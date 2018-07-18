Taseko Mines: Affected By Weak Near-Term Copper Prices

Taseko's margins are okay at the moment and it is hedged against further near-term copper price declines. It needs closer to $3 copper in the longer run for share price upside though.

Copper prices are down nearly 20% from early June highs due to trade war concerns, amplified by the selling off of a large investor's long position.

Taseko Mines (TGB) has seen its share price decline considerably recently as copper prices have fallen close to 20% from its early June high. This share price decline is likely warranted if copper prices remain noticeably below $3 USD per pound. However, the supply/demand equation may favor high prices for copper in the longer-term, as the recent copper price weakness seems a little overdone.

Recent Copper Price Weakness

Copper prices have fallen considerably, dropping from around $3.30 USD per pound in early June to as low as $2.73 USD per pound recently as concerns over the trade war between China and the United States intensify. Copper demand is seen as a proxy for global growth, which may be affected should the trade war persist. However, a significant part of near-term copper price weakness may also be attributable to a Chinese investor unwinding a very large long position in copper.

Longer-term, the outlook for copper seems more bullish, with relatively low prices during the past few years affecting the amount of new supply coming online. Copper producers are holding on tight to their producing mines.

Taseko's Margins

Taseko is largely protected from further copper price decreases for the time being though. Taseko recently mentioned that it had extended its copper hedging program until the end of 2018, having purchased copper put options. These copper put options have a strike price of $2.80 USD per pound and cover five million pounds of copper per month through December 2018.

These puts cost Taseko less than $1 million USD, but could pay off decently if copper prices continue to fall. At a copper price of $2.70 USD per pound during the second half of 2018, the hedges would have over $2 million USD in positive value. At a copper price of $2.50 USD per pound during that period, the hedges would have over $8 million USD in positive value.

The hedges appear to cover close to 60% of Taseko's share of expected copper production from Gibraltar during the second half of 2018.

New Prosperity Update

I've previously been of the opinion that New Prosperity was unlikely to become a working mine and that there should be zero value attributed to Taseko from that asset. Now the B.C. Supreme Court has granted an injunction against exploratory drilling at the site until September 10. While there is a chance that exploratory drilling resumes after that time, this injunction underscores the difficulty that Taseko faces in bringing New Prosperity into production.

I personally think that Taseko would be better off dropping the project and saving on exploration and legal costs. The hurdles to getting New Prosperity into production are high (from permitting issues to the challenges of financing (or finding a partner for) a controversial $1+ billion mine) and any money spent on New Prosperity likely to be wasted in the end. However, Taseko seems reluctant to let New Prosperity go after all the money it has sunk into the project in the past.

Conclusion

With Gibraltar's total cost of production (including offsite costs and capitalized stripping) being close to $2.00 USD per pound at life of mine average copper grades, the recent decrease in copper prices does have a significant effect on Taseko's margins. The company still delivers decent margins at current copper prices though, and is also partly protected against further copper price declines in 2018.

The future growth project for Taseko remains the Florence Copper Project. It is progressing well in terms of approvals and has a capital cost that is relatively manageable for a company of Taseko's size. Taseko's other development projects are very far from becoming working mines and thus should have minimal impact on Taseko's valuation.

I believe that the recent drop in copper prices is a bit overdone and that the supply/demand equation should be more favorable for copper in the future. Taseko probably needs copper prices to rebound to near $3 USD per pound by 2019 and to keep Florence Copper advancing in order to have much upside from $1 per share though.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.