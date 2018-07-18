This article is part of a series that will give a spotlight to "Dividend Champions," and the fundamentals behind their success.

The company is fully valued at today's share prices. The quality of the company makes this acceptable for long term investors.

The balance sheet is clean, and the company is sitting on $3B from its previous divestiture. These resources will drive growth in the form of projects and joint ventures.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. is not widely known among most retail investors, yet the company boasts a massive presence in the industrial materials world.

Often times we as "retail investors" focus on stocks in familiar walks of life such as consumer staples and retail because these companies are the names we are the most familiar with. Exposure of time engraves them into our minds. However, if you look "under the label" of the way our industrial world works, you will find some gems that you may not be so familiar with. Today's Dividend Champion spotlight Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) is a great example of that. This industrial titan sports a 36 year dividend growth streak, and is poised to do well for itself in the coming years.

source: Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Structured For Cash Generation

Air Products and Chemicals is a manufacturer and distributor of industrial and process gases and processing equipment. These various gases include (among others) Oxygen, Nitrogen, Argon, Hydrogen, Carbon Monoxide, Helium, and more. These gases and products drive various manufacturing processes in just about every industry. So even though we as consumers would never have visibility to this business, Air Products and Chemicals is indirectly associated with many of the goods and services we buy.

source: Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

The business has operations in 50 countries, with 15,000 employees and generated $8.2B in revenues in 2017. The company maintains a global presence with 39% of its sales generated in the US and Canada, while the rest come from across the globe.

A little less than two years ago, the company made a dramatic overhaul to its structure. The company spun off its Electronic Materials division as a separate company listed as Versum (VSM). Additionally, the company sold its Performance Materials division to Evonik Industries for $3.8B in a cash transaction.

These major moves essentially refocused the company around the industrial gases business. In doing so, the company became much more profitable with EBITDA margins taking a big leap higher since.

source: Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

The company generates stable revenues with a combination of contract based pricing agreements and production joint ventures.

source: Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

An example of these joint ventures is the Air Products & Lu'An Clean Energy Company venture that closed in late April.

source: Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Both entities contribute capital and resources and work out arrangements for compensation. For example, this venture will include Lu'An paying a fixed monthly fee to Air Products under terms dictated by a long term contract between the two. The profits from this venture will add approximately $0.25 per share to earnings in 2019.

This higher margin, more focused business model is allowing Air Products and Chemicals to generate a high amount of cash flows. Over the past 4 quarters, Air Products is converting 14.4% of its revenues into free cash flow.

Cash & Balance Sheet Strength

This strong cash flow generation will only enhance the growth of the company and returns for shareholders. The dividend has been increased 36 consecutive years, and has grown at a strong rate. Over the past decade, the dividend has grown at a CAGR of 9.6%. The dividend payout is $1.10 every quarter, and only consumed 41% of 2018 Q2 free cash flows.

source: Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Meanwhile, the company is sitting on a cash pile of approximately $3B, which is 8.8% of its market cap. The balance sheet is in the best shape it has been in over the past 10 years. With a management imposed leverage target of 2.5X EBITDA, the company could still utilize another $4B in debt (in addition to the $3B in cash) to play with.

APD Financial Debt to EBITDA (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

This could be used in a number of ways. Air Products could return cash to shareholders (it is a given that the dividend will continue to grow). It could also continue to fund joint venture projects.

Growth Prospects & Risks

The company will strive to strategically manage its resources in a number of ways. Management has outlined three specific growth drivers. Air Products intends to allocate resources to acquire small and medium size industrial gas companies. This could either be in the form of acquiring the actual companies, or simply assets. This will bolster APD's already global portfolio of production and distribution facilities, assets, and interests.

Secondly, the company will invest in facilities owned by APD's customer base. They will then operate and maintain the facilities and supply gases to these customers for negotiated fixed rates. These are essentially the joint ventures, similar to the Lu'An venture previously mentioned. This "locks in" business for APD, and basically guarantees a return on investment.

Third, the company can fund large projects. APD's massive infrastructure and scale give it a competitive advantage throughout the industry. The company currently is running a major projects backlog worth $1.5B.

source: Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

90% of these revenues are pipeline projects that produce stable revenues with long term contracts between APD and its customers.

The company is expected to grow in the coming years as a result of the restructuring, and returns on yet to be deployed resources. APD is forecasting earnings growth this year of 15-17% over fiscal 2017. Over the next five years, analysts are forecasting earnings growth of around 11% per annum.

Risk is always a factor in every investment. While it is easy to get excited about the positives of a company, an investor needs to monitor the potential drawbacks as well. Being a global industrial player, the risks to the business are tied to each keyword. As an industrial company, a setback in economic activity would hurt the business. Industrial businesses are very sensitive to fluctuations in macro-economic activity as manufacturing (that is the activity level of APD's customers) could take a hit in the event of a recession.

Being a global company opens that company up to the risk of geopolitical tensions. A big example of this would be the current trade tensions between the US and China. Air Products has a pending $3.5B deal with China to build a coal to syngas facility in China. The agreement was signed in the presence of US President Trump, and President of The People's Republic of China Xi Jinping during a November 2017 trip to promote trade. While nothing seems imminent that would harm this agreement, the fact that trade tensions are boiling up could at any time throw uncertainty at projects such as this.

Valuation

Shares of APD have bounced back and forth between its 52 week range. With shares at $156, the stock is currently about halfway between its high of $175 and low of $141.

APD data by YCharts

With management forecasting earnings this year between $7.25 - $7.40, the stock is currently trading at an earnings multiple of about 21X this year's earnings. This is a touch higher than historical averages that come in at just below 19X earnings. It is important to remember however, that the company structure is different than it was even two years ago - and perhaps it deserves to trade at a higher multiple than it previously has.

APD Free Cash Flow Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

If we look at things from a free cash flow yield perspective, a couple of details stand out. Despite the fact that I like to get a higher cash yield out of my investments than 3.65% (10% is ideal, but hard to find), the stock really doesn't trade at very high yields often. It has twice broached 6% yields in the past decade, and one of these occasions was the recession a decade ago.

Based on the yield of cash flows, and earnings multiple I find that Air Products is between fully valued, and maybe a touch overvalued. An investment at these levels would be fine in the long run, as the 11% earnings growth trajectory in the coming years would burn off the slight premium fairly quickly. Ideally, I would like to see an entry point of between 19X - 20X this year's earnings, or between $139 - $147 per share.

Wrapping Up

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. is a strong industrial materials company that deserves the attention of any investor looking for inflation beating dividend growth, and moderate capital gains. The company has positioned itself as a more profitable, global player in the materials space with the infrastructure and global size to compete with an edge.

The balance sheet is in great shape, and the company has $3B of cash to put to use as it sees fit. The company also turns a high amount of its revenues into free cash flow, which will enable the company to pursue growth while adding to its 36 year dividend growth streak.

Like many high quality stocks in a bull market, the shares themselves are no bargain - but not over-the-top expensive either. A long term investor will do fine buying shares here, but my sights would be set on a slightly lower valuation notch of 19X earnings. Air Products is a fantastic option for those looking to diversify outside of the usual sectors and household names.

