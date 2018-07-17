CCA Industries Inc.' (CAW) CEO Lance Funston on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CCA Industries, Inc. (NYSEMKT:CAW) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call July 17, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Stephen Heit - Chief Financial Officer

Lance Funston - Chief Executive Officer

Doug Haas - President

Analysts

Chris Gassen - Faircourt Evaluation

Eric Landry - BMO capital

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Jamie, and I’ll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the CCA Industries Second Quarter 2018 Investor Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Thank you. Stephen Heit, Chief Financial Officer. You may begin your conference.

Stephen Heit

Hi. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. I’ll start by reading our forward-looking statement. Statements that are made today that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Such forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which would cause actual results to differ materially from estimated results. Such risks and uncertainties are detailed in the company’s filings with Securities and Exchange Commission.

No assurance can be given that the results in any forward-looking statements will be achieved and actual results could be affected by one or more factors, which could cause them to differ materially. For these statements, we claim the protection of the Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

Thank you. Now we got the legal part out of the way. For discussing the results for the quarter and year-to-date, we had for the three months ending May 31, 2018, we had net sales of $4,222,986 and we had a loss of -- net loss after benefit from taxes of $292,320.

The main reason we had a loss for the second quarter was due to a reserve that we had to take for dispute with an international customer. That reserve was $479,000. The effect of that reserve on the P&L is a reduction of the net sales. So, that net sales number of $4.222 million was lowered by the $479,000 and if that had not occurred, we would have had a profit for the quarter.

Compared to the same quarter last year, as I said sales were $4,222,986 versus sales of $6,111,836, and again, $479,000 of that difference was the reserve. And the bottomline we had a loss per share of $0.04 per share versus $0.10 per share for last year.

On a year-to-date basis, we showed a net loss of $3,512,980 versus a profit of $885,301. Just as a reminder, we had in the first quarter of 2018 a write-down of our -- and revaluation of our deferred tax assets as a result of the change in the tax law that took place in December 2017. That caused us to record a tax expense -- an additional tax expense of approximately $3,150,000 for the first quarter that is in the year-to-date number and you’ll be seeing that for the balance of this year.

On our balance sheet, the inventories are up about $518,000 and that was due to excess inventory of the fragrance, because of the dispute with the customer, we had an order that was supposed to have taken place in the second quarter that did not occur and so we have extra inventory for that and for some new items that we’re planning on introducing.

You’ll also note that prepaid expenses was higher. Included in prepaid expenses is a hold back that we discussed in the first quarter from Emerson our prior sales representative and also handles our order to cash prior to switching to Advantage and they were holding back as of May 31, about $496,000 against any future deductions. That $496,000 is in the prepaid expense account.

In terms of looking at items that had an effect both for the quarter and for the year, of course the biggest single item was the change in the tax law that caused us to have to write-down the deferred tax asset. You could see that on the balance sheet where it went from $9.5 million to a little less than $6.5 million from November 30th to May 31, 2018.

In terms of other expenses we did have increased expenses for rent due to the move from our former facility offices at 65 Challenger Road to smaller offices and we had to -- and we have sublet out the old offices, but under the GAAP rules we had to expense the entire rent differential all at one time that was an expense of almost $95,000 in the six months numbers. Plus we had an additional real estate commission of $24,000 that we had to pay for the sub lease.

Those were the bigger items in terms of expenses. Looking at sales for the quarter, the biggest -- the big difference, of course, was the fragrance category that we talked about, I mentioned before where the dispute with the distributor and we are looking to find a new distributor to replace that distributor.

But last year we had net sales of about -- almost $348,000 for the quarter, whereas this year not only did we not have sales, but we had to take a the write-down of the AR with that customer. So we showed negative net sales of about $489,000.

And the other category that was off was Oral Care. Last year we had net sales of $2,291,000. This year is $1,629,000, and however, the company does have some exciting new products that it will be coming out with and I’ll leave that to our CEO, Lance Funston, to discuss in terms of what we’re doing with new products and the effect that will have which we’ll mainly see in fiscal 2019.

