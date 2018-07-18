What's Netflix In For Going Forward? Today's Editors' Picks

After posting subpar subscription numbers in its most recent quarter, shares of the digital content shares sold off. However, the pain for investors has been relatively minimal. While this price action reinforces a shorter term outcome, contributor Eric Parnell argues that it “suggests a much larger long-term challenge.” What do you think?

Our contributors keep their ears to the ground and their eyes on the screen looking for profitable opportunities in the marketplace. Today, contributors Oleh Kombaiev, Disruptive Investor, Eric Parnell, CFA, BDC Buzz, Ploutos, Mr. Bert, and Big Ticket Fund Managers bring us some of the best ideas. Let us know which is your favorite in the comment section below.

Here are today’s Editors’ Picks:

Chart of the day: Netflix price performance

Comment of the day, by contributor tmow

I pretty much stick to my asset allocations, but hold factor based investments that do well in different phases of the stock market cycle. Last year, SPHD under-performed, but MTUM more than made-up for that. Just recently (in the past 4-6 weeks) SPHD has come-on strong, while MTUM waned. This relationship is very similar to the 2007-2008 time frame, so I have my concerns about the strength of the bull market in the near term.

