Telenor: Excellent Q2 2018 Results Should Please Investors

Most of the company's decline in revenue can be accounted for by the Norwegian krone being more valuable now than a year ago.

On Tuesday, July 17, 2018, Telenor ASA (OTCPK:TELNF) announced its second quarter 2018 earnings results. At first glance, these earnings may appear rather disappointing due to the year-over-year revenue decline. However, net income was up substantially compared to the second quarter of last year. Moreover, as I have discussed before, Telenor is scaling back its operations in Eastern Europe, so some revenue declines were expected. Overall, what we see here is that the company continues to be a stable telecommunications player in the Nordic and Southeast Asia regions.

As my long-term readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings results before delving into an analysis of those results. This is because these highlights provide background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Telenor's second quarter 2018 earnings results:

Telenor reported total earnings of NOK 27.485 billion in the quarter. This compares somewhat unfavorably to the NOK 28.332 billion that the company had in the prior-year quarter.

The company reported total EBITDA of NOK 11.300 billion in the quarter. This represents a decline of 2.63% from the NOK 11.605 billion that the company reported in the prior-year quarter.

Telenor continued to enjoy success with its cost reduction program, reducing its operating expenses by NOK 500 million year-over-year to NOK 9.7 billion.

The company saw its free cash flow decline year-over-year to NOK 3.0 billion. This compares to NOK 9.9 billion in the second quarter of last year.

Telenor reported a net income of NOK 2.6 billion in the second quarter of 2018. This represents a significant improvement over the NOK 167 million loss that the company incurred last year.

The first thing that I, along with likely any other investor perusing these highlights, noticed is that the company's revenues declined by 2.99% year-over-year. One reason for this is that the Norwegian krone increased in value relative to the currencies that many of the company's customers actually pay in. This causes its revenues in those countries to result in fewer krone when the firm converts them back into the Norwegian currency for reporting purposes. We can see some evidence of this when we consider that the company actually added 2.1 million mobile subscriptions during the quarter. However, all of its subscription growth came from the emerging markets in Asia in which the company operates. As we can see here, its subscription count in the company's home country of Norway has been declining for quite some time, a trend that continued during the most recent quarter:

Source: Telenor ASA

In its earnings report, Telenor specifically mentioned Bangladesh, Malaysia, and Pakistan as markets in which it saw improved subscriber growth during the quarter. We can certainly see this in Malaysia, which saw its subscriber count increase by 2.7% in the quarter following a 2.2% growth rate in the first quarter.

Source: Telenor ASA

It is nice to see that Telenor's strategy of repositioning itself in the Malaysian market in response to competitive pressures last year has begun to bear fruit. Perhaps more telling than the raw subscriber count, however, is the company's financial performance in the Malaysian market. As shown here, Telenor has managed to grow its Malaysian-sourced EBITDA by 4% year-over-year:

Source: Telenor ASA

We can also see significant subscriber growth in Bangladesh, a market in which the company added 1.7 million net subscribers and 2.3 million new data users in the second quarter of 2018. This is an improvement over the corresponding figures in the year-ago quarter.

Source: Telenor ASA

The large growth in data users was caused by a 4% growth in the smartphone penetration rate year-over-year. This is quite encouraging since data users tend to produce more revenue for mobile providers than voice- and text-only users. However, despite this, Telenor's revenues from the nation actually declined 8.8% year-over-year (although its EBITDA margin, fortunately, remained static).

Source: Telenor ASA

Telenor states in its earnings presentation that subscription and traffic revenue was up 3% year-over-year although this chart would seem to indicate otherwise. However, keep in mind that the 8.8% revenue decline is as measured in Norwegian krone while the 3% subscription and traffic revenue growth would be measured in Bangladeshi taka, as that is the currency that Telenor's customers would be paying in. The taka has lost significant value against the krone over the last year, so that would cause the effect that we see above. Telenor notes that it managed this performance despite increasing competitive pressures and multiple power and network outages caused by cyclones. This is certainly encouraging.

One of the most disappointing things about this earnings report was the large decline in free cash flow year-over-year. As I mentioned in the highlights, Telenor reported a total free cash flow of NOK 3.0 billion. This represents a substantial decline of NOK 6.9 billion from last year.

Source: Telenor ASA

One of the reasons for this cash flow decline was that the company sold off its online classifieds business and its shares in multinational telecommunications firm VEON (VEON) during the second quarter of last year. This one-time disposal boosted the company's free cash flow by NOK 4.7 billion in the quarter. However, even ignoring the impact that this event had, the company's free cash flow still declined year-over-year. The primary reason for this is that Telenor's much higher net income caused it to have a higher income tax bill. While this is undoubtedly annoying, it is not a sign of any problems at the company that investors need to worry about.

Overall, this was an excellent quarter for Telenor, despite the somewhat disappointing headline numbers. The company saw its net income increase substantially year-over-year, although free cash flow declined. It also managed to grow its subscriber count in several key markets, which bodes well for the future. Overall, investors should be pleased with the company's second quarter 2018 earnings results.