We have mentioned before this year is a bit of rebuilding year with a switch from Emerson to Advantage which had an impact in the first quarter with sales and the main impact in terms of a positive impact that we will see from making that switch will show up in fiscal 2019.

With that, I will turn the call over to our CEO, Lance Funston; and Doug Haas, our President is also on the phone. So, I’ll turn it over to Lance now to talk about marketing and new products.

Lance Funston

Thank you, Steve. I don’t think we have a lot of good news in this quarter. For sure, a bunch of bad news, I will say, prospectively, which I don’t know how much prospectively I could speak, but to the extent that we’re addressing the issues that we need to address to build a better future that’s all we could do.

Certainly, the fragrance business which I had no decision in getting involved in is a little bit of hybrid in the sense that one distributor in Jeddah I believe that accounts some 30 years in duration, 25 or 30. And no one in the company had actually examined that relationship to any depths so.

I went to Jeddah over the holidays to visit with those folks to see how the brand was doing. The good news is in a general survey of the marketplace the brand is well known; in terms of relationship with the distributor the distributor was somewhat concerned as they have claimed that the last batch of product did not meet specification now.

I could probably spend a lot of time on this subject, but let’s just say that we have disagreed with them, but to the extent they haven’t paid and we have inventory we have to write down we’re following the accountant’s rule I believe. The brand is actually in sufficient demand in the area if they don’t clean up their act we’ll find somebody else to help us distribute it.

With regard to the other issue that’s plagued us for years. It seems as though under the prior regime in order to prop up sales from quarter-to-quarter many of them would [indiscernible] take a blind eye and sell distributors that call themselves international even though the good were actually being purposed and then repurposed into the internet under diversionary tactics that did not capture our margin [ph] but in fact where some of which were as much as 40% off of our list price.

Collectively those margins need to be fixed and can be fixed, but it’s very painful, the only way you could fix them is actually to do what we’re doing is just declining the [off order] [ph]. And Doug is implementing that strategy in order to put new distribution agreements in place. And as -- if the [vetting] [ph] determines that the distributor does not have legitimate domestic brick-and-mortar presence, that in fact it is a -- it is diverting the product to other places i.e. the internet, [indiscernible] and undermining our prices so we actually have no ability to compete with ourselves because the prices are substantially below where we typically sell the product for. The only thing we can do is just decline the offer and then probably turn down about 400 times worth of business in the past quarter. And just tell the distributor pound sand, as they say, because they’re just not at prices we could afford to sell at.

And what’s the end result is that we hope that by restoring margins it would not take even level sales performance to reach a better [indiscernible] line because our margins at this point eroded substantially I guess between 1 million and 2 million and margin loss have been going out the window in this first quarter and second quarter.

On the internet strategy itself, I think, it’s too early to tell, where we’re going to end up there, but I do believe that we have much better digital presence we’re showing up. We tested some strategies with our Bikini Zone product, I think, those strategies would indicate at least in some of the accounts specifically Target, which had a very positive effect with Target sales of Bikini Zone up 40% in that quarter to-date.

As it relates to new products, I think, I mentioned it in the first quarter, our Oral Care category products are weakest at the moment, with Plus+White just [indiscernible] time was [indiscernible] the introduction of a new product.

Our Oral Care committee comprised of three leading dental educators at Penn University has designed and we are now in the process of spec’ing a new polish product which is going to utilize, the pearly materials that the professional use when they clean your teeth.

And we’re converting it into [indiscernible] unit and it should be selling in the $10 to $15 range, so it’s affordable, and like the classic Gillette model, you have to replace those [indiscernible] over time. Now the retailer makes extra money and we do to. I think that product could have a potential of restoring our Oral Care brand.

As far as the Bikini Zone brand is concerned, I think you know sales are down modestly I think the category have been down overall and we are holding our own, Sudden Change still remains pretty robust, but we have news SKUs that we’re going to introduce in Sudden Change I believe could in fact improve our performance here as well.

