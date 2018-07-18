It's Easy To Be Patient With This 8% Dividend

Its strategy to diversify away from SNF is not premised on disposing of SNF assets but rather, acquiring a greater number of Senior Housing assets.

Sabra Healthcare might be one of the few healthcare REITs that is currently a net acquirer of assets.

Company Profile and Strategy

Sabra Healthcare (SBRA) owns and invests in real estate for end-use in the healthcare industry. The company’s core business is the leasing of assets it owns or is financing to third party tenants/operators under triple-net operating agreements. Its primary revenue source is rental payments influenced by the usual market forces and, to the extent that majority of revenue flows from the non-private segment, contingent on government regulations regarding patient qualification criteria and incentivized services - which affect tenants’ ability to bill the government and collect service fees in order to fulfill their obligations to landlords. Medicare and Medicaid are prime examples.

Sabra’s business strategy is to pursue opportunistic acquisitions and property diversification, particularly in this environment where most healthcare REITs have been net sellers of property. The key components of the strategy are the growth and diversification of the asset portfolio. This includes development of new investment relationships, provision of capital to underserved operators, supporting operators’ capital improvements, and engagement in strategic development activities.

Moving Away from SNF

Pressured by the decreasing occupancy rate within the skilled nursing sector – which slid to 81.6% in the 1Q 2018, the strategic priority of SBRA is to reduce its exposure in the SNF space as well as its dependence on a single tenant - Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) – which was a third of its business. There isn't much the company can do about occupancy in the sector as it has steadily and rapidly declined since reaching 87% in 2014. This has been partly due to pressure from Managed Care plans to push for shorter patient stays or to bypass SNF facilities entirely. The result has been that operators now are getting paid for 18 days on a patient instead of 30, according to Bill Kauffman, senior principal at the NIC.

This change has been driven by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' move to value-based reimbursement payments from traditional fee for service reimbursements. Combine this change with technological advances that allow for patients to be treated at home, as well as assisted living facilities taking on post-acute care patients to 'fill beds,' and you have quite a few factors pushing occupancy down.

That said, it hasn't been all bad news for SNF facilities. Private equity money has taken an interest in the space at the same time that Medicare announced it would increase reimbursements to SNF facilities by 2.4% in 2019.

Diversification

Last year’s acquisition of an equity interest in large US SH owner and operator, Enlivant, was a step towards decreasing SNF concentration, while also tapering reliance on Genesis. Meanwhile, the merger with Care Capital Properties Inc. and the acquisition of properties from North American Healthcare Group served to decrease the Genesis concentration.

The diversity and scale of today’s portfolio is the result of the above-mentioned transactions. The portfolio currently consists of 515 owned real estate properties in the US and Canada, the majority of which are governed by triple net leases and property management agreements, as well as 172 properties under unconsolidated joint ventures. All 687 are managed through 75 tenant/operator, property management, or joint venture relationships. Each relationship accounts for less than 10% of annualized cash net operating income (NOI) and the top relationships collectively contribute 64% of NOI.

Property types include Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs)/Transitional Care Facilities which account for 66% of NOI, Senior Housing (SH) contributing 24%, and other facilities (including specialty hospitals) with 8%.

Geographically, Texas makes up 18% of the total inventory and 16% of total investment. 55% of total inventory sits within ten states, and 60% of investment flows are going to ten states, although the makeup of the states receiving investment flows are a bit different from the current property type concentration. For example, Maryland, New York, Arizona, and North Carolina are not among locations with the highest property count, but belong to the top ten receiving the most investment. An indication of the shifts in focus geographically from several Northern states to those in the South – although New York still made the top ten list for Investments.

1st Quarter Results and Updates

SBRA reported stellar overall financial results in the first quarter. This came at the heels of what had been a pivotal 2017, when the company completed instrumental transactions enabling it to simultaneously expand and diversify its portfolio. Revenues increased from $62.7 million to $166.1 million and NOI from $60.2 million to $ 163.3 million, for the same period year-on-year (Y/Y), both attributed to revenues and NOI generated from the CCP merger and Enlivant properties acquired last year. Normalized FFO also increased from $0.55 to $0.63 Y/Y.

Amidst the massive financial gains, however, SBRA Chairman and CEO Rick Matros’ commentary at the last earnings call reveals that the company recognized unsatisfactory lease coverages for four of its top SNF relationships, namely: Senior Care Centers, Genesis Healthcare, Avamere Family of Companies, and Signature Healthcare. Among these, Senior Care, deemed the most problematic, is being watched closely and for which the company is in exploratory talks with an interested buyer but without a definite intention to pursue a deal.

For Genesis, the conclusion of the ongoing divestiture is seen to address the matter. In the case of Avamere, SBRA believes it to be a strong operator and thus able to resolve the issues, which it identified as isolated to a small, geographically specific portion of the overall portfolio. Regarding Signature, the current restructured deal, which includes pricing changes and the divestiture of some facilities, is expected to improve performance.

