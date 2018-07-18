J.B. Hunt Just Had Another Successful Quarter

I expect the company to remain in a strong uptrend, which makes the current dip an interesting buying opportunity.

J.B. Hunt once again showed investors its capability of turning strong economic growth into strong sales and profit growth.

J.B. Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT) just published its results for the second quarter of 2018. The company managed to grow its top and bottom line with support from higher margins. If there is one thing J.B. Hunt did, it is showing investors how to turn a strong economic environment into a strong quarter. I remain bullish and think the current dip is a buying opportunity.

Source: AnnualReports.com

It's A Macro Stock

One of the reasons why I spend a considerable amount of time analyzing transportation companies is the fact that most (large) listed transportation companies tell you a lot about the underlying economy.

J.B. Hunt's intermodal segment has the largest 53' high-cube container fleet and the largest drayage fleet in North America. This segment is responsible for 62% of the company's total sales. The second-largest segment is dedicated contract services, which focuses on fleet creation, conversion and augmentation. Integrated capacity solutions is a non-asset based offering of dry van, flatbed, refrigerated, expedited and LTL services. The smallest segment is truckload, which only generates 5% of J.B. Hunt's total sales, while still having one of the largest-capacity networks in North America.

Source: J.B. Hunt Q2/2018 Earnings Presentation

Before I go into any detail, it is important to show you why I am currently bullish on transportation stocks in general. Leading sentiment as displayed by the regional manufacturing shipments index (graph below) is hovering around its 14-year high. The graph below is a part of my economic outlook, which I explain in greater detail in this article.

High sentiment means that we want to see higher shipping volumes and higher sales. On top of that, it would be good to see that transportation companies are able to grow margins in an environment of both trucking capacity and employment shortages.

Both Sales And Margins Are Accelerating

J.B. Hunt increased its sales 24% to $2.14 billion. Operating income accelerated 31% to $215 million, while EPS accelerated 55% to $1.37. EPS came in 8 cents above expectations.

The graph below shows that the company continued its strong trend of sales growth.

Source: J.B. Hunt Q2/2018 Earnings Presentation

Moreover, J.B. Hunt increased its operating and profit margins in an environment that makes it nearly impossible for labor- and commodity-intensive companies to grow profitability ratios. Its operating margins increased from 9.5% to 10.0%, while profit margins soared from 5.7% to 7.1%.

Source: J.B. Hunt Q2/2018 Earnings Overview

Strength Across All Segments

J.B. Hunt's intermodal segment saw a 16% sales increase, while operating income added 22%. The company also reported load volumes growth of 4% in the second quarter, which adds to its strength given that sales were not only higher thanks to higher prices. It also mentioned that higher driver pay, rail purchased transportation costs and recruitment costs harmed the profitability in this segment. This once again confirms the trend of rising input prices.

It is also important to mention that the revenue per load increased from $1,999 in Q2 of 2017 to $2,238 currently. This perfectly captures the company's measures to enhance efficiencies and profitability.

Dedicated contract services saw a revenue increase of 29% as productivity increased 10%. This productivity is defined as revenue per truck per week and is another good example of the company's higher efficiency. Operating income in this segment increased 20%, which benefited from the higher efficiency I just mentioned and additional trucks under contract. A negative impact was once again provided by higher driver wages and recruitment costs.

Integrated capacity services saw a 56% sales increase. Volumes improved 38%, while revenue per load soared 13%. This was primarily due to increased contractual and spot rates, according to the company itself. The gross profit margins increased 3.2 points from 11.6% in Q2 of 2017 to 14.8% currently. Operating profit came in at $14.9 million, versus a loss of $0.2 million in Q2/2017.

Last but not least, truckload sales increased 7%. 3 points of the 7% growth rate were due to fuel surcharges. Revenue per load excluding fuel surcharges was up 14%. Operating income increased 35%, thanks to a higher efficiency. This was partially offset by higher wage costs, higher independent contractor cost per mile and other employment-related costs.

Takeaway

J.B. Hunt is a great stock to play the current economic growth trend. It offers its customers a variety of services that allow the company to grow both sales and profitability in an environment that is anything but easy for capital-intensive firms.

The stock is currently trading at 18.7x earnings with a PEG ratio of 0.91. Moreover, it is currently trading close to $120, which is an interesting $10 discount in a solid uptrend.

I expect the company to recapture the $130 mark over the next few months. Or, to put it a bit differently, I expect the stock to remain in its uptrend as long as the economy is growing at an above-average rate. There are not many stocks that exploit a growth trend as well as J.B. Hunt.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I am/we are long JBHT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.