As far as Porcelana is concerned, one of our other major brand that’s in our licensing arrangement with the company that I control [indiscernible] products and that brand is up double digits year-over-year. I believe the new product a hand cream using the Porcelana trademark will also stand the test of time.

Now the new products, I’m not sure that Steve that we could accurately describe the products as in growing terms until we actually deliver to investors some performance. The two SKUs in the new Bikini Zone line that we placed in Target and CVS have both done very well they have their reorder. So I guess at least in terms of initial reaction I think we’re pointing our energies in the right direction [indiscernible]. But I rather take the time today to address any issues our investors would like addressed.

And certainly for the moment I’m liking my investment in CCA mainly because I’m following the marketplace very closely. And the transactions I’m pursuing at the moment are in the $3 to $3.5 net sales range [indiscernible] our sales can be restored to historical levels [indiscernible] gives us an enterprise value and I’m happy with. [Indiscernible] every investor on this call must make that decision for themselves obviously. Any questions or any other issues Doug you’d like to address here.

Doug Haas

No. I think you pretty well covered all of the activities that’s been going on albeit as it may not delivering great topline, but very excited about what the future is going to bring, because this cleanup process is really painful. But you have to do it if we’re going to get our products into marketplace that we can control the pricing on. And at the end of the day deliver quality products guaranteed to our consumer base and protect the brand’s reputation and the quality of the brands. And again realize the profitability to our bottom line instead of somebody else’s. So this cleanup process of shutting down these non-box store, non-retailers that have been buying our product at great margins and reselling it on the internet undercutting the Amazon’s, undercutting the Walmart’s of the world it is painful.

But we’re going to get there and we’re going to be much better off at the end of the day. And we do have a plan in place that we’re exploring with a couple different major online retailers that we’re trying to do some, and I don’t know, if I can say this or not Steve, not mentioning names but we’re trying to do some exclusive deals with to control that marketplace better.

We don’t have the –[indiscernible] to chase this, but there is people out there who specialize who do and we’ve met with a couple of them. And they love our brands, they know our brands and they’re willing to work with us to control that marketplace, because you have to believe that that’s a big chunk of the future, it’s where it’s going and it’s where the [indiscernible].

Stephen Heit

And one of the things I would just add to buttress that is that if you looked at the first quarter our cost of goods as a percentage of gross sales, which factors out the returns or the reserves that we had to take the first quarter was 38.2%, but in the second quarter our cost of goods has dropped now to 33.9% and in fact last year the second quarter cost of goods was 34.3. So we’re seeing an improvement in the cost of goods which is really due to the work that’s being done to boot out the unprofitable accounts.

Doug Haas

It’s a dilutional effect on total profitability, it hits us both ways, it hits us in our bottom line, it hits us in the marketplace. Yeah, good point, Steve.

Lance Funston

Jamie, we are going to open up for questions.

Stephen Heit

Sure.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Chris Gassen with Faircourt Evaluation. Your line is open.

Chris Gassen

Hi, guys. First of all, I’m a little bit disappointed that in your press release you really didn’t get into the -- discuss the real gravity of the problems facing the company kind of making it seem like the problem was just largely the result of this reserve, when in actuality I see a host of problems in a number of categories.

That being said, I’m wondering if you really explored all of your options in this toothpaste line, this Oral Care line? Have you walked into like new flavors like a Cajun style for those who might prefer something like that? Cajun style toothpaste.

Lance Funston

Well, I didn’t know such a thing…

Chris Gassen

I just thought I would throw that out.

Lance Funston

Yeah. Well, let me say this. We got the toothpaste business became so competitive between Colgate [indiscernible] of each other, it became a commodity, they don’t care what flavor you use, you’re not going to make any money in toothpaste.

But we didn’t -- by the time I got involved in the company they basically had - were down to about one account and that one account was giving the product limited shelf exposure and the result was simply the toothpaste died.

