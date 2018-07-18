Cleveland-Cliffs: July 20 Conference Call Key Questions And Outlook

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) will release its second-quarter earnings on July 20, 2018, before the bell. The conference call is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. This should be a very interesting conference call given the steel tariffs and counter tariffs, trade tensions, and the uncertainty entering the financial markets and business outlook.

Since the May 31, 2018, article on Cliffs with the shares at $8.46 the price action has been range bound between $8 and $9 handles. Today's closing price is little changed. See the chart below.

Key Questions

How much can Cleveland-Cliffs increase pellet production should the US market demand more iron ore pellets? It appears that there is limited excess iron ore pellet capacity at this time, judging from SEC filings. Increased iron ore pellet production could be costly and hamper margins.

How is the HBI project going and has it experience raw material or labor cost pressures? A delay in the HBI facility and or higher cost could hamper the bottom line. Given that the cost of many imported products have faced price increases, thanks to tariffs, and the non-farm payroll number suggest a tight labor market, it might be a challenge for the HBI production facility to be both on budget and on time. Of course, there is the possibility that is could come in under budget and ahead of schedule. For what is worth, a few business owners have mentioned finding good labor is becoming a challenge and have scaled back business as a result. This might impact Cleveland-Cliffs on the cost and demand side.

The increase in raw material prices might throw a monkey wrench into the financial outlook. It shall be interesting to see how (or if) the increased cost in energy affected Cliffs and its margins. The increase in diesel fuel cost might provide a headwind to gross margin expansion.

How are Cleveland-Cliffs iron ore pellet customers faring in the marketplace? The financial markets appear to be taking a wait and see approach to the shares of AK Steel (AKS) and ArcelorMittal (MT). The chart below shows the price performance from March 1, 2018.

The 4.80% note due October 1, 2020, has been range bound, see chart below.

Hot Rolled Steel Price at CME

The chart below is a weekly chart of the September 2018 hot rolled coiled steel traded on the CME.

Bottom Line

Cleveland-Cliffs serves the US steel industry, and the health of its customers is key to its success and its ability to grow its business and margins. The action in the financial markets for its current customers is somewhat of a concern judging by how their share prices have performed. Though given the headline-driven market the share prices could rapidly rebound under the right headline or circumstances.

At this time Cleveland-Cliffs is viewed neutrally, as the upside and downside risks appear balanced. Of course, the conference call might change my mind.

