Gold Is Teetering On The Brink - Big Move Could Be On The Horizon

I began my trading career as a commodities options trader in the precious metals department at what was one of the world's leading bullion dealers in the 1980s. After graduating college in 1981, I worked at Philipp Brothers, a merchant in the world of raw materials.

In 1981, at the start of my career and exposure to precious metals, the price of gold had just come down from a record high in 1980 at $875 per ounce. By the time I joined the precious metals department, the price was back down to around the $400 per ounce level. I worked at Philipp Brothers until 1997, and while I was involved in the gold business at the firm, the price of the yellow metal traded in a range from just over $280 to $502 per ounce. Considering the price on Friday, July 13, settled close to recent lows at $1241.20 per ounce, my timing in the gold business was far less than optimal.

The price of the yellow metal surpassed the 1980 high in 2008 and reached a high of over double its prior peak in 2011 at $1920.70 per ounce. After a correction that took gold down to a low of $1046.20 in December 2015, the precious metal had been making a series of higher lows. Meanwhile, gold has not traded below the $1000 per ounce level since the final quarter of 2009.

I have watched and traded gold as it moved to lofty levels over the past decade. My thoughts often focused on what it would have been like had the volatility been similar back in the days when I was on the forefront of the international bullion market. At the $1240 level, the price is still around triple the average price of the yellow metal over the course of my tenure at Philipp Brothers. As we move into the second half of 2018, the price is at a level that threatens a highly bullish pattern that had been in place over the past two and one-half years.

Higher lows from December 2015 through July 12, 2018

After a decline from its all-time high in 2011 at $1920.70 per ounce, gold moved steadily lower until it found a bottom during the final month of 2015. Gold traded to a low of $1046.20 in December 2015 and had been making higher lows until the second week of July 2018.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of COMEX gold futures highlights, the low in the yellow metal in 2016 was higher than it was in December 2015. In 2017, the bottom came at a higher level than in December 2016. However, in 2018 the bullish music stopped in gold as the price recently fell to a lower level than the December 2017 bottom.

When it comes to technical metrics, open interest rose with the recent steady slide in the price that has taken gold lower over five of the last six weeks. Since that time, the total number of open long and short positions has increased from 472,680 to 526,471 contracts, an increase of 11.4%. In a futures market falling price and rising open interest tends to validate a bearish trend in a futures market. At the same time, the slow stochastic, a price momentum indicator, has slipped into deeply oversold territory on the weekly chart indicating that a price recovery could be just around the corner. The relative strength index also displays an oversold condition.

While gold looks like it could bounce higher, last week the price dropped to a lower low than in December 2017 which is the first time the yellow metal has made a lower low than at the end of the previous year since 2015. On the monthly chart, the technical picture does not look pretty.

A marginal, but significant, technical break

The price action that took gold to a lower low could stand as a significant event for the gold market in coming days, weeks, and months.

Source: CQG

While the weekly chart may be suggesting an upside correction is in the cards, the monthly is signaling an impending danger of further losses. After the break below the $1236.50 level by only 20 cents last week, gold fell to a lower low on Tuesday, July 17. The next level of technical support stands at the July 2017 low at $1204 per ounce. The momentum indicator on the monthly chart crossed to the downside after gold failed on the upside in April. Gold had put in a double top when the price reached the 2018 high in late January and early April at $1365.40 per ounce.

The failure to climb to a new peak caused selling to take the price down to a level that violated its pattern of higher lows for the first time in two and one-half years. The relative strength index is also telling us that the path of least resistance for the precious metal is lower. Gold is staring at the edge of a bearish cliff on July 17. After trading to a low of $1225.90 on July 17, the price was below the $1230 level which could be in striking distance of a selling frenzy in the yellow metal. Meanwhile, whenever gold has looked its worst over the past two and one-half years, and through the vast majority of my four-decades in the gold market, the yellow metal has turned higher.

