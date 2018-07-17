The Wonder Of Johnson & Johnson

We discuss the key takeaways from the most recent quarter, including strengths and weaknesses to be aware of.

It has been about a year since we last checked in with one of our core retirement portfolio recommendations that is Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Today, it has caught our attention after it has just reported earnings which once again continues to impress us. In this column, we discuss the critical metrics, the outlook for 2018, and why the name is a buy for a long-term portfolio.

What we need to see are solid and stable results each quarter with the realization that JNJ is a slow growing, dividend paying machine. It is a great name to own in a retirement account long term, and that is how we are recommending this play. This is not a traders' stock as it is pretty low beta. Instead, it is a slow mover that ebbs and flows in share price. The company continues to grow earnings, but you have to pick your spots to enter the stock. We believe under $130 shares are attractive. When the name dips, you have to seize the opportunity, and so long as earnings continue to be strong, the name will just continue to edge higher. Take a look at the 5-year chart:

The stock has moved up faithfully in the last five years, though we acknowledge the market has moved up as well. Still, the company has grown earnings in that time, justifying the increased share price. What is more, from a technical perspective, we note that on every major pullback (those with 6 months of selling pressure) in the last five years, the stock has rebounded much higher. It is our opinion this is underway again after the stock hit the $120 mark several weeks ago.

Sales performance

So, how did the company do on the earnings front? The company's most recent quarter saw sales of $20.8 billion. This was a nice uptick in sales of 10.6% year over year from the $188 billion last year. Further, these sales were well ahead of the $20.5 billion we thought the company might bring in based on its recent trajectory in sales and its own guidance. Further, we note that the sales figure crushed the consensus estimates by $440 million.

Currency a benefit, operational sales strong

What went into these sales? Well, like many other domestic U.S. companies, the changes in currency values year-after-year have impacted the absolute numbers. That fact is that businesses with a lot of international business for years were hurting from the stronger dollar. However, we have noted in recent quarters that currency is now a positive impact of late. Taken independently, operational sales results increased 8.7%, and the positive impact of currency was 1.9%.

Domestic versus international

On an absolute basis, domestic sales increased 9.4%, while international sales were up 11.8%. With international sales increasing 11.8%, it is prudent to consider the impacts of currency. We note that there was operational growth of 7.9% and a positive currency impact of 3.9%. However, if we back out the impacts of acquisitions and divestitures, on an operational basis, worldwide sales increased 6.3%, domestic sales increased 5.7%, and international sales increased 6.8%. This is strong performance, no matter how you slice it.

Earnings power

Considering the company's operational expenses and sales data, the company saw net earnings come in at $4.0 billion. Taking into account the existing number of shares, this translates to net earnings per share of $1.45. After further factoring out special items, adjusted net earnings were $5.7 billion, and adjusted earnings per share were $2.10. The adjusted earnings per share rose 14.8% over last year. The $2.10 in adjusted earnings beat consensus analyst estimates by $0.03. The company continues to deliver, as the growth in earnings in just the last few Q2s alone is stark:

We believe this growth is set to continue and helps fuel an ever-growing dividend.

Dividend powerhouse

The strong results reflect double-digit growth the pharmaceutical business as well as positive sales in the medical devices business while controlling operational expenses. Strength is noted in both domestic and international driven by the continued growth in existing products as well as strategic new launches that seemingly come out each quarter in the pipeline. As such, we continue to recommend this name long term and believe this dividend growth will continue:

This is dividend growth. When you coupled this chart with the above stock chart, we have dividend growth investing. You are earning capital gains and a higher dividend payout. If you are reinvesting the dividends, you are harnessing the power of compounding. The only question the investor should have is when to add more shares.

It is our opinion that investors should add shares to long-term holdings on major pullbacks. We are emerging from one now, but under $130 still offers an attractive entry point. At $128, the yield on the $3.60 annualized dividend payout is 2.8%. While it is not exactly high-yielding, the dividend itself will get raised like clockwork. From a valuation perspective, we see operational growth of 9.25% this year. As such, we are looking for sales of $81 billion. As far as earnings are concerned, we target 2018 earnings of $8.15 per share. This puts the stock at just 15.7 times 2018 earnings. It is not "cheap", but it is priced fairly, and we love to buy good companies at a fair price, especially when the dividend is growing. We continue to recommend buying on pullbacks.

