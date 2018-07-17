A Fair Price For An Oregon Community Bank

There is less upside now than there was a few months ago when the stock was trading just under $5.00 per share, roughly 80% of what it is today, but the current price can be justified based on theoretical acquisition value.

The current market cap is $42.39 million or $6.10 per share, which implies that investors are valuing the bank somewhere between price multiples of recent acquisitions and pure fundamentals.

The estimated value based on applying average price multiples from recent acquisitions of similar banks is $48.10 million or $6.92 per share.

The dividend discount method with my chosen assumptions resulted in an estimated value of $39.91 million or $5.74 per share.

This is an analysis focused on the valuation of Oregon Pacific Bancorp (OTCPK:ORPB). There are several methods for valuation of community banks but this analysis will utilize a detailed discounted dividend model and a theoretical acquisition value. At the end of this article, I will create a range of reasonable valuations based on the results from each method and will compare this to the current price.

Dividend Discount Method

I am using this method because cash flows to the investor should be what drive valuation in the long run. Here's a brief description of what I did:

Modeled the bank's income statement and balance sheet for 30 years to forecast dividends

Discounted the dividends for each year and the projected book value in 30 years back to today to create a valuation

Used the stream of dividends and the current market capitalization to calculate both an IRR and MIRR

Also ran a Monte Carlo simulation with 1,000 different interest rate paths to show the sensitivity of the valuation, IRR, and MIRR to the different interest rate scenarios

Here's a brief description of my assumptions:

Estimated a reasonable growth rate for loans and deposits for the first 5 years based on recent growth rates for the bank and then graded that to industry averages over the next 10 years

Assumed most non-interest income and expenses increase with some combination of total deposits and total loans

Estimated an income tax rate using the bank's historical tax rate and knowledge of the recent change in tax code

Assumed interest paid and interest earned move up and down with projected treasury rates based on maturity or duration

Assumed the bank keeps its current payout ratio for 5 years and then grades it toward the long-term industry average over the next 10 years

Here's the Baseline Projection, which uses interest rates based on the average of all generated interest rate scenarios:

For purposes of creating a present value of expected dividends, I am assuming a discount rate of 10%. Here's the breakdown of this 10%:

+ 3% risk-free rate

+ 2% inflation

+ 3% for equity risk premium

+ 2% for small company and illiquidity premium

= 10%

The present value of dividends for each year and terminal value (assuming projected book value) at the end of year 30 is $39.91 million or $5.74 per share.

I also calculated the IRR and MIRR (assume 4% reinvestment rate) using the stream of dividends and terminal value and assuming a purchase price of the current market capitalization of $42.39 million. This results in an IRR and MIRR of 9.73% and 8.88% respectively.

Here's a graph showing the distribution of the present value based on the different interest rate scenarios:

Here's a graph showing the distribution of the IRR based on the different interest rate scenarios:

These graphs show the volatility in expected present value and return based on the uncertainty of future interest rate curves. The distribution of expected present values using a 10% discount rate is wide, ranging from roughly $20 million to $70 million, but with most of the distribution between $30 million and $55 million. The distribution of IRR ranges from roughly 6% to 13%, with an average close to 9.5%.

It's important to keep in mind that we could create graphs like these showing the uncertainty in almost every other assumption we chose, including growth rates of deposits and loans, tax rates, payout ratio, and changes in expenses and non-interest income. Overall though I think the graphs above give a reasonable range for the expected value and expected rate of return for this bank.

Acquisition Value

I calculated average price multiples for recent acquisitions in the same region as ORPB. I was mainly looking for purchases of entire banks in Oregon, Washington, and northern California with implied market caps of less than $100 million. Here is a table of the transactions I found in the last 2 years.

Oregon Pacific Bancorp is right in line with the averages. ORPB's price-to-book value and franchise premium-to-core deposits ratios are a little lower than the average but its price-to-earnings ratio is a little higher.

If we apply the average price multiples to Oregon Pacific Bancorp's financials, we obtain the implied market capitalization based on each measure. This is shown below.

The price-to-book value ratios and the franchise premium-to-core deposit ratio imply a market cap of around $50 million, whereas the P/E ratio implies a market cap of roughly $41 million. The average of these is $48.10 million or $6.92 per share.

Conclusion and Risks

There is a large discrepancy between the market cap implied by the discounted dividend model and the market cap implied by the acquisition price multiples. I think this implies that my dividend model may be too conservative or that the market is not valuing the company's stock based on overall future earnings and dividends but instead on the value of the bank in the event it gets acquired by a larger bank.

It's important to note the following risks:

Banks are largely impacted by interest rates. The above analysis showed the impact different future yield curves can have on projected earnings and dividends.

Community banks are largely dependent on the local economy they reside in. An economic downturn for industries that affect local residents could negatively impact future deposit and loan growth rates.

This stock trades over-the-counter (OTC) and is thinly traded which indicates a relative lack of liquidity. Investors buying and selling the stock should use limit orders and should expect that the order may not be filled immediately.

Overall, the price of a stock should theoretically be the greater of the two valuations, so the current market capitalization does not look unreasonably high, but for those buying into this bank, now there is probably less upside than there was a few months ago when the stock price was trading at less than $5.00 per share.

