, we think by listing on both TSX and Nasdaq Sunniva will split its asset base and cut its capital markets profile even smaller. The current market capitalization of Sunniva is $250 million, which is already in the small-cap space. By splitting the U.S. assets out, the newly created Canadian entity will have an even smaller market capitalization which is the opposite of what the stock needs now. With an even smaller market capitalization, Sunniva will attract even fewer investors and will likely fall below the desired market cap for most institutional investors due to liquidity and trading volume concerns. This is negative for the stock.

#2: We have doubts that the listing would be well-received in the markets. We also think that the potential market cap for the Canadian assets might be too small for TSX, more likely for TSX Venture. Investors have shown that they are not interested in supporting the small-cap growers, and we doubt that the listing could achieve a much higher valuation.

#3: The U.S. assets will be left stranded in the CSE-listed entity. If the goal is to shed light on the Canadian assets, what does that say about the quality of its U.S. assets? With a facility still under development, we see a significant risk of the remaining investors abandoning the U.S. stock given its reduced market cap, weakened business profile and significantly higher risk.

#4: What is going to happen with the existing management? The press release did not provide many details regarding the succession planning post-spin-off. We doubt that the current management will be able to continue serving their duties on two separately traded public companies. That means new management and Board will need to be added, at extra costs and added distraction to the normal business activities.

In summary, there are many questions that remain to be answered by the management regarding the proposed spin-off. This proposal is not without its risks and we actually believe the potential downside is higher than any perceived benefits. We would like to see the management focus on de-risking the California asset by securing a large distributor partner, but that is in itself a difficult task because the U.S. has a highly fragmented cannabis sector and it does not have its "Canopy Growth" that can take up large volumes of cannabis production from pure growers like Sunniva.

Conclusion

At the end of the day, the market seems to agree with us as the share price barely moved after the announcement. We think the spin-off will create unnecessary costs and management distraction from its current business strategy and it is uncertain to us that the market will value a separately-traded Canadian business at much higher valuation than it is today. Another risk we are seeing regarding Sunniva is a shift of investor focus from pure growers to value-added sectors such as edibles, beverages, and medicals. We think Sunniva is being poorly perceived due to its limited growth prospect and the lack of competitiveness due to its inferior positioning on the cannabis value chain. We view the announcement as slightly negative and have moderated our call from "Outperform" to "Neutral" post this announcement.

`

Additional Resources

We publish a widely-read Weekly Cannabis Report which is your best way to stay informed on the cannabis sector. You should "follow us" to receive our Weekly Report and best investment ideas in the sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.