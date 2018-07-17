VMware Is Ready To Soar Without Dell

Now that Dell is ready to repurchase their tracking stock and leave VMW alone, investors should take full advantage of this name.

VMW has remained under pressure for far too long as Dell patiently decided on what to do with their ownership stake.

For investors, it seems like a long time coming for Dell (DVMT) to finally free VMware (VMW). Dell’s proposed transaction with their tracking stock, DVMT will essentially give VMW a clear path to running their operations without the overhang of the Dell ownership team contemplating a reverse merger. Now that this dilemma seems to be in the past, investors are able to focus solely on VMW’s operations and growth potential without worrying about what their parent company, Dell, might do.

Going forward, VMW should begin to receive a premium valuation in the marketplace due to their consistent ability to grow revenue and EPS by double digits. Oh, and I did I mention their 85%+ gross margins and 30%+ operation margins? VMW is a cash flow generating machine that deserves a premium valuation compared to their historical valuation and their peer group.

Situation Overview

VMW was founded in the late 1990’s and was eventually acquired by EMC circa 2004. Dell, at the time, was a strong company growing in nearly all areas of their business and was constantly looking for accretive acquisitions. As the story goes, Dell purchased EMC for a record $67 billion, which has left Dell strapped with debt since. Today, Dell has been looking for ways to delever their balance sheet. One example of this was the recent Pivotal Software (PVTL) IPO, which is a business unit of Dell. This IPO gave Dell access to fresh funds and the ability to pay down some of their debt.

Over the past few years, VMW has been the shining spot in the otherwise murky Dell operations. Despite going being a publicly traded company, VMW is still majority owned by Dell, primarily by Michael Dell and the private equity firm Silver Lake. Combined, the two groups have ~80% ownership in VMW (Source:CNBC). Consistently growing revenues and EPS double digits each year, VMW has provided Dell with significant cash flows.

Rumors of a reverse merger, that is VMW acquiring Dell, surfaced for the past several months which seemed to place a “ceiling” on VMW’s stock price as investors were fearful that Dell would essentially force VMW to acquire Dell’s assets. This would have caused VMW to take on Dell’s weak and debt ridden balance sheet in addition to their soft operational performance. However, earlier this month, VMW and Dell announced VMW’s $11 billion one-time special dividend (which equals ~$27 per share) to be distributed to all shareholders. This dividend will essentially assist Dell’s proposed exchange of their DVMT tracking shares for Dell stock (Class C).

The minor setback VMW faces from this is a bit weaker balance sheet, given $11 billion exiting the company, which led to management lowering their EPS and FCF guidance, though maintaining revenue and operating margins for the year. This shows that VMW’s operations are strong and will only continue to improve over the coming years. As of Q1, VMW had over $12.6 billion in cash on the balance, thus, this special dividend effectively wipes out their cash position.

With this, Dell agreed to acquire their DVMT tracking stock for $109 per share in cash (roughly a 30% premium at the time, ~15% premium to Monday’s close) or a 1.3655 conversion rate to Dell’s Class C shares. The funds Dell receives from VMW’s special dividend will be used to list the Class C shares on the NYSE at a later date in time. Thus, VMW will begin to operate as an independent publically traded company without the direct oversight and control of Dell.

Q1 Results and Forward Guidance

VMW reported their Q1 results in early June, before this debacle was solved. Revenue grew 14% y/y with EPS growing 18%. Gross margins improved to 87.4% with operating margins remaining consistent at ~30%. In addition, management guided Q2 revenue to +11% with EPS of $1.49 (+10%).

Source:Company Presentation

In addition, VMW noted a few key points to future avenues of growth. International revenues, which now represent ~53% of total, increased 22% y/y, which compares favorably to U.S. revenues (47% of total) growing only 5%. VMW operates in several fast growing areas of the market, including software-defined data centers, end-user computing, hyperconverged infrastructure, and hybrid cloud. They are known as being the “father of virtualization”, thus the company name (“VM” – Virtual Machines). The company has significantly expanded from their early days of specializing solely in server virtualization. The international market is largely untapped as the cloud pandemic has not reached overseas as quickly as it has dominated the tech talks domestically.

