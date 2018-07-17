Fed Raising Rates, But Yields Still Negative

However, US rates are low historically and are negative in real terms.

US 3-month T-bill yield is pushing above 2% for the first time since the GFC.

The yield on the 3-month US Treasury bill is pushing above 2% today for the first time since 2008. The yield had briefly dipped below zero as recently as late 2015.

Although today's yield seems high, this Great Graphic shows the nominal generic three-month yield going back to 1990. Then, the three-month bill yielded 8%. The peak in the last cycle (2006-2007) was a little above 5%.

It is true that the past business cycles also produced more inflation. However, here we are, nine years since the end of the last recession, and the Federal Reserve has been lifting the Fed funds target since late 2015, and the 3-month bill yield remains negative. June headline CPI stood at 2.9%.

Not only is the real yield negative, but despite the divergence of policy that I emphasize, US real rates are lower than the other major financial centers. Consider that the generic EMU 3-month bill is yielding minus 55 bp. Tomorrow, the EMU is expected to report that headline inflation may have been 2.0% rather than 1.9% of the flash. While US real yield is negative ~90 bp, EMU's is around minus 2.55%.

Japan's 3-month bill yields minus 15 bp. Japan reports June CPI figures ahead of the weekend. It is expected to tick up to 0.8% from 0.7%. That translates to a real yield of about negative 95 bp.

The UK's 3-month T-bill is yielding almost 70 bp. The June CPI will be reported tomorrow. It is expected to have risen to 2.6% from 2.4%. Deducting the current CPU from the yield generates a real return of about minus 190 bp.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.