Soybean Speculation Gone Too Far

Since the "Chinese Trade War" broke out in full swing early June, global agriculture prices have been crashing at a record pace. Soybeans (SOYB) have fallen nearly 20%, corn (CORN) has fallen over 13%, and wheat (NYSEARCA:WEAT) has fallen about 10%. While we believe further agriculture tariffs on the United States are likely, we believe speculators have taken this market too low.

The United States is by far the world's largest producer of soybeans at roughly 120 M metric tons per year while China is the world's largest consumer at about 110 M metric tons, so it seems reasonable that soybeans become the battleground. However, only 32 M of those come from the United States. Thus, of the 320 M metric tons of soybeans produced a year, only roughly 10% are subject to a 25% tariff. In economic terms, it makes little sense how this justifies a 20% crash in the commodity to its 10-year low.

Demand Constraints

Demand for soybeans in China has grown steadily from about 10 million tons per year in 1990 to over 100 million today. Less so in the U.S, soybeans are a staple crop in China and are used in many cooking items so a rise in domestic soybean prices due to tariffs should have limited impact soybean consumption. Even more, the over-extended global fall in soybean prices should currently outstrip any tariffs on the commodity and possibly raise Chinese demand.

Remember, soybeans have two harvests, one in the spring during the South American harvest period and one in the fall (typically September) in the northern hemisphere. In the northern hemisphere, the main producers are the United States at 120 M, and then China, Canada, and India all under 15 M. Given Chinese demand for soy products is unlikely to dissipate, Chinese importers will have a very hard, if not impossible, time switching suppliers to other markets.

Limited Supply

Projected Fall soybean yields in the United States have been sliding due to excessively dry or wet weather across North America this summer. Earlier this year the USDA's Crop Progress report estimated that 74% of soybean crops would be in the "good to excellent" category; as of July 15th, that figure has fallen to 69% and may continue to fall unless weather normalizes. This should be beneficial for prices in the near-term.

It also appears soybean production will crash in the long run if prices were to stay this low. The cost of producing a bushel of soybeans ranges by state from $9.63 to $11.41 while the current price of soybeans is a meager $7.9. So, at the current price, an American soybean farmer loses an estimated $2.62 per bushel produced. This means one of two outcomes will happen; the market will realize soybeans are below a reasonable value and prices rise back to $10 per bushel, or every American soybean farmer goes bankrupt (very quickly) and over a third of world soybean production disappears. Either way, prices must eventually rise to a closer level to the cost of production unless demand disappears.

Limited Supply

Soybeans seem to be clearly being priced under both there long and short-run economic value, but for that to be true we must be able to see why.

Shorting soybeans has become an extremely popular way to "bet on trade war escalation". Prices are not falling because Chinese importers refuse to buy, it's because speculators have been selling. Take a look at a long-term chart of soybean non-commercial speculation vs. the price of soybeans:

Data Source: CFTC Commitment of Traders

As you can see, when the net speculative position hits either 100K or -100K bushels, the price tend to reverse course. Speculation ran high from about 2010 to 2014 before collapsing into 2015. With the rest of the commodity markets, prices have failed to recover since then, but with bearish speculation so high, it is unlikely soybeans can fall any further. Even more, so much negative speculation puts soybean prices at risk of a short squeeze. Take a look at a shorter term chart:

Data Source: CFTC Commitment of Traders

Since last year soybean prices have encountered sharp rally’s when speculation is at the current level as many short sellers get squeezed out of the market. Now could be one of the best entry points for soybeans the market will ever have.

Risks and Returns

Buying Soybean futures or investing in the SOYB ETF carries obvious risks. As you can see above, bearish speculation is extremely low but can go lower. If bears get their way, prices could fall to as low as $7.5 per bushel (roughly 4-6% lower). If the trade war spreads to other countries and other importers like Mexico and Japan place tariffs, that may also cause soybeans to fall further in value. That said, our expected downside risk on soybeans is an absolute maximum of 10% while we see a 20-30% upside in coming months as speculators get a reality check from the commercial market.

The Bottom Line

Soybeans are trading far below their fair market value because hedge funds, money managers, and individual traders have sold their long positions and have shorted the market. In doing so, they’ve pushed prices far below the cost of production, a move that could have devastating long-term impacts for U.S soybean production.

In reality, the situation with soybeans is much less bleak than the market seems to believe. Current tariffs only have a marginal real economic effect on the soybean market. Demand remains strong and supply is likely to weaken as poor weather and bankruptcy hurts American farmers.

Compared to what the crashing price indicates, soybeans still have good economic value and are at a great buying point. To put it simply, we will use with the wise words of Warren Buffett, “Be greedy when others are fearful”.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DBA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.