The CEO also addressed a question on Holiday AL Holdings LP’s coverage being at 1.1x, which on the surface is one of the worst lease coverage ratios within the Top 10 relationships shown below. He clarified that, as an IL facility, the healthcare model does not apply to Holiday and that this performance is in fact in accordance to how the company has been underwritten. Further, he stated that Holiday is a strong operator.

While lease coverage issues were evaluated on a per relationship basis, reimbursement-related updates were discussed on the SNF segment-level. One update was on the application of a 2.4% market basket increase and the elimination of therapy caps going live on October 1 this year. These are seen to positively impact at least 60% of SNF relationships by way of a 1-2% increase in their Medicare rates, and to only minimally have a negative effect on about 25% of relationships, estimated at no more than 0.5% of their NOI.

The other update was about the implementation of the Patient Driven Payment Model (PDPM), slated to go live in October next year. Under PDPM, payments due to SNFs will be based on a patient’s health condition and resultant care requirements, instead of the volume of services provided by the SNF. The change is anticipated to shift incentives from solely short-term rehab services to complex nursing, and consequently, SNF operators’ behavior in admitting and servicing patients, specifically increasing prioritization of complex nursing patients. To SBRA Chairman and CEO, this shift in operators’ behavior will ultimately benefit occupancy rates since complex nursing patients have longer lengths of stay.

Most questions during the earnings call spoke to lease coverages. Generally, SBRA replied by reiterating that issues are relationship-specific, and that the respective operating management teams are in the midst of addressing them. The CEO also affirmed that the company is comfortable about its operator base and does not see much change in this respect going forward.

Other questions spoke to further plans for acquisition. The general response was that the company is not looking to get into any huge deals, not only because they find the level of pricing in the market to be unrealistic, but also because they currently see no need for such, following the conclusion of the large 2017 transactions. Specific to a question on how the company will use incremental cash flow – whether it will be for debt repayment, development, acquisition, or something else - CFO Harold Andrews replied that the priority is to pay down debt, while leaving a buffer for opportunistic acquisitions in the $150–200 million range.

Outlook for 2018

In the afterglow of a financially strong first quarter and amid positive sentiments for how the rest of 2018 will unfold, the company surprisingly adjusted its 2018 guidance downwards. Net income attributable to common stockholders was lowered to $1.98-2.06 from $2.16-2.24, normalized FFO to $2.47-2.55 from $2.48-2.56, and normalized AFFO to $2.27-2.35 from $2.28-2.36. The adjustments were attributed to revised timing for preferred stock redemption and the removal of the previously expected refinancing of senior unsecured notes worth $500 million at 5.5% due in 2021 and $200 million at 5.375% due in 2023. No explanation was provided for the revised timing of stock redemption, while unfavorable terms were cited as the reason for the latter. SBRA CFO further clarified that the company will be patient and revisit the prospect of refinancing at a more opportune time.

If anything can be positively inferred from these circumstances, it is that the company’s strategic activities for the year remain intact. Since the decrease in guidance has been attributed solely to delays in the aforementioned capital market activities and without negatively bearing on ongoing initiatives, SBRA can be expected to continue to advance its divestiture program and proprietary development pipeline, and pursue its pipeline of $400M acquisitions in the senior housing space, primarily through 'small deals.'

According to Matros,

We’ve been shown large deals, but they tend to be both messy and not compelling, and we simply have no need to follow that path. We think there are going to be some really nice buying opportunities over the next few years for all of us

Balance Sheet and Financial Stability

Sabra's financial health is in line with peers in the healthcare REIT sector. Net debt/EBITDA, interest coverage ratios and debt as a % of asset value are in line with the median for the peer group consisting of HCP (HCP), Welltower (WELL), Ventas (VTR), and Omega Healthcare (OHI).

The maturity profile is well-staggered and as was already mentioned, the company is trying to refinance some of the 2021 debt but found the recent terms available to be unfavourable.

Valuation

Sabra currently trades at a P/AFFO of 9.4, which is slightly below its average and is a result of the stock's decline from $34.44 in 2015 to about $21.70 today. It also trades at a discount to some of its Healthcare REIT peers, although these comparisons should be taken with a grain of salt as all of these companies have very different portfolios and are also currently in transition mode.

In my opinion, it is only slightly undervalued and a more compelling investment for its dividend yield of 8.7% than its potential upside in the short term.

Conclusion

Despite its relatively modest undervaluation, Sabra offers a compelling dividend of 8%+ and has an acquisition pipeline of $400M which, at current debt/asset value levels of 50%, could potentially translate into $800M worth of assets. That's an 11% increase in its asset portfolio. If its AFFO/Asset ratio remains the same, AFFO would increase by $11.2M, which is an increase of 6% AFFO per share. Analyst estimates for 2019 and 2020 are 2% each year, respectively, so I believe they are underestimating AFFO growth.

I'm not taking into account dispositions of course, but neither am I including any rental rate increases or potential occupancy improvements.

Unlike recent REITs I analysed, the dividend yield on this one is arguably a good one to be paid to wait, even if price appreciation takes a bit longer or if analyst AFFO growth projections end up being more accurate than mine.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBRA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.