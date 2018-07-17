12 Dividend Increases: July 2-13, 2018

In the past two weeks, 12 companies declared dividend increases, including one of the stocks I hold in my portfolio.

One way to identify dividend growth stocks for further analysis is to monitor dividend increases. Companies that regularly increase dividends show confidence in future earnings growth potential.

The CCC List provides a good starting point, but I limit the number of stocks to monitor by applying the following screens:

Market cap ≥ $500 million

No stocks that are being acquired

No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet stocks

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.5% for Challengers

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0% for Contenders and Champions

In the past few weeks, 12 companies passing these screens announced dividend increases, including one of the stocks I own. The table below presents a summary of these increases.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

KeyCorp (KEY)

KEY is an integrated multi-line financial services company. Its subsidiaries provide a wide range of investment management, retail and commercial banking, consumer finance and investment banking products and services to corporate, individual and institutional clients in the United States. KEY was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

KEY will pay a quarterly dividend of 17¢ per share, an increase of 41.67% over the previous quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on September 14 to shareholders of record on August 28. The ex-dividend date is August 27.

PNC Financial Services (PNC)

Founded in 1922, PNC is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. PNC has businesses engaged in retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, asset management, and residential mortgage banking, providing its products and services nationally, but mainly in the Eastern United States.

PNC will pay a quarterly dividend of 95¢ per share, an increase of 26.67% over the previous quarterly dividend. The new dividend is payable on August 5 to shareholders of record on July 17. The ex-dividend date will be July 16.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

DAL provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company also provides aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; staffing, aviation, and professional security and training services to third parties. DAL was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

On July 12, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 35¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 14.75%. The new dividend is payable on August 16 to shareholders of record on July 26, with an ex-dividend date of July 25.

Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET)

BSET manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned retail stores. BSET was founded in 1902 and is based in Bassett, Virginia.

On Thursday, July 12, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 13.64% to 12.5¢ per share. The dividend is payable August 24, with an ex-dividend date of August 9.

J.M. Smucker (SJM)

SJM manufactures and markets branded food products primarily in North America. The company provides various consumer food and beverage products as well as pet food and pet snacks to retailers, wholesalers, specialty stores, and food distributors. SJM was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Orrville, Ohio.

Recently, SJM increased its quarterly dividend to 85¢ per share, an increase of 8.97% over the prior dividend of 78¢ per share. The dividend is payable September 4, with an ex-dividend date of August 16.

Fastenal (FAST)

FAST sells industrial and construction supplies, including threaded fasteners such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers. The company distributes the supplies through a network of company-owned stores. Customers are in the manufacturing and non-residential construction markets. FAST was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, Minnesota.

Recently, the board of directors of FAST declared a quarterly dividend of 40¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 8.11%. The quarterly dividend will be paid on August 22 to shareholders of record on July 25. The ex-dividend date is July 24.

Cummins (CMI)

Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, CMI is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of diesel engines. The company also produces natural gas engines and engine components and subsystems. CMI sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and other customers worldwide.

Recently, CMI increased its quarterly dividend from $1.08 per share to $1.14 per share, an increase of 5.56%. The dividend is payable on September 4 to shareholders of record on August 22.

Duke Energy (DUK)

Incorporated in 2005 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, DUK is an energy company that operates through direct and indirect subsidiaries. The company's Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment provides electricity to customers in the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States. DUK's other segments are Gas Utilities and Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables.

Recently, DUK increased its quarterly dividend to 92.75¢ per share, an increase of 4.21% over the prior dividend of 89¢ per share. The new dividend is payable on September 17 to shareholders of record on August 17. The ex-dividend date will be August 16.

Ryder System (R)

Founded in 1933 and based in Miami, Florida, R provides commercial fleet management and supply chain solutions to small businesses and large enterprises worldwide. Product offerings range from full-service leasing, commercial rental and programmed maintenance of vehicles, to integrated services such as dedicated contract carriage and carrier management.

On July 13, the company declared a dividend of 54¢ per share. The new dividend represents a 3.85% increase. The quarterly dividend will be paid on September 21 to shareholders of record on August 20. The ex-dividend date is August 17.