As far as international market is concerned, I think, we’ve got a fairly decent business there but for the most part Plus+White is the -- I think [indiscernible] actually in terms of the real, all the other brands are rarely substantially where they should be at this point. But Plus+White, the Oral Care line is -- really needs a kick in the butt. And the kick in the butt is not going to be in the toothpaste category, we just have too many people fighting for that space.

But this polish product I think is the only whitening related product not on the market at the moment. And I think the Oral Care committee knows that this is a product that basically take a very minor commodity -- minor quantity of the pomace based [pearly cup] [ph] material. It takes a couple of AAA batteries to fire this thing up and it spins on the tooth. At the end of the day, it removes any excess blemish you have from smoking or drinking wine or coffee, plus, gives the tooth a much better refractory characteristic in fact the light reflection of the teeth is truly amazing, and I’ve seen it work in controlled group testing, it’ll be on the market in early ‘19, we’ve already gotten an order from Walgreens and I think Walmart, I’m hoping, let’s say the Walmart considers it as well, because those two accounts alone if you promote it on TV [indiscernible]…

Chris Gassen

Why -- what…

Lance Funston

I think [indiscernible] no matter how although I would say Cajun is probably the only flavor we haven’t looked at, I grew up in Texas. So I actually don’t. I love Cajun, but...

Chris Gassen

Yeah. I was kind of being a little flip about that. Actually…

Lance Funston

Okay.

Chris Gassen

… I think you guys are probably very nice guys, but I’ll be very honest, I’m very disappointed from the standpoint of the conference call that you guys had last quarter and I don’t think you were very forthright in treating us as partners in giving us the real sense of where this business -- the entire business has really been headed.

You would give the sense from reading the transcript of your last quarterly conference call that really the disappointing sale were really a lack of fulfillment of orders because you were switching distribution centers, this is all going to get back on track. And then all of a sudden, we start seeing all of this stuff, okay. And then I see a conference call -- I mean a news release where you say, well, this is really a dispute with an international customer, we may get this resolved, we may not. When we’re seeing problems in a lot of other areas that most investors will not see until they listen to this conference call or read the transcript. And I think you guys should really reconsider the way that you’re dealing with your partners, the shareholders in the future and that’s all I have to say about that and I wish you guys good luck. Thank you.

Lance Funston

The points is well taken. I think you made a really good point.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Eric Landry with BMO capital.

Eric Landry

Good morning.

Lance Funston

Good morning.

Eric Landry

I’d like to get little color on how things are going in the switch to Advantage from Emerson, please?

Lance Funston

Doug, do you want to handle that, because I think operator is telling us…

Doug Haas

Sure. Actually. We’re completely free from the Emerson business model. We’re completely 100% operational under the new business model, which is Advantage sales and marketing channel on our sales representation on the front end. We’re also ordering patent in our back at house order to cash processing.

Our 3 pm warehouse that we’re now directly contracted with is fully operation has been for since January, February. January they were operational, we had lots of sales in January because of the trade reacting to switching from order from Emerson directly to CCA Industries. So, we’re 100% up and running and monitoring it close.

Now the trailing issue with Emerson is that the reserve that Steve spoke about is they have the right to reserve and hold back some of our collections based on liabilities that they perceive to be in the marketplace for returns and things, it might trail on for the next 12 months. But beyond that we have no interaction with the Emerson Group, going forward.

Eric Landry

And we do…

Lance Funston

Okay. That does not speak to the issue you’re concerned about, in terms of sales. I believe that the squeaky wheel gets oiled get pay attention it reapplies with the company that signs in advance. And I think that our sales -- new sales team is going to have to prog them a little more aggressively to get them to focus on our business.

And I think -- I think over time we made a good decision. I know from an operational standpoint, Doug, happier. And from a sales standpoint at the moment it’s kind of show me the money. I mean, they’re not taking the heat for the loss of sales, we are, as a major team. And that’s no fun to sit here and take that criticism but I think it’s justified.