Three reasons volatility is coming soon

Today, there are at least three compelling reasons why we could see lots of instability in the gold market sooner, rather than later. First, if gold continues to decline and confirms a downtrend, trend-following shorts are likely to flock to the gold market with targets at the July 2017 low of $1204, the March 2017 bottom at $1194.50, and the December 2016 low at $1123.90 per ounce. The power of the herd can be significant in the gold market when it hits pressure points on the up or downside.

Second, if gold were to bounce higher, the first level of technical resistance after the July 9 high at $1266.90 on the August futures contract stands at $1300 per ounce which is over $70 above its current price. Finally, and most significantly, the world is chock-full of issues that could launch or crush the price of gold in a heartbeat these days. Trade issues could deteriorate further causing a risk-off period where all asset prices, including gold, move appreciably lower in short order. A long list of political issues around the world, and within the United States could spark a period of buying or selling in gold which is currently at a crossroads price.

Gold is now in a position where must make up its mind if it is a bull or a bear. If it falls towards the $1200 level, it will continue to destroy the bullish pattern it put in over the past two and one-half years. If it heads higher, we could see a significant relief rally.

While gold made a series of new lows in 2018, gold stocks remain above their February 2018 bottom. The gold mining ETF products fell to lows with the stock market in early February, and while they are close to their end of 2017 levels, both remain above their February bottoms, for now.

Source: Barchart

In February 2018 GDX fell to a low of $20.84, which was lower than the December 2017 bottom at $21.27 per share. GDX was trading at the $21.84 level on July 17.

Source: Barchart

In February the junior gold mining ETF fell to a low of $29.88 which was slightly above the December 2017 low at $29.84. GDXJ was trading at $32.16 per share on July 17.

The gold mining stocks are looking a lot better than gold these days, and that could mean that the odds of a corrective move to the upside are high. However, gold mining shares tend to exacerbate moves in the yellow metal, so the potential for volatility in the gold market translates to the possibility for a big move in these gold mining ETF products. Additionally, the junior gold mining shares tend to move more on a percentage basis, so it could be an excellent time to consider the two triple-leveraged products on a short-term basis for the junior gold mining shares.

Play the upside with JNUG

JNUG is the Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Bullish 3X ETF product.

Source: Barchart

JNUG was trading at $12.98 on July 17, and with over $900 in net assets and an average of over 8 million shares trading each day, it is a highly liquid and highly volatile short-term vehicle for a bullish position in junior gold mining stocks.

If gold is getting ready to bounce to the upside, JNUG will likely appreciate dramatically from its current level. However, a move lower could cause the ETF to shrink quickly, and an ugly and expensive reverse split could be in the cards for the product. JNUG is a very short-term trading vehicle, and both direction and timing are of paramount importance when using this vehicle.

Position for lower with DUST

For the gold bears, and there is a growing number these days, DUST offers a similar product on the downside in the junior gold mining shares.

Source: Barchart

DUST is the Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bearish 3X EFT product. DUST was trading at $25.66 per share on July 17, and with $143 million in net assets and an average of 3.7 million shares trading each day, DUST is another highly liquid and highly volatile ETF product for bears in the gold market. The odds favor a higher price of DUST if gold falls dramatically from its current price level, but there is never an absolute guaranty of a profit for DUST if gold tanks, or JNUG if the yellow metal moves higher. These leveraged ETF products represent junior gold mining stocks and not the yellow metal. While history tells us that the junior miners typically move with the price of the precious metal, and at times exacerbate price moves on both the up and downside, there is a chance that bifurcation or a noncorrelated move can occur.

Meanwhile, gold is currently at a price where it recently violated a critical downside support level. The weekly chart suggests that a rebound is overdue, while the monthly chart is pointing lower. A herd of buying or selling that dominates the market over coming sessions will determine the path of least resistance for the price of gold. Gold is in a perfect position to move, and the best bet for the yellow metal is that the price will not remain around its current level for long.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. More than 120 subscribers are deriving real value from the Hecht Commodity Report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.