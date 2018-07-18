BE Semiconductor: Are Switching Costs Going To Create A Competitive Advantage?

The highcosts of switching to a new product give the advantage to incumbents over new entrants tothe market.

In the last six years BESVF became a more efficient and profitable company.

Focus on Flip Chip, Fan Out WLP, and TCB/TSV technology will boost growth.

Note: All currency figures are in Euros if not stated

Why does the company exist?

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (OTC:BESVF) is engaged in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries.

BESVF provides customers a broad portfolio of systems that address substantially all the assembly process steps involved in leadframe-, substrate- and wafer-level packaging.

BESVF systems typically have a long lifespan of approximately 10 to 15 years. However, a relatively short development cycle and rapid technology change in design and manufacturing make existing chips obsolete in just a few years. This leads customers to use BESVF upgrade kits to keep up their machine or else buy a new one.

Annual growth rates in the semiconductor assembly equipment market can fluctuate greatly based on global economic cycles and the capital investment programs of semiconductor and industrial customers.

In 2017, two best BESVF's customers accounted for approximately 15.3 percent and 11.0 percent of its revenue, respectively, with its 10 largest customers accounting for 62.3 percent of company revenue.

BESVF believes that once a semiconductor manufacturer has decided to buy semiconductor assembly equipment from a particular vendor, the manufacturer often continues to use that vendor‘s equipment in the future.

According to our analysis, we can confirm semiconductor manufacturers do indeed continue buying their assembly equipment from the same vendor. This means making significant sales to a customer is difficult once another vendor's products have been installed. The high costs of switching to a new product give the advantage to incumbents over new entrants to the market.

Fortunately, BESVF already has achieved an incumbent position in the market. We have determined BESVF has had, on average, 50 percent repeat customers during the last six years.

The following companies have been loyal customers during those six years:

Amkor, ASE, Infineon, Stats ChipPAC, and STMicroelectronics.

Sales of tooling, spares, and service represented approximately 12 percent of total revenue during the last five years. BESVF is increasing switching costs through adding features and services to the original offering. This will help the company to maintain its position in the market.

We believe that customers need semiconductor assembly equipment to keep up with the short development cycle and rapid technology change in chips.

Since the semiconductor industry is expected to grow, thanks to the need for new chips for Digital Society, A.I., and Big Data, the semiconductor assembly industry is expected to grow as well. BESVF's strong position in the market and not being dependent upon big customers will assure the company’s continuity and growth.

High revenue growth led to expanding market share.

BESVF's revenue increased at a CAGR of 15.6 percent during the last 10 years. Meanwhile, the market's revenue increased at an average of 8.2 percent.

This difference in the growth rate is due to a strategic positioning in advanced packaging systems.

For semiconductor assembly equipment producers we considered the below peers:

Company Ticker KULICKE & SOFFA INDUSTRIES INC KLIC Cohu COHU ASM International OTCQX:ASMIY Tokyo Seimitsu Co 7729 Disco Corp DISPF ASM Pacific OTCPK:ASMVF Brooks Automation BRKS

Indeed, in 2011 the company anticipated that demand for advanced packaging applications would be the major driver of growth during the next five years.

We can see from the graph that in 2008, BESVF had a market share of 5 percent. The company represents around 10 percent of the market today.

The company claims a leading assembly equipment supplier with first and second positions in key markets, with 35 percent addressable market share.

BESVF was able to anticipate market demand for semiconductors and for products utilizing semiconductors. We believe management is doing the same thing now while focalizing on Flip Chip, Fan Out WLP, and TCB/TSV technology.

Based on VLSI (leading independent industry experts) the Flip Chip technology will grow (CAGR 5.5 percent) faster than the Wire Bond technology (CAGR 3.8 percent).

By moving to this segment, BESVF once again is trying to anticipate the market.

Past performance assures us the management team is competent and that, most likely, BESVF will gain from this strategic positioning.

