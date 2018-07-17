Tesla's Interest Expense: 'It's Complicated'

Some of these factors make it a foregone conclusion that interest expense will increase materially the next few quarters, raising the hurdle for profitability in Q3 and Q4.

This helps the reported cash from operations figure, but eventually, the "piper needs to be paid." That happens when the principal is due.

Much of the interest on Tesla's convertible debt is non-cash and adds to the balance each quarter, causing this element of interest expense to increase regularly as well.

Tesla reported almost $150 million in interest expense in the most recent quarter, more than a 50% increase from the $99 million reported in the first quarter of 2017.

Introduction

It seems that every time I look at a particular aspect of Tesla's (TSLA) financials, items that are simple and straight forward for most companies become quite complex. "Interest expense" is today's topic.

Many adjustments need to be made to determine what the actual interest expense is as well as what cash payments for interest are each quarter. In some cases, Tesla makes substantial cash payments for interest that don't appear as interest expense in that quarter's financial statements, while in other cases, there are amounts recorded as interest expense that are non-cash in nature, at least during the quarter in question.

Capitalized Interest

One item that has a material impact on the reporting of interest by Tesla is "Capitalized Interest" for "Construction in Progress." This interest gets added to the asset value rather than being considered an expense on the income statement. This amount was $18.8 million in the most recent quarter and relates to the Property, Plant & Equipment Tesla classifies as "Construction in Progress." Construction in Progress was $2.5 billion at the beginning of the quarter and $1.6 billion at the end. As the remaining $1.6 billion is put into operation and transferred to the appropriate category, this $18.8 million in interest will need to be reported as an expense rather than capitalized. This means that if the property were all in operation as of January 1, Tesla would have reported interest expense of about $168 million in the most recent quarter. Capitalized interest is an ongoing core interest item anyone needs to consider in projections of Tesla's future profitability.

Capitalizing interest for Construction in Progress is a legitimate and accepted accounting approach. One of the most obvious situations where this is relevant relates to construction of high-rise buildings. Up front, it's known that it will take a substantial amount of time to construct the building and for it to be ready for occupancy. The financing cost during this period is added to the actual construction cost. It's legitimately considered part of the necessary up-front investment in the building. This results in higher depreciation expense, however, once the building is put into operation. At this point, the subsequent interest is expensed as incurred. This is exactly what will happen to the $18.8 million in interest Tesla capitalized in the most recent quarter.

Convertible Debt Interest

Accounting for Tesla's convertible debt interest is more than a bit complex. I had discussed this topic in an article dated January 22, 2018 titled "Tesla's Convertible Debt: Accounting vs. Economic Reality."

To summarize, although the coupon on the convertible debt is quite low, Tesla was only able to negotiate this because it also gave away something else of value to the purchasers of the debt - the conversion feature, which is basically a stock option. When each issue of convertible debt is sold, it is bifurcated into two separate items. Tesla records on its balance sheet the carrying value of the debt (an approximation of market value) which is lower than the principal amount due to the lower than market coupon. The accounting effect of this is that there's an offsetting addition to stockholders' equity, which in theory represents the value of the option given away, although the option itself is not expensed up front.

At first, this may seem to be a perverse effect, but the option is basically expensed over the term of the debt due to the implied interest on the debt being much higher than the coupon, reflected as a portion of interest expense titled "Amortization of debt discounts," which is added to the carrying value of the debt. As a result, at the maturity of the debt, the carrying value equals the principal balance and the value of the option has been basically written down to zero, although through the "back door."

The actual math for the Tesla convertible debt for the most recent quarter can be seen on p. 26 of the March 31, 2018, 10-Q:

The following table provides detail as to how the interest amounts were determined (probably in more detail than most desire to see):

The first four columns, as well as the final one, come directly from Tesla's financial statements. Of particular interest is the fourth column ("Debt Discount Amortization Rate") which are the rates Tesla's accountants determined were the appropriate representations of the full interest costs of the various issues of convertible debt. These rates, multiplied by the beginning carrying values of the debt, determined the amounts listed in the sixth column. The cash interest on the debt, as listed in the fifth column, is subtracted from this amount as a preliminary step in calculating the carrying value at 3/31/18 to determine the debt carrying value at March 31. Finally, the debt issuance cost amortization amount is subtracted. Although it's part of the "all-in" interest cost, it's accounted for by charging this amount against the deferred issuance cost asset rather than being added to the loan carrying value.

The second to last column contains my calculations of the 3/31 carrying values vs. Tesla's reported numbers in the final column. The numbers are close, but contain minor differences for the following reasons:

The was a minor amount of the 1.5% convertible issue outstanding at the beginning of the quarter, most of which was converted at some point during the quarter. Without knowing exactly when this occurred, it's impossible to do the calculation.

I calculated the debt issuance cost amortization on a straight-line basis (total cost/# of quarters debt outstanding) for simplicity rather than using the effective interest method.

I assumed the cash interest portion was paid quarterly even though it is actually paid semi-annually.

In any case, I felt that these numbers were important to present for anyone interested in understanding the theory behind the debt carrying amounts.

