Charles River Laboratories' Long-Term Story Is Still Intact

The Discovery and Safety Assessment, or DSA, unit greatly contributed to the company's strong Q1 2018 financial results.

Charles River Laboratories (CRL) is scheduled to release Q2 2018 financial results on August 8, 2018, and analysts expect for the company to report adjusted EPS of $1.47 on revenue of $569.4M. For comparison purpose, the company reported adjusted EPS of $1.29 on revenue of $469.1M in the same quarter of the prior year.

The stock of this drug discovery and early-stage development company has performed well so far in 2018, as CRL shares have outperformed the S&P 500 by over 200 bps on a YTD basis.

The outperformance should continue through at least the remainder of 2018, in my opinion, because, as I previously described here, I believe that Charles River is well-positioned for 2018 and beyond.

The Thesis

Per the company, Charles River's scientists worked on 80% of all drugs approved by the FDA in 2017 and, more importantly, the company partnered with each of the 100 largest biopharmaceutical companies in the world. This Contract Research Organization ("CRO") is viewed as a critical partner to its customers and Charles River's portfolio of businesses allows for the company to be a real value-add to its clients' research, discovery, and safety assessment processes.

Charles River is a research company that has three operating segments: [1] research models and services ("RMS"), [2] discovery and safety assessment ("DSA") and [3] manufacturing support ("Manufacturing"). In 2017, the company reported $1.86B in revenue (up from $1.7B) and has a diversified client base (lead by Biotech firms).

The Street has finally started to recognize the potential of Charles River in today's market, which is shown by the fact that 5 analysts still rate the stock as a Strong Buy (per Yahoo! Finance), even after the recent run up.

What Have You Done For Me Lately?

On May 10, 2018, Charles River reported better-than-expected Q1 2018 financial results. The company reported adjusted Q1 2018 EPS of $1.38 ($0.12 or 9% beat) on revenue of $494M ($13.63M or 3% beat), which compares favorably to the results for Q1 2017 (adjusted EPS of $1.29 on revenue of $445.8M).

Highlights from the quarter:

Cash flow from operations was up 76% YoY (to $60.1M) with free cash flow increased to $32.3M for Q1 2018 (from $18.8M for Q1 2017).

Gain from venture capital investments was $0.10 per share this quarter compared to a $0.05 per share gain in Q1 2017. Read more about this long-term growth strategy in this article (this strategy will be a catalyst for the stock in the years ahead, in my opinion).

The MPI Research acquisition was completed on April 3, 2018, and it enhances Charles River's growth profile in a material way (read more about the acquisition here).

The other acquisitions (Brains On-Line and KWS BioTest) contributed 1% to the company's consolidated revenue for the quarter.

Each of the company's operating units reported solid results, but it was the broad-based demand within the DSA division that lead the way during the most recent quarter.

The business unit reported a healthy increase of 8.3% in organic net revenue and, as originally anticipated, management combining the discovery and safety businesses into one unit has resulted in the company being able to better leverage its products/services. DSA saw margin pressure - GAAP operating margin was 15.7% for Q1 2018 compared to 16.8% in the prior period - but management fully expects for margins to increase in the quarters ahead.

And it gets better. Management revised their guidance, which includes the positive impact of the MPI acquisition, and now expects for fiscal 2018 results to be strong across the board.

Management still expects for the MPI Research acquisition to contribute $170M-$190M in revenue and ~$0.25 to non-GAAP EPS in 2018 (and $13-$16M of operational synergies by the end of 2019), so there is a lot to like about how this company is positioned for the next 12-18 months. At the end of the day, the recent financial results and forward guidance show that Charles River's long-term story is still intact.

The stock, however, is definitely not as attractively valued as it was a few short months ago.

Valuation

Charles River was trading in the lower $100 range when I first wrote about the company but shares are currently sitting around $120. CRL shares are currently trading at 20x forward estimates but the company's P/E ratio is attractive when compared to its industry per Fidelity.

Let's also remember that Charles River is expected to grow its earnings by approximately 12% over the next five years. Therefore, in my opinion, the 'rich' 20x earnings may actually turn out to be too conservative.

Risk

Investing in small cap companies comes with many risks, but the major risk for Charles River is related to the company's reliance on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. If these companies cut back their operations and/or outsourcing needs, Charles River's business would be negatively impacted.

Please also refer to Charles River's 2017 10-K for additional risk factors that should be considered before investing in the company.

Bottom Line

Charles River has a strong bull case and the company's story keeps getting better. There was a lot to like about the company's Q1 2018 results (and updated full-year guidance) so I believe that investors with a long-term perspective should seriously consider at least adding CRL to their watch lists.

The MPI acquisitions (and the other smaller tuck-in acquisitions) are already paying huge dividends so, in my opinion, I expect for Charles River's stock to be a market beater over the next 12-18 months.

Author's Note: All images were obtained from Charles River's Q1 2018 Earnings Presentation, unless otherwise stated. I hold CRL shares in my R.I.P. Portfolio and I have no plans to reduce the position in the near future.

