SA Interview: The Future Of Equity Research With Michael Boyd

The opportunities investors miss by relying on screens, when a non-actionable thesis can be just as valuable as an actionable one and the importance of being able to effectively communicate your thesis are topics discussed.

Michael Boyd is a full-time investor and Seeking Alpha Marketplace contributor. Seeking Alpha PRO Editor John Leonard, CFA discussed with Michael about how he leverages the comment stream on Seeking Alpha, overlooked value opportunities (and value traps) in REITs and the future of equity research.

Members of the Industrial Insights community receive full access to Michael Boyd’s research. This includes deep dive analysis on companies that includes facility tours, management interviews, and in-person conference coverage. Often, this data is not publicly available.

John Leonard, CFA: Can you walk us through your investment decision making process? What do you look for in a long or short idea?

Michael Boyd: There is quite a bit of work that goes into surfacing a compelling idea. I do not like screening, especially on fundamental indicators such as price to earnings, growth expectations, or measures of book value. There is a lot of nuance to financial reporting that can often muddy these screens because of GAAP accounting rules. EnPro (NYSE:NPO) is an example I commonly cite: a profitable operating segment was deconsolidated as it worked through asbestos litigation. The plan was always to reconsolidate that asset after a legal settlement and restructuring, a factor which would bring back substantial EBITDA contribution back onto the company’s reported financials. Anyone that used a screening tool likely glossed over EnPro as a potential investment. The company returned 75% over our holding time frame, triple that of the industrials sector. Not screening does make research more time-intensive, but it is the only way to do it right, in my opinion.

Once an idea is beginning to get fleshed out, the number one thing to look for is a set of catalysts and a path to earnings improvement. Investors have to ask themselves: “What does the market have wrong about this company’s story” and “What is going to happen to cause the market to realize it has the story wrong”. A stock being cheap compared to peers or against the market is not enough of a reason to buy. Thousands of companies fit that mold, and it can take a woefully long time to break. The MLP sector over the past year, or really all of high yield, is a great example.

JL: When is a non-actionable thesis just as valuable as an actionable one? Your recent article on American Midstream Partners (NYSE:AMID) is a case in point.

MB: American Midstream is a great example of my last point. The firm has quite a few challenges (“negative catalysts”) ahead of itself: a history of weak execution, distribution coverage that points to a cut, trying to close (and digest) the acquisition of Southcross Energy (NYSE:SXE), a general partner willing to buy daughter MLPs near all-time lows, and tight coverage against its financial covenants that could lead to downgrades or concessions to lenders. I’ve found that negative events are rarely priced in even when they are largely public knowledge. Sometimes the best decision is inaction until it is time to take action. Non-actionable work like that American Midstream research lays out the case for a potential future investment once all bad news materializes or is solved. That is highly valuable.

Generating alpha is all about timing, and timing is less a science than an art. Everyone has a different approach, but there is often a time where pessimism is at its peak and most major negative catalysts are in the rear view mirror. As a comparison, NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS), a midstream operator that I am long, is set to be rid of its incentive distribution rights (“IDRs”) through a merger with its general partner NuStar Holdings (NYSE:NSH), has already recently cut the distribution, lowered 2018 guidance, and has a path toward easy sequential and year-over-year comps on quarterly earnings. There are not very many potential shoes that can drop at this point. The difference between the two is clear in my view and is also readily apparent in price performance since NuStar’s Q1 earnings release in late April. It just takes patience to wait for the right opportunity.

JL: Unless you’re trading for your p.a. (personal account), you’re going to have to be able to effectively communicate your idea to someone (an analyst to a PM, a PM to investors, a Seeking Alpha author to readers) – what specific advice would you give to readers about this?

MB: This is a challenge many people face, not only those trying to break into the industry but also smaller investors just trying to improve the returns on the money they are managing for their retirement. I’ve often encouraged peers to contribute to Seeking Alpha because it forces them to put - in plain language - the framework behind an idea. I believe my own returns and the quality of my ideas have improved since becoming a contributor and is a large reason why I have a deep appreciation for the platform.

A portfolio manager (“PM”) is not likely to be as familiar with a company as you, and they do not want a thirty-page dissertation on why “Company X” is a good investment when receiving a pitch. An investment thesis can (and often is) complicated, but it should also be able to be simplified down to a couple of bullet points. “If you cannot explain it simply, you do not understand it well enough” rings very true to me as a guiding principle.

JL: The comment stream on articles has consistently been cited as one of the most valuable aspects of the Seeking Alpha platform – can you give specific examples of how you use the comments and how readers can get the most out of them?

MB: Comments are a gauge of reception. I’ve got a reputation as being a bit of a bear, but that is more of a function of how I approach research. When doing my due diligence, I’m looking for reasons not to buy. My work is a reflection of that, and I’ve always viewed my role as an analyst as a detective trying to uncover underlying problems - not reinforce the sunshine and rainbows outlook often put forth by senior management. Most commenters on Seeking Alpha own the company being written on, and I feel like I have done my job if those readers still feel they received some valuable insight.

Sometimes I’m not right – or perhaps I interpret data a different way than someone else does. Where I get value is that it isn’t unusual that some of these commenters have owned and followed the company for much longer than I have. The investing landscape has changed dramatically in recent years – information is everywhere. Perhaps too much information. It can be incredibly difficult for someone relatively new to a company or sector to take all of that in and process it. An example of that at work is maybe I’ve used management guidance as a basis for assuming the dividend is covered, but long-term holders have noticed that management has a tendency to overpromise and lower that guidance throughout the year. That adds a lot of value. I personally glean a lot of new insight from long-term holders sharing their thoughts. The community actively reading Seeking Alpha is astute.