I think the prior caller said, you’re understating -- you’re not perhaps explaining in more depth issues we’re confronting. So, you’re going to paint with one brush or the other, one is going to be the, why you’re making so many excuses for poor performance, and then other brush you’re going to paint with is the why aren’t you telling us more about what your plans are going forward.

And the reality here is I think at this point, it taken us quite a while to even figure out what our major issues were. I took responsibility of the company four years ago and I am doing the best I can under the circumstances. But it’s not picnic here I will tell you that. And retailers are certainly shooting us up as often as they can and we have to deal with that. I’m hoping that Internet mix is going to get us around some of that inconsistency in performance at the shelf level.

I’m not sure that any of that addresses your issue, but I think we’re just hit, all we are doing is taking the direction that we think makes sense and hope that they pan out. I think, Doug -- I think all three of us believe we’ve done that.

Eric Landry

I believe that one of the main reasons for switching was that Advantage was going to get you into the grocery space and I haven’t heard much about that lately. So, is it still likely that you’re going to penetrate the grocery space with Advantage or is that now sort of a back burner type of goal?

Lance Funston

Well, I had always assumed and this is just a lack of knowledge probably going in the house -- I’ve always assumed that the selling cycle is not as prevalent in grocery as it is in a big box i.e. big box would review Oral Care category that we’re reviewing it in June and July, some trails at the early August. And then now reset that product at the first quarter of next year. As soon as we have interim reviews at grocery that would give us a chance to penetrate grocery on a fast-track basis.

Now that has not happened to-date to my knowledge. If sales manager were on the call, I’m sure he’d check with that. But apparently groceries adopt a similar strategy in terms like that may not be the same date, but in reality you cannot jump ahead of the calendar.

At this point I’m being asked to be patient, I’ll ask you to be patient but not much longer. That’s all I could say. In other words I’m not thrilled with the penetration with grocery anymore than anyone would be because I had assumed that they had the magic answers. It’s not like they have the penetration, but they get our product and simply turns out to be a function of calendar and by the time they got inherited the responsibility, many of the categories had been reviewed and decisions made but there are us being in the mix and here we’re still waiting for the next sell out.

Eric Landry

So, Lance, it sounds like to me based upon the last couple of answers is that what the switch has given the business so far is a bunch of disruption, yet there hasn’t been much benefit.

Lance Funston

That’s fair.

Eric Landry

And it doesn’t look there’s going to be much benefit in the near-term either?

Lance Funston

Well, yeah, and if you’re thinking near-term i.e. this year, I think, you’re right. We are talking about first quarter the next year, I think we will see some substantial improvement in the first quarter next year, because that’s when I’ll be cutting in the commitments they make this year.

Eric Landry

Okay.

Lance Funston

But I think in -- for the last part, the jury is standing with the verdict. I know it was a brilliant move. The jury is in the work and he’s -- I think it was a good move. It was a good move, is it brilliant? Not until I see enough new business to say it’s brilliant. Nothing we could -- nothing you could pioneer drum out so far.

Eric Landry

So, I don’t quite understand that. How could it be a good move if, one, it caused significant disruption, and two, I think, you just said that your sales staff has to work harder at plotting these guys to work for you. I don’t understand how thing moves.

Lance Funston

I think that the second part of that is in our control as you said about, but for all the years Emerson couldn’t get rested at a grocery store. Literally we had no presence at all and we gave Emerson a pre-robust grocery business. We had a couple of million sales in that category.

When pulling the account went down to zero. We’re not losing any more credit if that’s any consolation and I do think we have active presentations underway this summer that will result in first quarter sales, but...

Doug Haas

I think, there is -- I’m sorry. A couple other points I want to make is it relates to immediate benefits for moving away from Emerson. The first of which is, we spoke earlier about the loss leader sales that were happening under our watch with these huge discounts. Those were rather transparent under the Emerson model because they were coming in as Emerson sales.

