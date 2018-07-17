Quality Systems' Competitors Are Better

Quality Systems (QSII) is engaged in the healthcare information technology (“HCIT”) solutions market. It provides integrated platforms to healthcare firms to address patient information management, clinical support and referral management and medical billing service needs. At its core it has three products: Nextgen Enterprise EHR, Nextgen Enterprise PM and Nextgen Office. Revenue growth is mostly driven by subscription-based software sales, which shows a shift of customer usage from traditional license-based purchase to subscription based purchase. Although its electronic data interchange segment saw profit, growth here might be more volatile because similar services are offered by certain payers to healthcare providers that establish a direct link between the provider and payer. This in turn reduces revenue to third party EDI service providers such as QSII. On the other hand, revenue growth in its support and maintenance front depends a lot on its overall software and EDC sales.

Revenues: 2015 2016 2017 Software license and hardware 70,523 65,547 55,576 Software related subscription services 55,403 87,050 99,547 Total software, hardware and related 125,926 152,597 155,123 Support and maintenance 165,200 158,803 163,805 Revenue cycle management and related services 83,006 82,552 83,996 Electronic data interchange and data services 82,343 88,951 92,773 Professional services 36,002 26,721 35,322 Total revenues 492,477 509,624 531,019

In its latest quarter QSII reported 3% growth, on both a sequential and yoy basis. Subscription revenue of $26 million increased 12% compared to a year ago which was driven by NextGen office solution and contribution from analytics and mobile solutions, the Entrada and Eagle Dream acquisitions that QSII completed in April and August of 2017, respectively. Uptick in legacy maintenance attrition decreased support and maintenance revenue by 3% yoy. On the other hand, transcription revenue from the acquisition of Entrada increased services to legacy clients and high level of closure of longstanding engagements which brought a one-time revenue of $1 million. Approximately 81% of its total revenue was in recurring nature in its latest fiscal year, which was 1% lower compared to the last year. Bookings increased 9% yoy as reported basis and 5% on pro forma basis or after accounting for the two acquisitions.

QSII’s cash has been going down for some time which makes me think that there is an ongoing crisis in the organization and it might not have the cash to fund its expansion. On the other hand, debt is also on rise. QSII’s roic metric has also been on a sharp downtrend, now standing at less than 1% from 13% earlier in 2015. SG&A expenses have been rising sharply without much growth operating margin, which also took a downward dive and currently stands at 0.55%. Like other software firms, QSII has a nice gross margin but the firm could not sustain it through the operating margins and therefore profitability is questionable.

I have constructed a comparison table which includes Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX), Athenahealth (ATHN) and Cerner (CERN). P/E multiples in the comparison table are distorted across a number of firms due to low earnings. On the other hand, because sales are not as volatile as bottom lines, P/S ratio here seems more meaningful compared to P/E. P/S indicates that QSII maybe overvalued, while P/FCF indicates that it is slightly overvalued. If we take all the metrics together, only Cerner seems to have a better position, it has a modest earnings yield, highest return on invested capital, lowest P/E and a peer-close but slightly over P/S. Combining a qualitative perspective, I don’t see QSII to be undervalued although P/S might indicate otherwise. If you take a look at the earnings yield and roic, it doesn’t seem to deliver much. The we take a look at the margin comparison table. Based on last seven quarters, QSII seems to lag behind than all other competitors with the lowest revenue growth. In terms of profit margin it sits on the lower end.

P/E P/S P/B P/FCF E/Y ROIC Allscripts healthcare - 1.17 2.09 26.40 -9.71% 0.57% QSII 521.75 2.50 4.12 27.63 0.19% 0.50% Athenahealth 75.93 5.06 6.59 -64.49 1.34% 5.98% Cerner 24.89 4.05 4.27 26.74 4.08 11.88% Average 207.52 3.87 4.99 -3.37 136.51% 6.12% Median 75.93 3.28 4.20 26.57 0.77% 3.28%

Average quarterly rates Allscripts healthcare QSII Athenahealth Cerner Average Revenue Growth 18% 4% 14% 6% 11% Gross Margin 43% 56% 53% 83% 59% EBITDA Margin 9% 11% 19% 30% 17% EBIT Margin -3% 3% 6% 18% 6% Profit Margin -8% 2% 5% 15% 4% Free Cash Flow Margin 5% 14% 4% 13% 9%

QSII’s current strategies are typical and do not depict any special angle. It basically wants to cross sell its products to grow revenues but does not have any clear plans to move forward and expand its markets. Return on assets and equity have been falling over last 5-6 years lead by downturn in bottom lines. As a result QSII stopped giving dividends in 2016. QSII’s current position doesn’t present any solid reasons to buy its equity. Although revenue posted modest growth its lower than peers and margins are not so dependable. If you want an exposure to HCIT industry then Cerner will be a better choice than Quality Systems, from a relative view. Long term of results of QSII’s recent action are still far from fruition, and profitability is under pressure. Having said that, QSII's competitors are in a far better position and I wouldn't consider it a buy.