Interest Expense/Cash Flow Implications

In one quarter, the carrying value of the three major issues of convertible debt increased by more than $25 million, from $2.903 billion to $2.929 billion. In the year between March 31, 2017, and March 31, 2018, the carrying value of these three issues increased by about $125 million, from $2.804 billion to $2.929 billion. With a weighted average interest rate of roughly 5.5%, this means annual interest expense has increased by about $7 million, or over $1.5 million/qtr. in the past year due to these issues.

It's also important to note that it's only the cash portion of the interest expense that negatively impacts operating cash flow. The part that's added to the carrying value never impacts operating cash flow but instead eventually becomes a financing outflow instead (if not ultimately converted to stock). There seems to be a general misconception in Tesla forums that operating cash flow somehow equates to profitability. This is one of many cases where there's little relationship between the two.

The Former SolarCity Convertible Debt

According to Tesla's SEC filings, this debt can never be redeemed for cash but only converted to stock. As a result, it was not included in the above table. However, the accounting for this debt is similar, with there being a cash coupon and an accrual element. Disclosures aren't as detailed for this debt, but here is a table with the key elements of it:

The increase in the carrying value by almost $15 million represents the non-cash portion of the interest expense, while based upon the coupons, the cash portion is an additional $3.8 million or a total of $18.8 million. Again. like the Tesla convertible debt, as the carrying amounts increase each quarter, so does the quarterly interest expense. (I'm sure the former SolarCity stockholders greatly appreciate the Tesla stockholders picking up this $80 million or so of annual interest expense on their behalf.) A rough guess is that this interest expense increases by about $500,000 per quarter, so the total quarterly increase for all convertible debt would be about $2 million.

As a side note, I find it interesting that the financial statements say that the SolarCity notes do NOT have a cash conversion option but are only convertible into stock. This is particularly relevant to the $230 million issue due in November, which has a conversion ratio of 1.7838 shares per thousand-dollar bond (equivalent to $560.64/sh.) per pp. 96-97 of the 10-K. It appears this would entail the issuance of more than 410,000 shares. ("Thank you" say the SolarCity debt holders to the Tesla shareholders who otherwise would have gotten worthless SolarCity shares.)

Any insights on this topic would be appreciated. These bonds are included in "Current Portion of Long Term Debt" and impact the various liquidity ratios, working capital calculations etc. that are regular topics of discussion here. If no cash payments will be required in November, even though the stock is under the $560 "conversion price," a potential liquidity event may have just evaporated. If that is in fact the case, however, it's puzzling to me that these bonds are included as a current liability.

The $1.8 Billion Senior Note Issue and Operating Cash Flow

The $1.8 billion senior notes issued last August are fairly straightforward in that they have a 5.3% coupon and no fancy conversion options. Interest on the bonds is about $96 million/yr. or $24 million/qtr. However, interest payments of $48 million are only made every six months.

The income statement always will show an interest accrual of $24 million each quarter, but the cash flow statements will have alternating swings of $48 million each quarter - one quarter there's a $48 million outflow and the next quarter nothing. The first $48 million payment was made in February and showed up in the Q1 cash flow statement.

Where's the Non-Cash Interest Expense Footnote?

Typically, Tesla has had a footnote on the income statement page of its quarterly update letter detailing non-cash interest expense. The note in its fourth quarter 2017 letter issued this past February is as follows:

The first quarter 2018 letter no longer had such a footnote. The senior note $48 million interest payment issue alone would have caused a decrease from $72 million to $24 million. This figure also may be impacted by the amount of interest Tesla decided to capitalize each quarter, which has recently decreased. In any case, all three explanatory footnotes at the end of the income statement have disappeared, one of which breaks down stock-based compensation expense.

Increases in Other Borrowings

At March 31, Tesla's total debt was about $300 million more at March 31 than at December 31. As a result, interest expense in Q1 was probably based upon less debt than the outstanding balance at the end of the quarter. It's most likely debt has continued to rise in Q2. If we assume that Tesla averages $250 million more in debt in Q2 than Q1 and the average interest rate was 5%, then that adds $3 million to the quarterly interest bill.

Putting it All Together

The table below summarizes the various issues I have been discussing here:

Q1 reported interest was $149.5 million and reported capitalized interest was $18.8 million, resulting in total interest, either expensed or capitalized, of $168.3 million. For Q2, I added the $3 million for the additional borrowing under credit facilities and $2 million due to the increased interest accruals on the convertible debt, suggesting total Q2 interest of $173.3 million. The company guided to $160 million in its Q2 update letter, so if it capitalizes, rather than expenses, $13 million in interest in the quarter (a decrease from $18.8 million in Q1), my projection will have been accurate. My Q3 figures assume a further increase in borrowings; we will have a better handle on that when Q2 numbers are released and we will be able to see whether or not quarter-end debt is larger than it was at the beginning. I'm confident that Tesla will still be capitalizing some interest for "Construction in Progress" in Q3, so the reported interest will most likely be in the $170-175 million range in Q3.

Conclusion: Interest Expense Increase on Autopilot

Due to the capitalized interest issue and the continued accretion of the convertible debt balances, not to mention likely increased borrowings, Tesla's interest expense will undoubtedly be increasing somewhat during each of the next two quarters. Any projection of profitability in Q3 or Q4 must consider this factor.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.