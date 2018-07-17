How Does Netflix's Sub Miss Impact Roku?

Roku earns almost nothing from Netflix, so there will be no financial impact in the immediate future.

Netflix is a big part of the streaming ecosystem, but many other content producers are ramping up their streaming offerings. Netflix does not dictate the industry.

No matter how you think Netflix (NFLX) will fare in the future, the fact is that it missed its own subscriber growth estimates by a mile in Q2. U.S. net adds came in almost 50% lower than the 1.2 million forecast, making up a significant portion of the total subscriber shortfall of 1.2 million.

Except for international licensees, most of Roku's (ROKU) active accounts are based in the U.S., so Netflix's slowdown in subscriber growth could be seen as a bad sign for Roku.

I'm not particularly concerned, however. I believe that Netflix's slowdown will not significantly impact Roku's future.

Roku's Value Isn't Driven Solely By Netflix

The value of Roku depends on 1) active accounts growth and 2) monetization of those active accounts. Roku earns virtually nothing from Netflix, so whether Netflix slows down or speeds up isn't going to impact monetization efforts in the immediate future.

Having a robust streaming ecosystem is important to Roku, and Netflix is a big part of that ecosystem. However, everyday Netflix's influence wanes. More and more content is becoming "streamable," not through Netflix, but through Roku and its competitors. Disney (DIS) is the most obvious example as the company plans its big direct-to-consumer launch. Even if Netflix's sluggish subscriber growth is permanent, it wouldn't be a big hit to the streaming ecosystem as many other content producers are just getting started.

The following illustration shows you just a handful of the thousands of content offerings that consumers can find through streaming devices such as Roku.

Source: tech-vise.com

Streaming is here to stay, and its future isn't dependent on whether Netflix can produce better content to attract more subscribers. If it does, that's great, but if it doesn't, someone else will.

Short-term Impact

If you are monitoring Roku's stock every day, you may be worried that the low Netflix subscriber growth doesn't bode well for Roku's active account acquisition efforts. Let's see if that's a valid concern.

The following chart compares Roku's growth in active accounts against Netflix's U.S. net adds excluding Q2.

Source: data from company filings, author's own calculation

We can see that while there is some relationship, the explanatory power is quite low as demonstrated by the low R2 value.

Drilling down to the specifics, we can see that there were quarters where Roku significantly outperformed Netflix. Of course, there were quarters where Roku significantly underperformed Netflix as well.

Source: data from company filings

Considering the evidence at hand, I don't think Netflix's poor subscriber growth is enough information to imply a poor quarter for Roku as well.

If we focus on Roku's active accounts growth by itself, the trend is more evident.

Source: data from company filings

If we eyeball this graph, Q2 probably won't come below 750k at the very worst, which would bring active accounts up 43% year over year to 21.55 million.

What Could Impact Roku

While I am not concerned about Netflix's subscriber growth in the slightest, I am worried about a significant decrease in content spend by Netflix. Such a move would relax the competitive pressure on other content creators to better the streaming experience, which will, in turn, harm the streaming environment. Roku won't be bothered if a few content producers become less competitive, but if they all do it at the same time, then monetization efforts could be harmed as consumers may become less engaged with Roku.

Considering that even Walmart (WMT) is trying to carve out a spot for itself in the streaming industry, I'm not worried about the decline of streaming just yet.

Conclusion

The streaming ecosystem is much more than Netflix, and Roku is positioned to capitalize on the growth of the entire industry regardless of any one player's success or failure. Currently, Roku earns little revenue from Netflix, so I do not believe that there will be any financial impact. Active accounts growth is unlikely to be a complete disaster given the lack of strong relationship between Netflix's U.S. net adds and Roku's active accounts growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ROKU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.