Slow Progress Not Getting The Job Done For Citigroup Shares

The year-to-date performance of the banking sector hasn’t been all that impressive, as the benefits of higher rates and loan growth seem to be largely priced into market expectations and investors don’t see any particularly exciting near-term drivers. Even against that backdrop, Citigroup (NYSE:C) has continued to deliver lackluster performance, with the year-to-date performance only slightly exceeding Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and trailing the likes of JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC), and Capital One (NYSE:COF) (the latter arguably being its best/fairest peer comparison).

Although I think there is significant long-term value in Citi shares even if management falls short of its near-term/intermediate targets (something that the share price already seems to reflect as a given), it’s harder to make the case for near-term outperformance given the bank’s heavy reliance on cards (as opposed to business or mortgage loans) and the fact that a lot of the expense/efficiency benefits won’t show up until 2019 and 2020. Even so, I still believe patient shareholders can be rewarded here, and I think the shares are undervalued below $80.

Second-Quarter Earnings Were Better Than Expected, But Not Exciting

All in all, Citi’s second-quarter results were a little better than expected, but not nearly enough to change any of the central arguments about the stock. Bulls will find signs of progress in the bank’s efforts to improve the competitiveness and profitability of the retail banking operations, while bears will still find ample evidence that Citi’s operations are far less impressive than those of rivals like JPMorgan.

Revenue rose 2% yoy on an adjusted basis (and fell 2% sequentially), with growth once again driven by the performance of the bank’s LatAm operations (a circumstance Citi shares with BBVA (BBVA)). Global Consumer Banking saw 3% yoy growth, as did the ICG business, with core retail up a decent amount (up 3%), cards a little weak (down 3%), and trading (down 1%) weaker than expected and definitely weaker than JPMorgan. Within the GCB segment, the North American business was up just 1%, while Asia was down 1% and LatAm was up 11%. Including the ICG business, Europe, LatAm, and Asia were all up 6%, while North America was down about 1%.

Net interest income was up an okay 3% year over year, with stronger growth in the balance sheet (average earning assets up 5%) offsetting a slight yoy compression in the net interest margin (down 2bp yoy, up 6bp qoq). Driven in large part by the softer trading results (down 1%, with fixed income down 6%), fee income was down slightly on a core basis.

Operating expenses were basically stable on a core basis, allowing for mid-single digit pre-provision earnings growth. Tangible book value dropped 9% from the year-ago period, but was flat on a sequential basis. ROTCE improved nicely on a year-over-year basis (to about 10.7%), but fell sequentially.

Loan Growth And Credit Were Okay, But Deposit Costs Are Starting To Pinch

Citi’s 4% year-over-year loan growth was on par with JPMorgan on a reported basis (JPMorgan was meaningfully better on a core basis), though the improvement in loan yields was a little weaker (9bp versus 12bp). Unfortunately for Citi, which has a less impressive retail deposit franchise, the bank saw the same increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits (up 10bp), and Citi’s deposit beta remains meaningfully higher than JPMorgan’s.

Credit quality isn’t an issue yet. Provisions were up 8% year over year, but still lower than expected. Non-performing loan balances fell another 19%, and Citi’s NPA ratio remains steady at a low level. While Citi’s charge-off ratio is higher than JPMorgan’s, it’s worth remembering that credit card lending is a much bigger part of Citi’s business.

Looking ahead, Citi does have some vulnerability, particularly on the deposit beta/cost side. The bank’s retail deposit franchise is relatively focused on a small number of large urban areas, and that’s where there is a lot of competition for deposits these days. While Citi is working hard to build deeper/broader business relationships with its card customers (trying to coax them into opening online deposit accounts, for instance), that’s going to take time to build, and in the meantime, there is going to be plenty of pressure from rivals like JPMorgan, Bank of America, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) and others (especially smaller, commercial-focused banks) in the near term.

The Opportunity

JPMorgan’s near-term story is driven in large part by its above-average loan growth and its efforts to leverage past IT investments toward gaining share across its retail footprint (as well as organic expansion into new markets). In contrast, Citi’s story is more about doing better with what it has; management is not looking to meaningfully grow the operating footprint of the North American retail franchise, but is instead looking to deliver on long-promised synergies and boost the ROTCE of the consumer business by six points from 2017 to 2020. That’s a high hurdle, but I think investors will start to see meaningful expense/efficiency leverage in 2019 and 2020.

Citi’s results were a little better than I’d expected, and that boosts my near-term earnings expectations, but it doesn’t change the long-term analysis all that much. I’m still looking for mid-single digit long-term growth, which supports a fair value just a bit shy of $80 today. I’m also expecting a low-double digit ROTCE for 2018, which would argue for a “fair” P/TBV multiple of 1.3x and a fair value likewise a bit below $80.

The Bottom Line

These results aren’t going to convince any Citi skeptics who believe it’s long been a weak, underperforming player and will continue to be one. Likewise, I don’t think these results are going to dishearten Citi bulls who believe that management has a good plan in place and simply needs time for the plan to produce better results. I’m still largely on the side of the bulls (and I’d note that activist investor ValueAct recently announced a position in the stock), but I realize it’s hard to get excited about the near-term potential of the shares to outperform. Still, with a double-digit discount to fair value, I definitely think this is a name worth looking at today.

