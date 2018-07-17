Huntington Bancshares: A Reasonable Amount Of Risk For A 5.87% Yield

While the bank is profitable, loan earnings have come under pressure with the flattening of the yield curve.

Main Thesis

In this article, we will review Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Series D preferred shares (HBANO) for its suitability as a buy and hold investment. While the bank is performing well in terms of earnings, lending profits have come under pressure due to the flattening of the yield curve. However, based on strong dividend coverage, a moderately aggressive lending portfolio, and diversified business strategy, HBAN's preferred shares are a reasonably safe bet to deliver a reliable dividend.

Commentary on the Yield

Although it is trading above par at the time of this writing, HBANN can potentially be a good addition to a preferred stock portfolio. With almost three years of call protection, a 5.87% current yield, and lower investment grade credit rating by Moody's (Baa3), preliminary data suggests this position is safe enough for buy and hold investors with a moderate risk tolerance. Furthermore, this non-cumulative preferred stock is eligible for qualified dividends once the required holding period is met. However, there are tradeoffs for ownership: With a low credit rating, there is a greater implied chance of default and/or unrecovered payments. Furthermore, the investment has a rather low YTC of 3.97%.

Fundamental Analysis of the Macroeconomy and Lending Activities

Headwinds in the lending sector - it's going to become increasingly more difficult for banks to earn a profit with fixed-rate loans

Despite a booming housing market, financial deregulation, and corporate tax cuts, banks and other lending institutions have started to feel the pinch of interest rates. Even setting aside the economic ramifications of a flattening yield curve (i.e. a recession), tightening monetary policy has directly and materially impacted both lenders and borrowers.

Demand for mortgages and credit has been up down in recent quarters with only a modest change from last year. This is something to watch going forward if short-term rates continue to rise while long-term rates drop. Even with HBAN's diversified business strategy, you can see from the graphic below how the bank has been affected.

(Source: HBAN Q1 Investor Presentation)

Despite rising asset yields, Net Interest Margin has almost remained flat over the last year because of higher funding costs across the board. What's troubling is that the bank has mostly funded its loans with cheap deposits, and they are still taking a significant chunk of the profits. To the bank's credit, however, their loan profitability (as measured by NIM) is a little over 200 bps higher than the national U.S bank average. Notwithstanding the better than average loan performance, it is important to examine how much risk the bank is taking to earn that higher yield.

Composition and Performance of Investment Portfolio

(Source: HBAN Q1 Investor Presentation)

Perhaps because of the changing tide in macroeconomic conditions, the bank has wisely chosen to allocate a material portion of its portfolio to conservative securities. The "available for sale" and "held to maturity" accounts are mostly composed of investment grade MBS, such as agency CMOs, but have some exposure to other fixed income as well.

The bank's loan portfolio appears to be mostly conservative with funds diversified between several sub-categories. Mortgages make up the majority of the portfolio with commercial real estate getting most of the resources. There is also a noticeable absence of high-risk loans such as construction and business start-up.

(Source: 2017 Annual Report)

As mentioned, one has to look not just at the bank's loan profits but also how much risk they are taking to earn those yields. As you can see, past due payments and defaults make up only a small percentage of the portfolio, but there are risks going forward. They have chosen to lend to higher yielding borrowers with a material amount of loans in subprime auto and others with fair credit scores. While it certainly can increase profit potential, it also brings greater possibility of defaults in the event of adverse economic conditions.

Assessing Default Risk

(Source: HBAN Q1 Investor Presentation)

Corresponding to allocating loans to higher risk borrowers, you can see that show up in the bank's financial performance. Net charge-offs have been trending upwards but are still a small percentage of the overall portfolio. They have at least been able to have charge-offs well covered with provisions and still be able to consistently churn out earnings each year.

(Source: Original Image - Data from 2017 Annual Report)

However, those risks have paid off thus far. HBAN has been able to consistently deliver strong earnings and has its preferred dividends well covered from those profits. Certainly, adverse economic conditions will hamper the bank's financial performance, but they are well-positioned to absorb it based on their conservative investment holdings, positive book value, and diversified business.

Conclusion

In summation, this preferred stock offers tax-efficient yield that is backed by a quality bank. Notwithstanding the emphasis on higher risk loans, HBAN's financial position is strong enough to absorb a recession. However, even without a recession, a flattening yield curve will put the company's earnings under pressure.

