Alibaba Faces A Much Bigger Threat Than Trade War

If PDD’s IPO is successful and the company receives healthy valuation in the next few quarters, it will pose a very big threat to Alibaba’s future growth story.

PDD has recently applied for an IPO of $1 billion and its last funding round was at $15 billion.

Most of the financial news media is concentrating on the increased rhetoric on trade tariffs and the impact it will have on Alibaba and other Chinese firms.

Alibaba (BABA) is facing a new threat on its home turf due to the astronomical growth of group-buying e-commerce company Pinduoduo. PDD’s growth is staggering because it has managed to grow at a rapid pace in a market which looked like a duopoly between Alibaba and JD.com (NASDAQ: JD). Last year it raised funds at a valuation of $1.5 billion and this year it has raised funds at a valuation of $15 billion, a ten-fold growth.

This valuation growth is supported by the rapid popularity growth of the platform. According to its SEC filing, the trailing twelve months of Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) in Q1 of 2017 was RMB 20.9 billion. In Q1 of 2018, PDD has reported that its GMV was RMB 198.7 billion on ttm basis. This level of growth rate and GMV at PDD will soon start hurting Alibaba’s growth trajectory. Future bullish sentiment towards BABA stock will also depend a lot on how it is able to counter PDD.

Fig: Active buyers, annual spending and GMV on a ttm basis reported by the company. Source: PDD’s SEC filing

An astonishing growth story

PDD’s growth has been very astonishing due to the fact that it was founded less than 3 years back in e-commerce segment which was getting divided between Alibaba and JD. Its recent ttm GMV stands at RMB 198.7 billion or $30 billion.

PDD's GMV has shot up by 10 times in the last 12 months. If we forecast a modest yoy GMV growth of 200%, PDD’s GMV transaction volume will hit close to $100 billion by Q1 2019. Even for Alibaba’s scale, this is very scary. In the latest full-year report, Alibaba posted GMV of $768 billion. Hence, by next year PDD could have GMV of close to 15% of Alibaba.

In my previous article, Alibaba faces a new formidable challenger, I mentioned some of the major strengths which PDD has. Although PDD is very similar to Groupon (GRPN) in terms of group-buying platform, there are some differences. We might think that PDD will also face a flat revenue growth similar to what Groupon saw after its initial growth phase. However, PDD’s tier-3 and tier-4 Chinese market are quite different than the U.S. market. PDD has targeted lower tiered cities in China because customers are more inclined to look for discounts compared to other metros. They would also be ready to wait a longer time.

PDD is heavily dependent on Tencent’s (OTCPK:TCEHY) WeChat platform through which it allows customers to share items they are interested in with other people in their social network. Tencent is Alibaba’s arch-rival. Tencent has already taken part in an earlier funding round of PDD and would have a sizable stake in the company. Tencent has also invested in Alibaba’s main competitor JD to limit Alibaba’s growth. By strongly supporting PDD, Tencent will gain a decisive edge over Alibaba.

PDD’s another major strong point is the user base. According to a recent Bloomberg report, PDD has daily active users (DAUs) of 55.9 million compared to 172 million of Alibaba’s Taobao app and 34.3 million on JD.

Source: Bloomberg

The rapid growth of PDD in the last four quarters can easily be seen in the above chart. Already, PDD has DAUs equal to 32.5% of Alibaba’s Taobao app. If the current growth is maintained by PDD, we could easily see it dethroning Taobao in terms of DAUs.

Can Alibaba trounce this upstart?

Alibaba’s ecosystem is obviously much bigger and stronger than PDD's. It has a massive lead in different segments like logistics, cloud, advertising, media and more. However, after putting PDD’s partner Tencent in the picture, things start appearing much more challenging. Tencent has already built a strong partnership with JD/Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and has a strong ecosystem with investments in a wide range of startups. Tencent has been looking to partner with a good e-commerce rival of Alibaba. This is the reason why it has been increasing its partnership with JD. Now, with PDD, Tencent has found an ideal candidate with which it can rival Alibaba’s hold over e-commerce.

Alibaba’s GMV value is more important than the actual margins on goods it gets. Alibaba’s payment ecosystem ends up growing in sync with its core-commerce business. Similarly, other segments like advertising and digital media also depend heavily on the ability of Alibaba to deliver strong growth in GMV. As mentioned above, we could see PDD’s GMV rise to 15% of Alibaba’s GMV by the end of this year. This should start putting a significant dent in Alibaba's core commerce growth in the next few quarters.

Alibaba has already realized the threat faced from PDD and is now launching new apps which will make it easier for customers in tier-3 and tier-4 cities to use its platform. It is also forming networks in smaller towns and villages to limit the impact of PDD. It will soon have its network in 150,000 villages, equal to 25% of total villages in China. Once the logistics is built, Alibaba will find it much easier to expand its presence in tower tiered cities and towns.

Alibaba should also look seriously at Groupon. Recent rumors have pointed out that GRPN is looking for a buyer. The enterprise value is $2 billion with positive profits, high customer base and good expertise in building a group-buying platform. This certainly makes Groupon a great purchase for Alibaba, even if it has to pay a decent premium.

I still believe Alibaba has the resources and management depth to face the challenge of PDD/Tencent. However, growth in the next few quarters in PDD and Alibaba’s core commerce segment will show if Alibaba has been able to limit the rise of this new challenger.

Investor Takeaway

We are currently hearing only about the negative impact of trade tensions on Alibaba. There is a much bigger problem for Alibaba due to the rapid growth of PDD. Given the faster growth in PDD, we could see PDD’s GMV reach 15% to 20% of Alibaba’s GMV by year-end. This will cause a huge negative impact on Alibaba’s ecosystem including payments, advertising, media and others.

Investors should closely follow the market reception of PDD’s IPO and future growth momentum to gauge the impact on Alibaba.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.