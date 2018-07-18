Viking Therapeutics: Retracement Likely As Data Desert Looms

Shorts may have an opportunity to take advantage in the coming weeks. We also encourage longs to accumulate discounted shares ahead of hypercholesterolemia/NAFLD data.

Viking will owe Ligand a significant amount of money going forward. In a way, both their products are already "partnered", but this particular partner brings nothing good to the table besides kickstarting things.

Viking will require a substantial amount of money to fund operations and trials, hence the most likely reason for the shelf offering.

Let me premise by saying I still believe Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) is a solid intermediate-term investment. However, things may be rocky (for bulls) to close out the Summer.

Short interest has increased significantly as of late:

Figure 1: Shorts hydrate ahead of likely data desert (Source: Nasdaq)

The following article will present the four primary reasons shorts are taking an axe to Viking in hunt of some green.

Four Probable Reasons For Increasing Short Interest

1. Shares of Viking more than doubled on news of data not of their own.

Let's be honest, doubling value "overnight" just based on another company's data was a bit overdone:

Figure 2: Madrigal's NASH data caused Viking to soar as well, but is it justified? (Source: StockCharts)

Yes, I am very understanding of the fact that Madrigal's (MDGL) and Viking's drug share the same MOA (with Madrigal's being a bit more beta-receptive), but at the end of the day Viking needs to present NASH data all their own.

Viking's market cap crossed $500M the day it more than doubled. The company wisely raised capital soon after. Alas, after today's close, the price is back where it was on that fateful day. Meaning, the price has still yet to regress to a more proper valuation in light of peer data.

2. Viking is entering a data desert, limiting catalysts for a while.

Viking announced they completed enrollment of the phase 2 hypercholesterolemia and NAFLD trial in early June. This essentially means the trial will not finish until September, at the earliest, with data likely in October/November. Additionally, data from their hip fracture candidate is months behind us and Madrigal is unlikely to release additional NASH data soon.

3. Viking's ongoing obligations to Ligand are likely to inhibit or limit benefits from partnering.

Viking is already obligated to pay Ligand upper single digit royalties if VK5211 is to ever make it to the market. Additionally, Ligand is owed "$85.0 million per indication (for up to a total of two indications) upon the achievement of certain development and regulatory milestones and up to $100.0 million upon the achievement of certain sales milestones."

In a sense, Viking is already partnered with someone. I do not suspect an additional partnership will bring great value to Viking.

4. It's hard to argue Viking remains undervalued near $500M.

When Viking was worth ~ $225M, it was easy to see the valuation was a bit low considering their assets. Now, it is more difficult to make the case that Viking is "undervalued".

While I believe Viking's NAFLD and hypercholesterolemia candidate is almost certain to hit its primary endpoint in a phase 2 trial (and provide positive insight into secondary endpoints), this is still just a phase 2 candidate.

It's important to remember Viking is still far away from being profitable. A massive amount of money will be required to continue to advance its products. Such is the nature of biotech. The data desert will likely serve to shed light on the cold reality of needing cold cash now. The recent mixed shelf offering serves to foreshadow the inevitable.

In Summary

I believe shares in Viking will inch back towards the 200 MA (~ $7) before gaining momentum once more. This provides shorts with an opportunity to make money (albeit risky as there are certainly better short opportunities out there).

In the intermediate-term (6-12 months), we maintain a price target of $15 on shares of Viking and encourage long investors to accumulate discounted shares ahead of hypercholesterolemia/NAFLD data.