So, we were quickly able to identify where we were bleeding into the marketplace and take immediate action to fix those. That was one immediate benefit. The other big benefit it’s happening right now as we speak is the Internet and the Amazon business. We went to the Amazon business, Steve, correct me if I am wrong, CCS, before we went to Emerson had about $250,000, $300,000 business that was back four years ago.

Eric Landry

Now it’s actually closer to $0.5 million.

Doug Haas

$0.5 million, think about how much Amazon growing that time. In the meantime we completely lost all the Amazon business and all of our items were dropped in the Amazon. Two reasons for that, one, Emerson had no presence in the Amazon selling world and they struggled for years to try to fix that and put the pieces in place understand and be able to manage and maintain the Emerson -- the Amazon business and they couldn’t. So, that was a big loss out of the game.

And secondly, the bleeding of those sales out the back door that were rather invisible to us were hurting right and back into the -- there was a double-edged sword there. So, we’re losing Amazon business and we’re back feeding it in undercut pricing, that’s hurting us in both fronts.

So, those are two immediate things. Rather small management team, we’re working quickly and try to do all those things. So, again, I ask for your patience, we’re getting there, I know these are tough times but it’s going to get better.

Stephen Heit

And just you know to add to that. We talk while we are hoping for some short-term improvement. We had a longer view of this. Yes, this has been painful but we did this to -- for the future benefit of having an increased sale and we knew that the main benefit wasn’t going to show up until fiscal 2019.

We knew that there would be some sales that we were hoping to get in 2018. We unfortunately had a bumpier transition than we thought we would have in the first quarter going from Emerson to Advantage.

But that being said, continuing on from there, we do think that we made the right decision and that in fiscal 2019 you’ll start seeing the results of this whereas if we had stayed with Emerson you might’ve seen the 2019 that was continuing to go downhill.

We had to make changes to change this business and fundamental changes in our business model and how we approach sales and we could not do that with the way we were working with Emerson and that’s why we switch to Advantage.

And this is not an investment for short termers. This is an investment where you going to have to keep the eye to the future of this company and in 2019 we do anticipate things being heck of a lot better than they are right now.

Eric Landry

All right. Thanks. I just have a couple more. So, the cleanup process that I think Doug mentioned, how many quarters into it and how many quarters do you think are left?

Doug Haas

Well, I -- first of all we’ve had two quarters into the switchover from Emerson to Advantage. I noted in the press release, we do expect to be profitable in the third quarter and -- third quarter onwards. And there is going to be an impact for the balance of this year due to the fact that we don’t have fragrance sales at the moment.

We are hoping to get things straightened out with the distributor who can pick up the ball on those fragrance sales, which were actually growing over the last few years and had -- and we were actually originally anticipating a nice increase for 2018, because that business was a growing -- has been a growing business over the last few years. Once we get that back on track that will be big help to getting our sales back to the where they were.

Lance Funston

In terms of the enterprise value of the company I don’t think that brokerage business means anything because I believe any perspective are in the company down the road would look at the businesses and outlier, it doesn’t get it consistent with any other core category or core confidence with the company. If I were buying this company from scratch as I did -- as the underwriting initially I discounted the hell out of the fragrance business because I don’t think I didn’t feel that long-term that was where the company should be, and frankly, the margins were great are great.

And we have no promotional control over what happens in the Middle East nor do we have any knowledge that would allow us to get ahead of the curve in terms of product development. What I know about the Middle East fragrance business you could put on the hands are very strong pen.

Eric Landry

Okay. I have more but I’ll get back in the queue so little bit fast to go please go.

Stephen Heit

You can keep going because there is no one else in the queue at the moment.

Eric Landry

Okay. We heard about Nutra Nail in your last call not much this call are the new products progressing as they have been described in the prior call?

