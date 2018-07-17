Berkshire Hathaway: Building Of A Reality Behemoth

Introduction

If you’re like me you might have noticed the several Berkshire Hathaway home services reality signs that seem to be ubiquitous when you drive around. I always associated Berkshire with services like See’s Candies, Industrials like BNSF railways, insurance like GEICO, and investments like Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) not home reality. I was surprised to see that it wasn’t just the big McMansions or luxury homes that had Berkshire Hathaway Home Services reality signs they could also be quite modest homes. This got me really curious about a few things:

How big is the Berkshire Hathaway Home Services subsidiary?

How did Berkshire Hathaway Home Services develop?

How much does it contribute to Berkshire Hathaway’s bottom line?

Lastly, what does the future hold for Herkshire Hathaway Home Services as part of the Berkshire brand?

As such I decided to do some research and to try and answer the above questions.

A brief history of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services

Berkshire Hathaway got into the real estate business when it purchased a majority stack in MidAmerican Energy in 2000. MidAmerican Energy owned HomeServices. When Berkshire indirectly bought HomeServices in 2000 about 22,000 brokers were part of the company. That has now expanded to 45,000 with 1,330 offices operating in 30+ states. By the end of 2016 Home Services was the 2nd largest real estate broker in America.

However, it was far behind the leader in the industry Realogy (NYSE:RLGY). Warren Buffet and company decided to expand HomeServices significantly last year with the purchase of the industry’s third-largest operator, Long and Foster; as well as purchasing Houlihan Lawrence (12th largest); and Gloria Nilson adding an additional ~12,000 brokers to the company. In 2017, HomeServices performed $127 billion worth of “sides”. The term “sides” means that to every real estate transaction there are two “sides” the seller and buyer. If HomeServices represented both “sides” in the deal then the total dollar amount of the deal was counted twice.

Currently, Berskhire Hathaway Home Services accounts for just 3% of America’s total home brokerage business. This means there is a lot of room to grow for this subsidiary both through targeted acquisitions and through organic growth. The total profit in 2017 from Berkshire’s real estate companies was $220 million. Not much of a needle mover for such a large company. To put things in perspective Berkshire Hathaway had an annual revenue of $44.7 billion in 2017. But as Warren Buffet seems to think that the HomeServices division is a potential boon for Berkshire’s future bottom line and said in the 2017 annual report letter “Despite its recent acquisitions, HomeServices is on track to do only about 3% of the country’s home brokerage

business in 2018. That leaves 97% to go. Given sensible prices, we will keep adding brokers in this most fundamental of businesses.” I believe this means that Warren and company have all intensions of growing this division and making it an integral part of the companies organic growth prospects.

Future prospects for Berkshire Hathaway in the reality business

As owners and/or followers of Berkshire Hathaway we know that the big money maker for the company is GEICO and the insurance business. This is because Berkshire can use the “float” to buy stock generating extra cash flow through dividends. Here I would like to talk specifically about GEICO’s home insurance services as well as Clayton Homes another subsidiary of Berkshire’s.

Clayton homes is America’s largest builder of manufactured or modular homes. It accounts for 49% of the market as of 2017. In addition, to manufacturing the homes Clayton homes also provides services to finance the purchase of these kind of homes. In Warren Buffet’s annual letter to investors he stated “19,168 units through its own retail operation and wholesaled another 26,706 units to independent retailers.” This is a significant amount of business. In addition, Clayton purchased in 2017 both Oakwood Homes in Colorado and Harris Doyle in Birmingham again increasing its share of the modular home manufacturing and insurance business. The growth of Clayton Homes has been impressive in as its market share of the modular home business was only 13%. I believe there will be continued expansion of this unit by Berkshire Hathaway.

Lastly, I would like to touch on GEICO. GEICO as we know provides a significant amount of revenue for Berkshire $25.5 billon. While, that is a huge number there is room for expansion. GEICO is the 2nd largest provider of auto insurance in America. It does provide home owners insurance but indirectly through third parties.

One potential mode of organic growth for Berkshire in the real estate business would be to integrate some of its holdings generating economies of scale. By bringing Home Services, Clayton, and GEICO home insurance under one room would be of great benefit in my opinion. It would be a one stop shop where homes could be built, financed, and insured. Not sure if there would be any regulatory issues with this but as Berkshire already owns all of these companies outright I don’t think there would be much of an issue. Also, this was a route General Electric took for some of its industrials such as airplane engines. It not only made the jet engines but also provided the financing as well as the insurance for them to customers. There is no indication that Berkshire or Buffet have any intention of doing this but I do think it is an interesting idea.

Conclusion

I think BRK.A and BRK.B are great stocks and that Berkshire Hathaway is a fantastic company. I have owned these stocks for the past 5 years and intend to hold onto them as Berkshire is not just a company but more like a mutual fund. I think that the reality division will continue to grow and over time will start to contribute significantly to Berkshires bottom line as Berkshire Hathaway Home Services increases its market share from a meager 3% to something much larger.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.A, AND BRK.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.