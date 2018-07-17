You Must Understand Value, If You Are A Value Investor

It’s true, I decided to downgrade Omega’s SWAN status due to the lack of dividend growth, but I see no reason to believe that Omega will cut its dividend.

As any value investor recognizes, understanding value is the most critical part of fundamental research, arguably the most important.

As a REIT analyst, I get questions from readers and investors on a daily basis and one of the most frequently asked questions is regarding valuation. Of course, that should come to no surprise since I am the co-author of The Intelligent REIT Investor.

It was no fluke that we titled our book, The Intelligent REIT Investor, as it provides clarity to the reader that REITs are different from ordinary stocks, but both share a common thread in that “a stock does not become a sound investment merely because it can be bought at close to its asset value.”

So, valuation is indeed the key to intelligent investing, and it’s critical that REIT investors understand the importance of these choice words (Benjamin Graham),

“You are neither right nor wrong because the crowd disagrees with you. You are right because the data and reasoning are right.”

Don’t Compare Apples To Oranges

One common mistake that I see in the REIT world is when I see an amateur REIT investor trying to compare apples and oranges. It’s common and a few days ago I ran across an article titled,

Sound eye-catching, right?

Who wouldn’t want to short a REIT that promises 40% downside?

The article in question is on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) and within the article the author explained,

“So the projected NOI at Q1 2018 is $880.80 million. We know that OHI is planning on disposing assets, but those will also reduce debt and will likely be a small piece of the pie and hence less relevant to our exercise.”

I agree with that number, but most analysts would break out the senior housing and skilled nursing. Thus, our run-rate for skilled nursing is $731 million and the run rate for senior housing is $150 million. Also, the $731 million includes no rent for Orianna (so I’ll discuss that below).

So now we get the the most important part of the exercise. The author explains,

“Cap rates in the SNF space are trending currently as high as 12%-13%.”

Now, I am not debunking the author’s sources whatsoever, as I believe the numbers are accurate. However, the author is quoting cap rates as if he was referring to a fee-simple owner/operator. In other words, he’s putting cash flows on cash flows, not lease-contracted rents. The 12.5% cap rate that he/she is using is applied to cash flows at the facility level.

That is wrong, and I don’t know of any other analyst who is using this math to arrive at valuations. The author states,

“Based on this, the NAV is $17.93 and the stock trades at a rather stunning price to NAV of 1.77X or a 77% premium.”

Stunning?

Now let’s use the correct math to determine OHI’s value:

Skilled Nursing: $731 million / 9.25% (analyst consensus) = $7.902 B

Senior Housing: $150 million / 7.00% (author number) = $2.214 B

Liabilities (as per author) = $4.262 B

Net Equity: = $5.854 B

Shares outstanding (as per author) = 207.82

NAV/ share = $28.17

Let me clear, there is nothing subjective as it relates to applying NAV to REIT shares. The only way to get it wrong is to use inaccurate data or to use the wrong multiple (or cap rate). This author is clearly not trying to mislead investors, he/she is simply applying the cap rate to the wrong line item (again, all analysts use comparables based on leases n place, not on cash flows of operating facilities).

In fact, the author uses these multiples (12-13%) when considering an acquisition. In order to obtain a healthy rent coverage, OHI will value the operating cash flows and then if they acquire the property they will lease it back utilizing a market cap rate on the leased asset (9-9.5%).

Oh yes, one more thing. It’s true that Orianna is not paying much rent, but last week OHI was victorious in an emergency bankruptcy ruling that’s considered a WIN. This essentially clears the way for OHI to get the assets profitable and this ~$400 million (annualized rent) is worth a couple more bucks per share.

The author also states,

“If the stock was actually trading at a nice discount to liquidation value, we would be a bit more sanguine on it. But it does not. It actually trades at one of the largest premiums we are aware of.”

Again, apples and oranges. Omega has always traded at a premium to NAV and today shares are trading at a 10-15% discount, based upon commonly utilized NAV estimates.

The author also states,

“…based on continued assessment, we estimate the probability of a dividend cut at 90% within 12-18 months. We don't think this will fall to its NAV, but a 20-30% decline would not surprise us.”

It will be nice if the author included his “estimate” for the dividend cut…but that’s ok. We will provide our full analysis in the upcoming edition of the Forbes Real Estate Investor. We maintain or BUY recommendation.

One Last Thing To Consider

While I consider NAV a relevant valuation metric, it’s really not as useful for me because I have no interest in seeing Omega liquidate its portfolio. More specifically, I am interested in the overall profitability of Omega and whether or not the dividend is not only sustainable but growing.

To that point, I wanted to provide readers with a back of the napkin weighted average cost of capital analysis, as well as or "rhino rating" scorecard.

As you can see, Omega generates sound profits of around 200 basis points, arguably lower than historical spreads (250-300 basis points), but the business model is profitable.

Omega’s quarterly dividend of $0.66 per share reflects the payout ratio of 85% of adjusted FFO, and 96% of FAD. Omega’s payout ratio and related FFO guidance will be dependent on the timing of assets sales versus the redeployment of capital along with the timing of Orianna portfolio workout.

Furthermore, Omega’s FFO should improve through 2018 as the company has great visibility over the next six months (as noted above regarding the bankruptcy win).

It’s true, I decided to downgrade Omega’s SWAN status due to the lack of dividend growth, but I see no reason to believe that Omega will cut its dividend. As I explained in a previous article,

“I wish I had the crystal ball and I could tell you whether or not Omega will return to its historical valuation range. Of course, I can’t do that, but what I can provide are clues that suggest the clouds are dissipating. The Q1-18 earnings results provide more clarity that validates the effective risk management practices on display.”

In closing, an intelligent investor must understand value if he or she is going to be a value investor. Hopefully this article was helpful and as Benjamin Graham once said,

“A stock is not just a ticker symbol or an electronic blip; it is an ownership interest in an actual business, with an underlying value that does not depend on its share price.”

I will be updating my “most popular REIT basket” – DAVOS – later this week and Digital is deserving of its popularity placement.