Lance Funston

Well, probably, the only growth we account that and that’s where that core product continue to have business has been reestablished that was Harmon’s and I think the number of presentations that I went through this year around, we indicate that there are enough interest that we should be able to reestablish that -- those core is it four or six parts we have, I mean, six, Doug. That’s -- I think those parts will be back on demand this year again as I’m understanding the slowing counter for grocery it’s the real impact for the Q1 next year. It’s not really -- it’s not a category that we should have ever gotten out of, but it’s a category that we should not invest a lot in again because it’s very competitive and we’re just not there in terms of volume.

Eric Landry

Okay. So the tone…

Lance Funston

I think -- but Doug, would that be about where you see it, Steve, aren’t we pretty much back where we should be but we haven’t removed the value.

Eric Landry

That’s correct. Okay. It seems to me that the tone of the discussion surrounding Nutra Nail at this call is a little bit different than it was last call, which I gather it just like, because we have seen more data or something along those lines, would that be accurate?

Stephen Heit

No. I think that is…

Lance Funston

I think…

Stephen Heit

Go ahead, Lance, I am sorry.

Doug Haas

I don’t know that I would completely agree with that we picked up out of six SKUs two were immediately pick up by previous existing customers the products being presented. We’ve had a lack of conversation on this call because other pressing items I think were more important to get out and speak about. Still brands very good brands six score SKU are out we represented to the trade and it is getting picked up and growing some legs under it.

Eric Landry

Okay. And then…

Lance Funston

I think that’s one of the category, is it Eric, [inaudible]

Eric Landry

Yes, yes.

Lance Funston

This is one of those categories Eric where you really don’t -- you not looking you can’t be looking for a home run unless you want to take a big risk. The company tried that a couple of times once with color across some $6 million and once with health related products and cost some $4 million. What we’re doing is we’re just trying to hit a few singles here and build some core revenues so we don’t have to count on a phenomenal new product to carry the topline.

We’re just produced a product that we used to sell fairly reliable called Pain BustR. I believe it just came out of the factory. Now that won’t be a big number Pain BustRs that was a great trade volume. It did have a good core business in history. And I think we call it $0.25 million and $0.50 million a year at least it’s a category that’s proven itself, that’s where we’d like to focus our energies now. So price like Nutra Nail, I don’t if we were saying it was going to save the company in the last investor call somebody had to be smoking something.

Eric Landry

Okay. Lastly the press release mentioned last distribution in Plus+White were that brick-and-mortar distribution that was lost?

Lance Funston

Yeah. Family Dollar.

Eric Landry

Okay. That’s all I have. Thanks.

Lance Funston

And we -- and Emerson for example we may not be making great strides initially with the range but they don’t surprise us after the fact -- after we just done a big run of inventory to Family Dollar’s back with the unique brand -- unique configuration. Not much margin but we’re making money today we find out they already pulled the plug four months before and Emerson just had any chance to tell us and I don’t think that’s going to happen.

Eric Landry

Did you mention that you’re back in with Family Dollar or you’re done for good with them?

Lance Funston

No. We’re not back yet.

Eric Landry

Okay. It is likely…

Lance Funston

Now that’s lost our distribution and I don’t think given our strategy now I don’t think management would underwrite that sale again, because again if we don’t start improving margin we’re not going to improve enterprise value, if we don’t improve enterprise value I’m not happy camper, because I’m 75 years old I don’t want to be hanging around here forever.

Eric Landry

Right. Thanks.

Lance Funston

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Gene Reilly, an Investor. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Before you mentioned that some of your distributors were, I guess, virtual distributors as oppose to brick-and-mortar reprocessing your products. And I’m just curious how many distributors do you have in your book and out of them how many of them have you actually touch base with to make sure that they are brick-and-mortar going forward?

Lance Funston

If you’re hearing a pause we providing deciding who the hell where that number comes from. The way we’ve approached it I think to-date has been when order comes in which we use to not be because it was sort of buying store number three at Emerson. Now when order comes in we’re looking at the margin looking at the price whereas it could deviate substantially then we send the -- a new distribution agreement to that account. I’m going to guess 20 to 30 accounts would probably touch so far. We sign in the agreements, and say, love to do business with you at a reasonable discount list for the sales manager and in danger authorized by me to make that no more than 10%.

