5 Russell 3000 Top Dogs Fetch >24% Net Gains Per Brokers To July 2019

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five July top yield Russell 3000 dividend stocks showed 18.84% less net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Big (high-priced) issues dominated the Russell 3000 top 10.

Broker target-estimated July Russell 3000 top 10 net gains ranged 13.5-42.43%, topped by Colony Capital. The master list of 104 was pre-screened for yields over 4%; price over $4; net returns >-15%; +.05% broker targets.

"All Russell US Indexes are subsets of the Russell 3000 Index, [namely] large-cap Russell 1000 & small-cap Russell 2000 Indexes. These Indexes are. building blocks of financial-products [and] performance-benchmarks." - FTSE Russell.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Forecast 13.5-42.43% Net Gains For Top 10 Russell 3000 By July 2019

Three of ten top Russell 3000 dividend stocks by yield were verified as being among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart above.) So, the yield-based forecast for Russell 3000 stocks as graded by Wall St. wizards was 30% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each of the thirty highest-yielding stocks and their aggregate 1-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points. Note: 1-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to July 13, 2019 were:

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) netted $424.26 based on the median target price estimate from four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 41% more than the market as a whole.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) was projected to net $354.37 based on dividends plus a mean target price estimate from fourteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this gain estimate subject to volatility 4% under the market as a whole

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) was projected to net $267.88 based on the median target price estimate from five analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 38% less than the market as a whole.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) was projected to net $241.07 based on dividends plus a mean target price estimate from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 45% less than the market as a whole.

Global Medical REIT (NYSEMKT:GMRE) was projected to net $240.21 based on dividends plus the median target price from estimates by six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 1395% opposite the market as a whole.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) was projected to net $236.39 based on a median target price estimate from twenty-nine analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% less than the market as a whole.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) was projected to net $177.78 based on target price estimates from three analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 78% less than the market as a whole.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) was projected to net $172.49 based on dividends plus a mean target price estimate from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% less than the market as a whole.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) was projected to net $144.99 based on a median target estimates from eight analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 85% less than the market as a whole.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) was projected to net $135.60 based on dividends plus a median target estimate from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 66% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 23.95% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 83% opposite the market as a whole (thanks to GMRE's big negative beta).

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest-yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs". More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

50 Top Russell 3000 Dividend Equities By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Ten Top Russell 3000 Dividend Stocks By Yield

Top 10 Russell 3000 all cap stocks selected 6/8/18 by yield represented just two of eleven Morningstar sectors. Nine top-yielding stocks were real estate firms. The nine REITs were: Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) [1]; Dynex Capital [2]; Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. (NYSE:ANH) [3; New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) [4]; Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment [5]; Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) [6]; Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) [7]; ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) [9]; Sutherland Asset Management Corp. (NYSE:SLD) [10]. A single Utilites stock, Pattern Energy Group [8], placed eighth to add a second sector. These completed the Russell 3000 top 10 for July.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top 10 Russell 3000 Upsides Showed 7.98-37.3% Price Improvements To July 2019; (31) No Downsides Were Selected.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Broker Analysts Predict A 18.84% Disadvantage For 5 Highest-Yield, Lowest-Priced Russell 3000 Dividend Stocks By July 2019

Ten top Russell 3000 dividend dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking. The master list was pre-screened to only include firms with over 4% dividends, price above $4, with net returns greater than -15%, and broker target upsides over 0.5%

As noted above, top 10 Russell 3000 dividend dogs selected 7/13/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented just two of eleven sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Stocks (32) Delivering 11.53% Vs. (33) 14.21% Net Gains by All Ten Come July 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 Dividend Russell 3000 kennel by yield were predicted to produce 18.84% less gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The sixth-lowest priced Russell 3000 top yield stock, Pattern Energy Group, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 35.44%.

The five lowest-priced top yield Russell 3000 dividend dogs for July 13 were: Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp., Dynex Capital Inc., Orchid Island Capital, Invesco Mortgage Capital, and Sutherland Asset Management, with prices ranging from $5.02 to $16.50.

Five higher-priced Russell 3000 dividend dogs, as calculated July 13, were: Pattern Energy Group, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment, New Residential Investment Corp., Global Net Lease, and ARMOUR Residential REIT, whose prices ranged from $17.09 to $23.16.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20-80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0-20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

The stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Russell 3000 dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from IndexArb; YCharts; Yahoo Finance; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo. Russell Dog photo: omlet.co.uk

Disclosure: I am/we are long BGSF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.