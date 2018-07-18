CAE Growth Drivers

CAE (NYSE:CAE) sells flight simulators and training devices to airlines, training centers, and militaries around the world. Whenever pilots need to be trained, simulators offer realistic training at a fraction of the cost. CAE offers cutting-edge simulators and is positioned perfectly for the beginning of this era of expansion.

Government Sector Growth in Simulators

CAE launched its new flight training device for military helicopters at the Farnborough airshow this week and it is just an example of why CAE is going to outperform. The world we live in has become a much more expensive place to fly. That means for both training new pilots and maintaining existing pilots more flights are going to be flown inside a simulator. The F-35 cost per flight hour is roughly double what the F-16 cost. This year, and in the coming years there will be pressure on the armed forces to fulfill current acquisition promises and the cost savings are going to come at the expense of flight hours. Look at the cost comparisons below.

The cost savings are something obvious to everyone reading this, but here is why it’s going to happen now. The F-35 is starting its long-promised ramp-up. At the same time, we are building submarines, missile defense, acquiring the KC-46A, and maybe throwing in a space force. 2018 was the year of everything and yet it is still not enough for everything. How will the armed forces acquire all the hardware without breaking the bank? Expect the armed forces to limit flight hours in aircraft, helicopters, and even tanks.

CAE happens to already have a contract for the Abrams trainers. So expect the DoD to grow demand on every kind of simulator in FY2020 and CAE will own much of the market growth because it is the best in the business. Government business has been mostly flat for CAE over the last year but expect this to change and grow at 5% CAGR during the next 2-6 years. The risk implicit in this assumption is a political one, a Democrat-controlled house of representatives could shift budgetary priorities and result in a slight headwind for CAE. This growth rate is still supported by the macro case that budgetary constraints will apply to the rest of the world and demand for simulation will grow everywhere apart from the United States government. CAE is active right now in 35 countries, diversifying that risk and supporting the macro case for simulation growing CAE’s bottom line.

Private Sector Aviation

Global airline growth and aging pilots are compounding a pilot shortage. Experienced pilots are earning as much as $300,000 and just as Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) (OTCPK:EADSF) are seeing record orders, simulator orders must follow. Sales in Asia where the need for pilots is high should be a vector for rapid growth. The consensus is a 4% CAGR for global aviation growth and with heavy pilot retirement numbers, we should see a growth rate near double-digits.

As you can see in the annual report from this year, the private sector grew 13% YoY with a book to sales ratio for the segment at 1.44.

Healthcare

The healthcare simulation sector is new and still developing. Estimates for the market size range between one and two billion dollars globally so it is still fairly small. The promise of reduced malpractice costs from better simulation and practice is worth pursuing and there are a lot of potential sales to schools and hospitals. There is also opportunity to sell simulations for diabetics and other patients to practice injections. The percentage of revenue here is small but growth has potential here to exceed expectations as the emerging market has no cap yet. There is also a DoD acquisition potential to save money on training military doctors. This is a good risk-reward bet to invest in for CAE and it should have a high first-mover advantage. Keep an eye on this industry for the coming years.

Overall Forecast

The market here is forecasting an 8% EPS growth the next five years for CAE, but I think this forecast is using flatter defense sales than I expect to see. During the upcoming budget fight this fall, wait for a pullback as a buying opportunity because in truth budget problems and cost-cutting offer an advantage to the company. The growth here is underpriced even without a pullback of any kind and a PEG set at 2.6 is a bargain. CAE deserves a PEG below 2 with a forecasted EPS growth over 9% YoY.

Risks

Free cash flow for CAE is a limiting factor to achieving possible growth, at only $288 million this year (FY2018). Should large contracts be awarded requiring large amounts of cash investment, there would develop a need to take on debt or sell equity. Looking at the current debt load the current ratio is a solid 1.6. It is comforting to see more than enough capacity to obtain loans should they be required. Interest rates have been rising but with a gross profit margin near 30%, any debt under 10% would offer superior returns for growth.

Conclusion

Considering the delay required for the market to see the growth and the upcoming fiscal budget fight, I would expect earnings to show private sector growth YoY, but DoD growth to lag until the FY2020 fight next fall. Should the Republicans hold on to Congress this fall, still expect some budgetary pressure from the F-35 program to move the DoD in favor of simulations. This means the full 9% expected growth rate of CAE won’t be priced in properly until the middle of 2020. My suggestion would be to hold out and look for a dip in the stock price during a budgetary fight and buy a dip if there is one. Otherwise, hold off and wait for a different catalyst to spark a short-term pullback and enter the trade for the long-term growth of this company.