Greater efficiency produced higher margins

In 2007, BESVF decided to fundamentally reorganize its global operations and management structure to streamline operations, improve returns from its product portfolio, reduce its break-even cost levels and increase profitability. However, only over the past six years, the company has significantly rationalized its manufacturing operations, reduced its unit manufacturing costs, transferred a significant portion of its production and headcount to Asia, and increased the flexibility and scalability of its business. Through the implementation of its strategy, BESVF became a more efficient and profitable company.

BESVF then seeks to maximize the return on investment of its products through continued system cost reduction so they appeal to a broader, more mainstream customer base and can extend the life cycle of its products.

Moreover, BESVF exits product markets when its technology becomes commoditized and returns on investment become unattractive.

Improved efficiency led to better margins than the industry average during the last ten years.

Higher gross margins than the industry average leads us to believe that BESVF's revenue growth is due not to lower prices, but lower costs.

Because the reorganization has been much more effective in the last five years, we see much higher margins if we take into consideration only the last five years instead of the last ten.

Valuation

In the last three months, BESVF had a 51 percent decrease in its market price.

The decrease is due to several factors:

Pessimism around the growth prospects of the semiconductor industry

The trade war between the US and China

BESVF’s r evised expectations due to the cancellation of orders worth 28 million euros

While we believe the pessimism around the growth prospects of the semiconductor industry is overstated, the trade war between The US and China can have an impact on the short term profit of the company.

The trade war is increasing the concern over the prospect of rising protectionism.The tariffs could lead to a global economic slowdown and a prolonged period of US dollar strength.

In particular, to understand the impact of the trade war for BESVF we need to analyze the company’s customers.

Below are BESVF’s eight most important customers. (They account for 45 percent of BESVF’s revenue.)

The trade war is going to impact US companies that buy imports from China.

We highlighted the affected companies and showed the direct impact could be around 27 percent of revenue.

However, since BESVF’s principal competitors are based in countries utilizing primarily US dollars, an increase in the value of the US dollar could lead to diminishing price-based competition in its markets, resulting in higher prices and margins.

We believe the direct impact already is priced in and the trade war’s impact could be offset in the long-term.

Despite the decrease in the last three months, the company still returned around 365 percent in the last five years.

Due to this decrease in market share, we believe that, finally, investors have the possibility to enter into a fantastic company at a fair price.

Today, BESVF's valuation is low based on industry multiple.

Based on industry multiples, BESVF looks to be around 20 percent at discount.

However, we do not believe BESVF should be valued as the industry average. Thanks to better profitability and prospects of growth, it deserves an even higher multiple than the average.

Based on an absolute valuation, we see that the growth rate (of the growth stage) implied from the market is only 1.75 percent, considering the below inputs:

Ten years of growth

WACC of 12 percent

Growth in terminal value of 1 percent

Free cash flow of 163.1m euro

While the implied growth rate looks really low, it is in line with the forecast capital spending growth rate in the semiconductor industry.

We believe BESVF easily can achieve a CAGR of cash flow of 1.75 percent during the next ten years. If so, we think today’s price is fair, based on the absolute valuation.

Risks

A major risk of BESVF’s business is the concentration of the semiconductor industry. While we do not believe original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are going to initiate a vertical integration, we believe that in the next five years the OEMs industry is going to concentrate in order to have a horizontal integration.

Further industry consolidation could result in additional negative consequences to BESVF, including increased pricing pressure and the potential for increased oversight from regulatory agencies.

Conclusion

BESVF has achieved better margins than the industry as a whole during the last five years, thanks to the reorganization of its global operations and management structure. The success of BESVF's business strategy and the results of its operations largely are based upon accurate anticipation of customer and market requirements. This has led to revenue increasing at a CAGR of 15.6 percent during the last 10 years and an incumbent position, thanks to the high switching costs produced by adding features and services to the original offering.

At this pace, we believe the company can build a moat around its position.

A long-term investor can enter into this great business at a fair price.

NB: much higher volume of the shares are traded on the Netherland exchange under the ticker “BESI”.