Source:Company Presentation

(Source:Company Presentation)

VMW compares with several other fast growing technology names including Nutanix (NTNX), Red Hat (RHT), and Citrix (CTXS). VMW and NTNX are seen as the clear leaders in the fast-growing HCI industry. In fact, these two are seen as the only two real players in the market and continue to grow significantly within this market. I recently wrote an article on NTNX (link to article) which goes further in depth about NTNX’s relative position, growth, and investment opportunity.

VMW can also be compared to both RHT and CTXS, which compete in different areas of the market, yet have similar growth characteristics. RHT competes more in the open-source technology space (link to article) whereas CTXS looks to provide a digital workspace which unifies applications, data, and services, all into one succinct platform.

Valuation

When taking a look into valuation, these four companies all share similar growth and profitability characteristics.

For starters, let’s take a look at P/E. The chart below shows the current P/E for VMW, RHT, CTXS, Salesforce (CRM), and Qualys (QLYS).

Obviously it seems a bit unrealistic to give VMW a multiple similar to that of CRM, QLYS or even RHT, despite VMW's strong growth and even more powerful earnings power. More comparisons purposes, let's say that VMW's P/E is adequate where it is now and will maintain ~25-26x earnings multiple for the foreseeable future and EPS continues to compound by 10%+ annually.

Since VMW generates consistent and relatively predictable cash flows, I also looked at an EV/EBITDA multiple. Using Monday’s closing price of $155.24 and 406.4 million shares outstanding as of Q1, this gives VMW a market cap of ~63.0 billion. VMW had ~$12.6 billion of cash and ~$4.2 billion of debt, giving them a net cash balance of $8.4 billion. However, VMW announced their special $11 billion one-time dividend, thus, giving them a net debt position of $2.6 billion. Thus, their current enterprise value would be ~$65.6 billion.

Assuming VMW meets management’s expectations for F19 revenue of $8.78 billion (+12% y/y) and maintains their consistent 30% operating margins, they would generate ~$2.63 in EBIT. Over the past 5-years, depreciation and amortization expense have remained relatively flat, around $350 million per year. Thus, using the above assumptions, VMW is looking to generation ~$3.0 billion in EBITDA for F19.

With a current enterprise value of ~$65.6 billion and F19 forecasted EBITDA of $3.0 billion, VMW currently trades at a forward EV/EBITDA multiple of ~21.8x. When looking at the peer group consisting of RHT, CTXS, CRM, and QLYS (see chart above), the average peer group trades at an EBITDA multiple of ~28x (excluding VMW's multiple) with a range of ~16x-35x.

If an investor were to give credit to VMW's superior ability to generate consistent cash flows compared to the peer group and allow a premium EBITDA multiple valuation of only 25x, which is still well below the selected peer group, there is significant upside to VMW. At 25x EBITDA, VMW would have a price target of $178, a 15% upside to Monday's closing price.

For comparisons sake, I looked at revenue multiples.

Granted VMW is growing at a slightly slower rate than some of the other competitors listed above, the peer group's average revenue multiple is ~9x compared to 6.2x for VMW. Assuming management's F19 revenue guidance of $8.78 billion, at an 8.5x revenue multiple, which is still slightly below the peer group's average, VMW would have a price target of $177, a 14% upside to Monday's closing price.

Now that the overhang of Dell’s potential reverse merger with VMW has settled, investors should look to sharpen their pencils around VMW’s valuation. Management is guiding another double-digit revenue and EPS growth year with several emerging products in the pipeline. Their consistent 85%+ gross margins and 30% operating margins give them the ability to generate consistent cash flow unlike a majority of fast growing technology names. Both of my valuation techniques utilizes a pro-forma balance sheet, which excludes the $11 billion one-time special divided, or $27 cash per share. Adding $27 of current cash to my price targets would result in ~$204 price target, or ~30% upside from Monday's closing price of $155.24.

Risks to VMW include future speculation regarding Dell’s ownership with VMW and any potential sale/purchase. In addition, VMW continues to compete in several fast growing areas of the market (ex: HCI) which may be prone to new competitors entering that market and increasing competition.

