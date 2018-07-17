United Airlines: Couldn't Have Asked For More

It is well understood that the airline business has been facing a few challenges, with higher fuel costs leading the list of most meaningful headwinds. That said, United Continental (UAL) delivered a 2Q18 that will probably make shareholders (and even me) forget, for now, any concern that they may have had about high operating costs and pressured margins.

On the numbers

Revenues came in at $10.78 billion, just a hair past my above-consensus projection of $10.74 billion. In my earnings preview, I stated that top-line estimates could be met if United reported "solid PRASM (passenger revenue per available seat miles) that was consistent with the original guidance" of 1% to 3%. This metric came in precisely at the top end of the range, suggesting that my concerns about pricing, apparently soft yet slowly recovering across the sector, did not quite impact United's results negatively.

Most meaningfully, perhaps, was cost management ex-fuel. United had guided last quarter for CASM (cost per available seat) of flat to +1% YOY, but delivered an encouraging 0.4% reduction instead. Noteworthy was personnel expenses (representing nearly a third of the company's operating cost base this quarter) that remained largely flat despite the solid 4.8% increase in capacity. This alone seemed enough to counter the per-gallon fuel price that rose 39% YOY, above the guided range, and helped to generate an encouraging 10.4% adjusted pretax margin that was significantly better than my expected 9.7% and just 30 bps below management's best case scenario.

See summarized P&L below.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company report

To top off a strong quarter, the management team increased full-year non-GAAP EPS expectations by 25 cents to $8.00 at the mid-point of the range vs. current consensus of $7.69. While I calculate that a nickel of that improvement should be driven by a 2018 effective tax rate that's now projected to land 50 bps lower, the other 20 cents will likely result from higher load factor and possibly a better-than-expected pricing environment - all of which I interpret to be very encouraging signs of what's in store for United in the second half of the year.

On the stock

United has helped ease my skepticism over its near- to mid-term competitive strategy: To increase capacity meaningfully in the last two quarters of the year to fight the ULCC (ultra low cost carrier) threat and fix the issue of low scale at the main hubs. I figured such an approach would likely result in lower pricing power and pressured margins. What I saw this evening instead was robust per-unit revenues and operating cost diligence, along with an improved outlook for the rest of the year. As a result, I expect UAL to perform well during trading hours on Wednesday, playing off improved investor sentiment.

Company/Ticker Forward P/E LT Forward PEG Delta (DAL) 9.2x 0.5x American (AAL) 7.8x 0.7x United - UAL 9.3x 0.5x JetBlue (JBLU) 11.5x 0.7x

Data source: YCharts, current as of July 14th

I have to admit that I'm one inch closer to accepting UAL as a worthy alternative to an investment in DAL, still my favorite major U.S.-based airline stock. Trading at very similar forward P/E and PEG multiples, both names look compelling to me at current levels.