Bank of the Ozarks (OZRK)

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, OZRK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities in Arkansas, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Texas, Florida, Alabama, New York and California. OZRK's products include deposits and loans, mortgage lending, and trust and wealth management services.

Recently, OZRK increased its quarterly dividend from 19.5¢ per share to 20¢ per share, an increase of 2.56%. The stock will trade ex-dividend on July 12, and shareholders can expect to receive the new dividend on July 20.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, OXY is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States and abroad. OXY operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, which produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; Chemical, which produces basic chemicals and vinyls; and Midstream and Marketing.

Recently, OXY increased its quarterly dividend to 78¢ per share, an increase of 1.30% over the prior dividend of 77¢ per share. The ex-dividend date is September 7, and the dividend will be paid on October 15 to shareholders of record on September 10.

Enterprise Products (EPD)

Founded in 1968 and based in Houston, Texas, EPD provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. EPD operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services; Crude Oil Pipelines & Services; Natural Gas Pipelines & Services; and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

The company increased its quarterly distribution by 0.58%, from 42.75¢ per unit to 43¢ per unit. All unitholders of record on July 31 can expect the distribution to be paid on August 8.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, PNC, SJM, and OZRK.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

PNC's price line (black) is below the primary valuation line (orange) and above the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in PNC in January 2009 would have returned 12.7% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

SJM's price line is below the stock's normal P/E ratio and below the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a discount fair value. An investment in SJM in January 2009 would have returned 12.4% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

OZRK's price line is below the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a discount fair value. An investment in OZRK in January 2009 would have returned 20.8% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized. Please note that Next Div links to the latest dividend declaration announcement.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: Dividend Increases: July 10-23, 2018

Company Ticker Yield RecentPrice Yrs 5-YrDGR NextDiv. Ex-DivDate Pay- ableDate A.O. Smith AOS 1.21% $59.47 25 25.50% $0.72 07/30 08/15 Caterpillar CAT 2.49% $138.08 25 9.60% $3.44 07/19 08/20 Colgate-Palmolive CL 2.56% $65.62 55 5.40% $1.68 07/17 08/15 Chatham Lodging Trust CLDT 6.11% $21.60 8 12.00% $1.32 07/30 08/31 CVS Health CVS 2.93% $68.24 14 25.20% $2.00 07/24 08/01 Delta Air Lines DAL 2.76% $50.67 5 N/A $1.40 07/25 08/16 Eaton Vance EV 2.33% $53.21 37 8.10% $1.24 07/30 08/15 Fastenal FAST 2.89% $55.43 19 11.60% $1.60 07/24 08/22 Foot Locker FL 2.61% $52.81 8 11.30% $1.38 07/19 08/03 H.B. Fuller FUL 1.13% $54.64 49 12.30% $0.62 07/25 08/09 Greenbrier GBX 1.82% $55.00 5 N/A $1.00 07/18 08/09 GEO Group GEO 7.02% $26.79 6 47.70% $1.88 07/19 07/27 Lakeland Financial LKFN 2.15% $48.35 7 13.90% $1.04 07/24 08/06 Lowe's LOW 1.93% $99.63 56 20.40% $1.92 07/24 08/08 LTC Properties LTC 5.45% $41.81 8 5.00% $2.28 07/20 07/31 Main Street Capital MAIN 5.90% $38.63 7 5.50% $2.28 07/19 08/15 NiSource NI 2.97% $26.26 7 13.60% $0.78 07/30 08/20 Northwest Natural Gas NWN 2.96% $63.95 62 1.00% $1.89 07/30 08/15 Omega Healthcare Investors OHI 8.43% $31.32 16 8.50% $2.64 07/30 08/15 Oxford Industries OXM 1.53% $88.76 8 13.20% $1.36 07/19 08/03 Procter & Gamble PG 3.61% $79.53 62 4.40% $2.87 07/19 08/15 Pentair PNR 1.63% $43.07 42 9.40% $0.70 07/19 08/03 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers SKT 6.02% $23.26 25 10.30% $1.40 07/30 08/15 STAG Industrial STAG 5.22% $27.20 8 5.80% $1.42 07/30 08/15 Williams-Sonoma WSM 2.81% $61.30 13 11.80% $1.72 07/19 08/24

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVS, LOW, MAIN, OHI, PG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.