As they except that and then they except the provision the agreement that says they’ll sell through brick-and-mortar are offshore to designate character we give him, we go forward, if not we just cancel it. In some cases, Doug, would line up or their sales manager just call up to tell them that we don’t believe them if they want to order as Doug had recently determined. If they want to order more product that exist in the country then the population of the entire country that they say they are selling in the end we get suspicious and we just going to cut them off. Because we know it’s being -- so probably I would say Doug wouldn’t say at this point or may be do you have any percent through the exercise -- or am I being a little bit optimistic there.

Doug Haas

I would say you’re accurate 70% to 80% through the whole exercise and more importantly out of the 70% or 80% it’s the 80/20 role, as 20% of them were the major players and we’ve identified those and contacted those and I mean most of those cases discontinue doing business with them which is you know been the hurt. I will say you have to be careful there is -- we have a very nice toothpaste business you could imagine in South America.

That business as a product line is not the most profitable over product lines but it nets out on our international business which is about $240,000 a year to $250,000 a year. The whole product line for international business of toothpaste and that starts with 40% profitable.

So we’re being very careful how we do this it just a matter of making sure it’s not coming back at us to domestically and hurting us in domestic market that we’re concerned about. To Lance’s point, we get orders for in Europe for Bikini Zone that we’re being filled previously for small countries that they were no way.

And I mean some of the active ingredient shouldn’t sold in the country so we’re trying to be responsible in that way too. Although that will be our doc we don’t have liabilities. But again we’re just trying to really manage the business a lot tighter now and it caused a lot of pain but we’re getting there and we’re doing it.

Lance Funston

Yeah. Our bonuses are non-existed development so we don’t paying so far.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Yeah. I was concerned that you don’t need to sell lot of boxes to somebody who is going to sell it at no margins to have customers, and say, hey. I still have a large sales, why should I take full price of CVS.

Lance Funston

And that’s a second tranche of payment that Doug was talking about we’re not only are -- underlying the price on the internet but that competitive advantage we’re getting by picking the product rep of those outrageous discounts is really hurting us at retail.

Unidentified Analyst

Right. So that’s why I was wondering how many distributors do you actually know a real process all of your distributors and I like what’s timeframe for touching base with everybody on your list?

Lance Funston

Well, I think, we just in our negotiations with one of the firms that we are looking at for possible a JV relationship where they would essentially take us to the Internet and make us more competitive. I think our estimate was in another 90 days we could probably get let say 90% of that problem behind us. And tell some of the guys cycle to the inventory they have we hope they won’t need more product and we won’t hear from them. That’s another issue though the quality of the product gets in their mind when some of these firms who will accept a nominal profit margin internally, because they have no personnel who is pressing a button and passing it on to somebody else those guys are just killing us.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. So maybe just hire somebody even like high school kid or college kid for summer, and say, search the internet for our products when find with a low price find who selling it and then trace it back to your distributor list and then next year don’t sell them anything?

Lance Funston

Yeah. See, Doug, I told you that was really below our peg rate, what I’ll do I order probably 20 products a week mainly to find out not just with price but I want to see what the quality of product like. In some cases we’ll find product that is five years or six years old and should never be sold at this point because it’s long since expired. That really hurts you at the marketplace.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. That’s right. Well, thank you. Good luck.

Lance Funston

Thank you.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time I will turn the call back over to the presenters with any final remarks.

Stephen Heit

Well, thank you, and we appreciate everyone joining us on this call. And we’ll be having our third quarter call in October when we file the financial results then and hopefully we will be presenting much better result for the third quarter.

Operator

This concludes today’s conference. You may now disconnect.

Lance Funston

Thanks, guys. Talk you later.

Doug Haas

Thank you.