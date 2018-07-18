Cellectar Biosciences Strong Preliminary Data For Rare Cancer Treatment Is Encouraging

The financials are weak with only $6.8 million in cash as of March 31, 2018 which means that a raise could come as early as this week.

Recently, Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) announced preliminary results from its phase 2 study treating patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell hematologic cancers. Results from the first patient are highly outstanding, which is why the stock traded higher by 65% in pre-market trading on Tuesday. For that reason, I believe that Cellectar Biosciences is a buy.

Phase 2 Data

The phase 2 study is using CLR 131 to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell hematologic cancers. The trial is expected to enroll up to 80 patients in total who are treated across 10 leading cancer centers across the United States. This study is not just testing one specific cancer, but it is testing a variety of blood cancers. Some examples of the blood cancers that are being treated with CLR 131 are: Multiple Myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia (WM), and many more. However, the preliminary results focus on just one patient with Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia, which is a type of non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL). This was a 67-year old female patient who was diagnosed with this rare form of cancer. This patient received a single 25mCi/m2 dose of CLR 131 in a 30 minute treatment infusion period. On day 52 post infusion, it was shown on a CT scan that there was a > 50% reduction in tumor volume. That led to the patient achieving a partial response. That was a good outcome in itself, however, the efficacy improved. In addition, the patient was given a second dose of CLR 131. On day 64 after the second dose, there was a 94% overall reduction of tumor burden, and complete resolution in four of five targeted tumor masses. In my opinion, these results are strong. However, the fact can't be ignored that this was only achieved in one patient. That still remains a risk, because the trial is going to enroll up to 80 patients. I will say that if these results are replicated in a majority of the other patients over time, then Cellectar will have a good blood cancer drug on its hands.

Market Opportunity

This data that was released for the first patient with a rare form of blood cancer preliminary. It's too soon to tell whether or not it will end up working out. However, it's not everyday that a drug that is given in two doses ends up reducing a tumor by 94%. That is a huge positive to hang on, but more patients will be needed to confirm this finding. In any case, as I noted above, CLR 131 is being used in a broad range of Hematologic Malignancies. Even if the WM indication doesn't play out, there are still many other opportunities in a variety of other indications. It is expected that the Hematologic Malignancies market could reach $85.8 billion by 2025. This clinical candidate targeting all these potential indications means it is a highly promising prospect. I think as long as additional patients achieve similar or closely similar tumor reductions, then the stock will likely trade higher.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Cellectar Biosciences has cash and cash equivalents of $6.8 million as of March 31, 2018. It states that it has enough cash to operate its company until Q1 of 2019, at which time it will need additional funding. I believe though that it will raise cash soon, and not wait until the end of the year to obtain additional funding. Considering it just reported positive results from the first patient in the phase 2 study, it is likely that it will raise cash within the next few days. In its filing it states that it will seek additional ways to obtain cash, such as through partnerships, but that there is no guarantee that it will happen.

Conclusion

The preliminary results from one patient being able to reduce tumor burden by 94% is strong. The risk is that this was only observed in one patient in a rare cancer population. That means more testing will be needed to confirm that this treatment has nearly the same effect against other hematologic malignancies. The good news is that CLR 131 can go after a multitude of blood cancers. As I pointed out above, the market opportunity for Hematologic Malignancies could reach up to $85.8 billion by 2025. Additional positive clinical data will open up doors to other blood cancer targets. For that reason, I believe that Cellectar Biosciences is a buy.

