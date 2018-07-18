Better Prices Vs. Rising Uncertainty

For the first time in many years, yields in short-term corporate bonds are attractive.

A positive side effect of recent volatility is the resetting of valuations to more attractive levels, but the unfolding of macro risks keeps us patient.

Thus far, 2018 is looking quite different than last year, with far higher volatility and more challenged returns. Year to date, there have already been three times as many days during which U.S. stocks moved up or down by at least 1% than witnessed through all of last year. Rising geopolitical risks may mean volatility is here to stay.

The upward move in short-term U.S. interest rates has caused prices to fall across a number of income markets this year, including longer-duration investment grade corporates, higher-quality high yield bonds, emerging market (EM) debt, preferred stocks and dividend-paying equities.

On the positive side, valuations seem more reasonable today in both stocks and bonds. Forward price-to-equity ratios have come down globally, making us marginally more optimistic on stocks, primarily in the United States, given strong earnings momentum. In credit markets, however, it is difficult to make any generalizations, as there has been wide divergence in performance by sector and quality, underscoring our preference for greater diversification in fixed income.

In the BlackRock Multi-Asset Income Fund (MUTF:BIICX), we are still favoring lower-duration and floating-rate markets, including bank loans and pockets of mortgage-backed securities, although we are not actively increasing positions in these sectors, as spreads remain rather tight. For the first time in many years, yields in short-term corporate bonds are attractive. EM debt has vastly underperformed of late, leaving prices relatively attractive, but we remain cautious here due to a strengthening U.S. dollar and signs of slowing growth in China. The fund’s preferred stock holdings, particularly exposures to European financials, have been challenged year to date but continue to offer attractive yield levels.

Overall, we are being patient in adding risk given rising trade tensions, tightening financial conditions and softening growth momentum in non-U.S. markets.

Article was originally on BlackRock.com

© 2018 BlackRock, Inc. All rights reserved.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

The opinions expressed are those of the fund’s portfolio management team as of June 30, 2018, and may change as subsequent conditions vary. Information and opinions are derived from proprietary and nonproprietary sources deemed by BlackRock to be reliable, are not necessarily all-inclusive and are not guaranteed as to accuracy. There is no guarantee that any of these views will come to pass. Reliance upon information in this material is at the sole discretion of the reader. Percent of net assets figures represent the Fund’s exposure based on the economic value of securities adjusted for futures, options, swaps and convertible bonds.

The fund is actively managed and its characteristics will vary.

Holdings shown should not be deemed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. The fund may invest significantly in BlackRock equity and/or fixed income mutual funds (“underlying funds”) and affiliated and unaffiliated ETFs. As such, it is subject to the risks associated with the underlying BlackRock funds in which it invests.

Stock values fluctuate in price so the value of your investment can go down depending on market conditions.

International investing involves risks, including risks related to foreign currency, limited liquidity, less government regulation and the possibility of substantial volatility due to adverse political, economic or other developments. These risks often are heightened for investments in emerging/ developing markets or in concentrations of single countries.

Fixed income risks include interest-rate and credit risk. Typically, when interest rates rise, there is a corresponding decline in bond values. Credit risk refers to the possibility that the bond issuer will not be able to make principal and interest payments.

Asset allocation and diversification may not protect against market risk, loss of principal or volatility of returns.

Non-diversification of investments means that more assets are potentially invested in fewer securities than if investments were diversified, so risk is increased because each investment has a greater effect on performance.

The funds may use derivatives to hedge its investments or to seek to enhance returns. Derivatives entail risks relating to liquidity, leverage and credit that may reduce returns and increase volatility.

Non-investment-grade debt securities (high-yield/junk bonds) may be subject to greater market fluctuations, risk of default or loss of income and principal than higher-rated securities.

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Funds' prospectuses or, if available, the summary prospectuses which may be obtained visiting the iShares ETF and BlackRock Mutual Fund prospectus pages. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

©2018 BlackRock, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BLACKROCK is a registered trademark of BlackRock, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and elsewhere. All other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

