Applied Optoelectronics: A Very Binary Play On Asia

Unfortunately, recent data that has come out suggests tough times are here again, but does that outweigh the fact that shares look cheap?

It’s not every day you come across a company whose future will be very binary, but for people who are just now discovering Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI), they have stumbled across just that. The provider of fiber-optic related goods and services is a fascinating company for investors to consider, because at first glance it appears to be a strong growth play that’s trading at a steep discount compared to where it should be, but upon a deeper look, it becomes apparent that investors in the business should tread carefully.

A look at Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics describes itself as a provider of fiber-optic networking products and services. As of today, the business services four key end markets: internet data centers, cable TV, telecommunications companies, and what it calls “fiber-to-the-home”. What’s interesting about Applied Optoelectronics is the fact that, although it’s located in Sugar Land, Texas, the vast majority of its operations take place outside of the US. In the graph below, for instance, you can see that over the past three years, the company’s revenue in China and Taiwan has exploded, while the US has been a pretty bad market for the enterprise.

In 2015, Applied Optoelectronics generated a paltry $32.03 million in sales from China, but as that country’s data needs have expanded, management has been able to carve a nice place for the firm out of that market. By 2017, revenue from China had nearly quadrupled, rising 95.4% per annum to $122.30 million. In Taiwan, growth has been slower, but still incredibly impressive. In 2015, revenue stood at $141.07 million, but by last year it had grown by 71.4% to $241.82 million.

Most of the sales generated by Applied Optoelectronics have been focused around the company’s first end market: internet data centers. As you can see in the graph below, sales for this segment expanded from $123.29 million in 2015 to $306.71 million. Another way to look at this is as a percent of overall sales. In 2015, 64.9% of Applied Optoelectronics’ revenue came from internet data centers, but by 2017 this had grown to 80.2%.

The bulk of these sales are really centered around the manufacture and sale of transceivers to data center providers. These are optical units that allow Applied Optoelectronics’ customers to plug into switches and servers and that allow the centers in question to then send and receive data over fiber-optic cables. In its investor presentation, management stated that as the size of data centers increases and as higher speed interconnections take place, the demand for high-quality transceivers, particularly those bearing the business’ custom lasers, will grow.

As a result of the company’s exposure to the large and fast-growing data center market has increased, so too has its total revenue and profitability. As you can see in the graph below, total revenue for Applied Optoelectronics has skyrocketed, soaring from $78.42 million in 2013 to $382.33 million in 2017. Thanks to growing sales and the impact of economies of scale, the firm’s net loss of $1.41 million in 2013 turned to a gain in 2014 and, last year, totaled $73.95 million. Operating cash flow has seen a similar, though more significant, road, jumping from a net outflow of $6.19 million in 2013 to a net inflow of $84.28 million in 2017.

The pricing conundrum

When I first saw this trajectory, I expected to see shares trading for high multiples, but they weren’t. Using 2017’s figures, for instance, the company’s market capitalization of $952.96 million as of the time of this writing implies a price/earnings ratio on the stock of 12.9. Using operating cash flow, the figure is even lower at 11.3. These are the kind of multiples I expect to see from a slow-growth, fully valued (or slightly undervalued) business, not an apparent rising star like Applied Optoelectronics.

After looking this information over, I looked at management’s guidance for the industry, thinking that perhaps it might be dour. Interestingly enough, this wasn’t the case either. In its latest investor presentation, Applied Optoelectronics’ management team shared with investors the image below. In it, you can see that global transceiver revenue in 2016 totaled around $1 billion. By 2022, this figure is expected to hit $6.7 billion, which implies a CAGR of about 39%. So long as management sticks with the trend that bigger is better and so long as it maintains quality goods and services by industry standards, the path for the next several years looks attractive.

The reason for investor malaise surrounding Applied Optoelectronics, the same malaise that brought shares down from around $100 per share at the peak last year to $48.67 apiece as of the time of this writing, had to do with concerns over the current year’s performance and analysts’ uncertainty related to the competitive environment Applied Optoelectronics and its peers are now in. Take a look, for starters, at the table below.

*Created by Author

In the table, you can see first quarter financial results for Applied Optoelectronics for this year compared to the same quarter last year, as well as guidance for the second quarter of this year compared to last year’s second quarter. In particular, sales for the first quarter were weak because, according to management, shipments were delayed because of high employee turnover at a production facility in China. The second quarter, though, will see revenue, at the mid-point, of $78 million, a year-over-year decline of 33.6%. Naturally, the decline in sales brings with it concerns over the company’s margins. In its first quarter conference call for this year, the management team stated that their goal is to maintain a gross margin on its products of between 41% and 45%, but current guidance shows that the figure for the second quarter will likely be between 39% and 41% at best.

This brings us to the other big concern: competition. On June 11th, news broke that Rosenblatt Securities’ analyst, Jun Zhang, issued a Sell rating on Applied Optoelectronics, assigning it a target price of $30 per share. This represents a decrease of around 31% from the company’s current price. This call was based on concerns over the competitive environment, particularly surrounding 100G and 400G module opportunities. If these threats materialize, it would be necessary for Applied Optoelectronics to permit gross margins below 40% moving forward. These sentiments contradict Jun Zhang’s earlier statements issued in April when he mentioned that it appeared the company was successfully regaining market share. It’s worth mentioning though that even the analysts are torn over Applied Optoelectronics. Raymond James, just about two weeks before Rosenblatt’s warning shot was fired, issued a Buy rating on the stock, assigning a price target of $50 per share (15% above where shares are today).

Takeaway

Applied Optoelectronics is a fascinating company, but investors should understand that the outcome for shares is incredibly binary. Strong growth and impressive historical performance suggests that upside for shareholders can be material, but if Rosenblatt is correct, there’s no telling where the downside might end. Knowing what I understand about the market and the strong growth prospects around the corner, if management can either maintain current sales and margins by offering a superior product, or if they can forsake margins in favor of benefiting from the high volume of increased demand, it wouldn’t be unreasonable for shares to perhaps even double from where they are today. This is the side I find myself leaning on, but for investors who are risk averse, the better option might just be to sit on the sidelines for the time being, because if pricing competition is as bad as Rosenblatt fears, then the pain for shareholders will be felt.

