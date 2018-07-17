Wells Fargo: Poised For 2019 Turnaround?

The stock faces easy comps from weak 2018 results, but the valuation doesn't offer the discount to peers needed to pull the trigger.

My previous article on Wells Fargo (WFC) got numerous comments regarding avoiding the stock based on feelings toward the company due to the fraud issues and not the financials. Now that so much time has passed, the focus needs to shift to the growth prospects of the bank coming out of the crisis.

Image Source: Wells Fargo website

Weak Results

After the rest of the large banks blew past Q2 analyst estimates with big EPS beats, Wells Fargo actually fell far short of expectations, missing by $0.04. The bank just matched the Q2 EPS from last year despite lower share counts due to stock buybacks.

Most business metrics were weak as the bank continues to see some of the fallout from the fraud issues. Loans were down $3 billion, deposits were down a sharp $34.8 billion, long-term debt slipped $8 billion and debt securities dipped $3.2 billion with only some small offsets.

Source: Wells Fargo Q2'18 supplement

The end result was revenue declines and flat earnings year-over-year. The numbers aren't shocking considering the move away from a orgnization focused on sales to one on customer service. The shift will hurt the short-term results.

The comparison to banks like Bank of America (BAC) is stark considering that the previously lagging bank generated a big $0.06 EPS beat on growth of 43%.

Not All Negative

The key to the story with Wells Fargo is where the bank and the sector ends up in 2019. Results next year will be normalized for tax reform and Wells Fargo will have another year removed from the fraud allegations, allowing for the large bank to start benefiting from easy comps in 2017 and 2018.

Once one starts to consider the easy comps for Wells Fargo, the 2019 estimates appear more logical. The bank as well has one of the biggest upside potential boosts from the capital return plans. The bank approved stock buybacks from $11.5 billion last year to $24.5 billion over the next year. The bank can repurchase a substantial 9% of the outspending shares with the stock worth roughly $275 billion now.

Though these numbers will likely see some alterations considering BoA, Citigroup (C) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) all smashed Q2 estimates, these numbers should adjust in the favor of the other large banks. Still, the easy comps and massive share buybacks have Wells Fargo in position for the biggest EPS boost in 2019. The growth is now targeted at more than 16% while the other banks all expect solid growth as well.

Investors need to be skeptical that Wells Fargo will indeed lead the sector in growth next year until the business actually sees a shift. The stock is still relatively expensive, especially conceding the $0.04 miss should lower 2019 estimates even more.

The large bank is still generating more than $5 billion in quarterly net income and has a fully phased-in Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 12.0% with a internal goal of only 10.0%. These metrics are more important to shareholders than any fraud issues from back in 2016.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Wells Fargo has clearly survived the fraud crisis. Investors can avoid the stock due to a distaste for the actions of past management, but investing is about making money, not statements.

The company is poised for a rebound from the weak results in 2018. The stock though doesn't offer the discount value that one would want after such a scenario. Wells Fargo is probably a solid bet going forward, but the other large banks still offer a better risk/reward scenario.

Disclosure: I am/we are long C.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.