Is The Dollar Just Going To Sit There?

The dollar index reached a high of 103.815 in early 2017 and looked like it would continue to go to higher highs as it broke through all levels of technical resistance on longer-term charts. In fact, the next level on the upside for the dollar on the quarterly chart stood at the July 2001 peak at 121.29. The dollar-euro currency relationship was trading at below $1.04 when the dollar was on its highs in late 2016 and early 2017, and it seemed like it was only a matter of time before the foreign exchange rate moved through the parity level like a hot knife through butter.

The dollar turned south in early 2017 and barely looked back over the following thirteen months. At the bottom in mid-February 2018, the index had declined to 88.15, over 15% below its peak at the start of 2017. Just as the greenback had looked like it was going to the moon in early 2017, it appeared mighty ugly in February as the next technical level on the downside on the quarterly chart stood at below the 80 level. However, the dollar index bounced from its low and has been hovering around a level of short-term technical resistance since late May.

A bounce from the lows and now nothing

The dollar index has been recovering since the mid-February 2018 low.

As the daily chart of the September dollar index futures contract highlights, the index has made a series of higher lows and higher highs since its low at 87.455 on February 16. The index reached its most recent peak at 95.255 on June 28, but since June 14, it traded in a range from 93.44 to the June 28 high. On Tuesday, July 17 the dollar index was trading around the 94.725, over the midpoint of its band over the past month. On Tuesday, the dollar index put in a bullish reversal trading pattern on the daily chart. Open interest has been flatlining around the 48,000 contract level over the past month after spiking to a high of 65,796 contracts on June 15. Both price momentum on the slow stochastic and the relative strength indicator are currently in neutral territory. At the same time, daily historical volatility has declined under the 5 percent level. The dollar index has found a comfort zone just under the recent high. Time will tell if the bullish reversal on Tuesday provides the index with the power to move back over 95 and to a new and higher high over coming sessions.

Bullish and bearish factors at play

Even as the dollar index was falling steadily throughout 2017 and over the first six weeks of 2018, the greenback faced bullish and bearish fundamentals. The technical picture for the dollar turned highly bearish in 2017, and it appeared that an over three-decade pattern of nine-year rallies and seven-year corrections could take the dollar lower until 2024.

As the long-term quarterly chart illustrates, the dollar index remains in a downtrend in neutral territory after its recent rebound to the 95 level. However, it is threatening to turn higher, but a sustained move above the 95 level is necessary to turn the long-term technical picture bullish.

As the dollar sits just under the 95 level in a consolidation phase, the factors that could push the greenback up or down continue to pull the world's reserve currency in two directions which means it could be going nowhere fast.

Bullish - rate differentials

The most significant issue that could drive the value of the dollar higher against other world currencies is also the primary factor when it comes to moves in the foreign exchange markets. The dollar index is heavily weighted with the value of the euro-dollar currency relationship which accounts for around 57% of the index's level.

U.S. short-term rates have been rising since liftoff in December 2015 when the Fed Funds rate was at zero percent. At that time, the yield on the euro currency was at the negative forty basis point level, making the yield differential just forty basis points. As the Fed began to increase rates gradually, the differential widened. As of their last FOMC meeting, the central bank hiked rates by twenty-five basis points and added another hike to its schedule for 2018. By the end of this year, if the central bank follows through with their plans, the Fed Funds rate will stand at 2.25-2.50 percent. At their most recent meeting, the European Central Bank indicated that their quantitative easing program would come to its conclusion at the end of 2018. However, the ECB does not plan to increase rates from the negative forty basis point level until sometime in 2019, at the earliest.

A rate differential of 2.65-2.90 percent between the euro and dollar currencies became just too much for the dollar to handle and caused buying in the dollar as the yield became too attractive to ignore. Therefore, with more rate hikes on the horizon for 2019 and beyond, and a highly uncertain landscape for euro rates, the yield differential continues to widen which is bullish for the dollar. Once the yield differential begins to narrow, the bloom will be off the rose for the dollar-euro relationship, but for now, the dollar's strength finds tremendous fundamental support from the Fed's policy of tightening credit in response to economic growth in the U.S.

Bearish - trade and politics

While rate differentials are highly bullish for king dollar these days, trade issues and politics are another story.

Earlier this year, President Trump levied tariffs on trading partners all over the world in a move to fulfill promises to level the playing field he made on the campaign trail. Tariffs on aluminum and steel were the first step, and while he initially provided exemptions for Canada, Mexico, and the European Union, the administration quickly lifted those exclusions when it became apparent that the trading partners were not prepared to reexamine current trade agreements seriously. When it comes to China, a nation the President repeatedly pointed his finger at as the most significant beneficiary of status quo trade policies the President slapped the most populous country in the world with $50 billion in tariffs which began to take effect on July 6. China and some other trading partners have retaliated with proportionate duties on U.S. good which has led the President to threaten even more protectionist measures. In his latest threat, President Trump said he is considering another $200 billion in tariffs on China.

Many economists and market participants fear that the escalating trade disputes that appear to be heading for a prolonged trade war could thrust the global economy into a recession. The dollar index stalled as the trade issues ramped up over recent weeks, but there are two schools of thought when it comes to the path of least resistance for the dollar if and when the situation escalates. Fear and uncertainty over trade could cause a risk-off period in markets where participants sell all assets and flock to high-quality markets. Over history, the dollar, Japanese yen, and U.S. government bonds have been the beneficiaries of those seeking safe investments. However, since the U.S. is in the epicenter of the trade problems, it is possible that the dollar could be left out during a severe risk-off period like the one we witnessed in 2008.

At the same time, political issues these days are too long to list. From the U.S. relationship with traditional allies and foes to the U.S. domestic political divisiveness, President Trump has been a disruptive political force, and markets reflect political and economic factors. As the world's reserve currency, uncertainty about the political course of the United States could cause some central banks around the world to lower their dollar holdings putting pressure on the U.S. currency in the current environment. Therefore, the trade saga and political factors are likely weighing on the value of the dollar these days which is not bothering the administration in Washington DC. Both President Trump and his Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin have advocated for a lower dollar. In fact, if the dollar moves to the downside, it becomes a powerful tool with it comes to trade. A weaker dollar makes U.S. goods more competitive in global markets.

The future path of least resistance for the U.S. dollar is a complex puzzle composed of many moving economic and political pieces. Given the myriad of issues, the odds may favor a dollar that does not move much over coming weeks, and perhaps months.

UUP's tight trading range

UUP is the Invesco DB US Dollar Bullish ETF product that holds long positions in the dollar index futures contract that trades on the Intercontinental Exchange.

Source: CQG

Since the February lows in the dollar index, UUP has traded in a range from $23.09 to $25.17 and was at the $25.07 level on Tuesday, July 17. For anyone who believes that the dollar index is going to move significantly from its current level at 94.70 on July 17, UUP offers option contracts. The current low level of volatility in the dollar index has caused premiums for put and call options to decline. For example, as of July 17, a $25 call option for expiration on December 21, 2018, was around the 55 cents level, an implied volatility of only 8.28%. The $25 put option for the same expiration date was at 43 cents or an implied volatility of 7.08%. The low levels of these premiums tell us that the market does not expect much price variance in the dollar index through the rest of 2018. However, in this volatile world, the premium levels for the UUP could offer investors and traders a limited-risk vehicle that could pay off in a significant way if the dollar decides to move over the coming five months.