JL: Can you discuss how an investor who has been following a company for years has an edge over one who hasn’t? Can you give an example?

MB: I definitely believe investors that have followed a company for a long time have a material edge, especially when the senior management team has remained in place. Knowing how a management team is likely to react to certain situations can help actively manage a position. I’m a big believer in running a concentrated portfolio. I have a broad range of understanding and keep a finger on the pulse of a lot of companies, but once I take a position, a lot of my time goes toward improving my expertise in what I own. Having that understanding brings confidence to add on weakness.

It is not odd at all for me to sell shares of a company only to rebuy later on at a more attractive price. When you’ve put forth all that time and effort to understand a set of operations at a very nuanced level, there is no reason to throw it all away once you move on to better opportunities. Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR), USG Corporation (NYSE:USG), and US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) are three of many firms that I have sold only to rebuy later on after dips.

JL: Perhaps nowhere is there a greater disconnect between stock prices and NAV/book value than in REITs – how do you tell the difference between the values and value traps? What areas of the REIT sector are the most under or over-valued now and why?

MB: Commercial real estate is an area of the market I love to dig into, especially given some of the value I see in that space. I think mom-and-pop investors tend to view the sector solely on the income dynamic behind it: how much yield can they get for their investing dollar. I think that is the wrong approach to take, and most of the big institutional investors I have spoken to treat REITs much differently: on net asset value. In other words, it is about the prospect of property price appreciation first, income second. This is a large reason why you’ve seen so much capital flight from companies in distressed areas of real estate (lower end malls, skilled nursing), so much so that retail investors that are buying for the yield cannot stop the price declines.

Within REITs, paying attention to two factors helps avoid value traps: replicability and historical cap rates (a measure of demanded rate of return). For instance, unlike most investors I’ve been bearish on senior housing. Why? The assets are relatively easy to replicate (bringing supply online is easy in most markets) and cap rates are still strong versus historical levels. This keeps the prospect of economic returns low and makes it more difficult for even skilled operators to compound at strong rates. Investors can still get exposure to the demographic trends cited as a benefit for senior housing (an aging population) via exposure to medical office buildings (“MOBs”) through companies like Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) or Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Unlike senior housing, MOBs are not easy to replicate and cap rates look attractive. Beyond MOBs, I see some value in shopping center REITs as well. For instance, recent DDR Corporation spin-off Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) has at least 30% upside in my opinion after a strong surge post spin-off, maybe more if sales come in healthy.

JL: What does the future of equity research look like? What will the impact be in terms of the number/types of stocks covered and number of opportunities created as a result? For our readers either currently working in the industry or considering going into it, what impact does this have on job opportunities?

MB: There is a lot of change at work here. MiFID II and other similar regulations are pressuring the traditional sell-side/buy-side business model. Research being bundled together with other investment bank products like brokerage services created a lot of perverse incentives and conflicts of interest in the past. Forced unbundling via MiFID II is one major step to eliminating that. At the same time, fee rates are being pressured as passive investing gains prominence and investors – both retail and institutional – have many more options today on who to hire. With continued growth of big data and the internet, there are fewer hurdles when it comes to information access than what existed just ten years ago. An independent researcher like myself can put together sell-side quality research while operating outside the confines of the big bank model.

Fragmentation – rather than consolidation – is possible. I’d point to the significant growth in registered investment advisors (“RIAs”) in recent years. Many of these advisors split away from operating under the roof of larger private wealth divisions at major brokerage firms (Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM)), cutting their own path and going it on their own. In recent years, the RIA channel has continued to win AUM at a higher rate than other areas of the wealth management industry. Drawing a parallel, independent research shops, including analysts like myself through Seeking Alpha’s Marketplace, could begin to win a substantial share of the fee for research pie.

JL: What’s one of your highest conviction ideas right now?

MB: I really like NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). I view this as potentially the next small Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) or Danaher (NYSE:DHR). Management has built a solid track record of building up a diversified set of industrial businesses in recent years. The company recently sold its precision bearing operations, which had little growth prospects and heavy competition, for $375mm. It redeployed that capital by buying Paragon Medical for $375mm, the last piece in a puzzle filled with other complementary medical acquisitions. This move into medical devices (primarily medical grade instrumentation) has been deliberate, with the company now breaking out its results separately in its own segment to improve visibility of this dynamic to investors. This business is a great place to be, with quite a few publicly-traded companies operating in this space (ConMed (NASDAQ:CNMD), Stryker (NYSE:SYK), Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR)) trading at very high EBITDA multiples – 15x or more. This is because this line of work is not capital-intensive, is recession resistant, and carries high margins. It is a cash cow business.

There are a few reasons why shares have sold off. Trailing results are overstated as weak because the company carried extra overhead into the acquisition – it made no sense to fire staff it would have to rehire after the precision bearing components (“PBC”) business. The company recently increased investment to meet demand, lowering near-term operating margins. Making matters worse, nipping and tucking the portfolio also elevated operating expense. Perhaps, most importantly, leverage has many concerned, including Moody’s which recently pushed out a credit downgrade. However, today, the company trades at less than 9x my estimate of 2019 EBITDA and near 15% free cash flow yield. This is way below peers. The company is growing organically in the mid-single digits. Coupled with a full year of Paragon Medical contribution, I would not be surprised to see NN, Inc. exit the 2019 fiscal year with leverage below 5x. Over the next seven quarters, NN, Inc. will have very easy sequential and year over year comps which should aid the stock price. Margins are expected to improve meaningfully sequentially off of synergy realization and as the company gets more fixed cost leverage. Wall Street sees 50% upside on its one year price target consensus, but I think the company can easily be a double in two years.

