Henkel: A Conservatively Financed Consumer Company With An Adhesives Business Attached

Henkel is less covered in relation to its more popular peers in the US.

To be succinct, I'd classify Henkel (OTCPK:HENKY, OTCPK:HENOY) as a German consumer goods company, but one that's blended with an industrial business. It's not talked about as much in the USA as, say, Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), but it probably should be. The firm owns many recognizable consumer brands, including Persil (#1 brand in Europe, #2 in the US) and Dial soap, as well as its industrial brands such as Loctite (which enjoy leading positions globally).

Source: Henkel 2017 investor fact sheet

The company is an above-average operation with very attractive margins, but before diving into the numbers, there are some more details about the business I'd like to discuss first.

Dual share class structure and "founding family" ownership

According to the company's investor relations website:

61.02 percent of the Henkel ordinary shares are held by members of the Henkel family share-pooling agreement. The preferred shares are the significantly more liquid class of Henkel shares. Apart from the treasury shares (2.07 percent), they are entirely in free float. A large majority are owned by institutional investors whose portfolios are usually broadly distributed internationally.

Investors wishing to purchase shares on US exchanges can, therefore, buy either the ordinary share ADRs, ticker: HENKY, or the preferred ADRs, ticker: HENOY.

Whether the controlling stake held by the family is viewed as good or bad is in the eye of the beholder, but I personally view controlled companies (that have a good track record of performance at least) as a good thing, because it means that there's a higher chance that they are long-term investors with interests aligned to those of other long-term shareholders.

The business

Henkel's business in the US and developed Europe is exhibiting slow and/or declining growth (like many other consumer companies in developed markets), but it's making up for this with impressive growth coming from emerging markets:

Source: Henkel Deutsche Bank DbAccess 2018 Annual Global Consumer Conference

The company gets about 40% of sales from emerging markets, in fact, which should be favorable for its future growth profile:

Source: Henkel Deutsche Bank DbAccess 2018 Annual Global Consumer Conference

The larger Adhesive Technologies and Laundry & Home Care segments also carry the fattest margins (18.1% for Adhesives and 18.5% for Laundry & Home Care as of the firm's first quarter 2018).

Return on invested capital analysis

Henkel's brand portfolio and leading adhesive technologies give it a wide moat, which is inherent in the numbers.

Note: I am using management's "adjusted" operating profit and tax rate numbers that exclude one-time items like restructuring charges and benefits from tax reform in the US.

Henkel's cost of debt is insanely low at only about 1.36%, and that's due to structural differences in its home market compared to the US. The firm was actually able to issue long-term debt without paying any interest on it!

Source: Henkel 2017 annual report

This gave it a very low cost of debt overall, but even so, the firm's balance sheet is very conservatively financed without much debt in relation to equity. It also maintains a rock-solid credit rating:

Source

The drawback to this is that it creates a higher weighted-average cost of capital, as more expensive equity makes up the bulk of its capital structure. Even if its cost of equity is as high as 15% (which it most likely isn't), the firm would still be earning returns in excess of its cost of capital, however.

If the firm levered up, its WACC would be lower, but that would involve sacrificing its pristine balance sheet (especially in relation to its more heavily indebted peers in the US consumer goods sector).

Return on equity analysis

Note: Once again, I will be using management's adjusted numbers for all income statement items below, stripping out one-time items and charges.

Henkel generated slightly higher adjusted ROE year over year, largely by expanding margins and also from magnification as a result of increasing leverage. Asset turnover slipped slightly, but not enough to be concerned.

The company holds high margins overall, and its ROE is more than likely well in excess of its cost of equity. Henkel is guiding for top line growth to be between 2% and 4% for 2018, which it expects will allow about 5-8% growth to trickle down to its adjusted earnings per share (depending on currency fluctuations). The company is also guiding for higher adjusted operating margins, which it thinks will continue to expand to above 17.5% in fiscal 2018.

Conclusion

Henkel owns a solid consumer brands portfolio and an even stronger, leading adhesives business. I think this is an attractive blend of non-cyclical packaged consumer goods and beauty products with a more cyclical industrial product mix. I also like the fact that the firm is a "controlled company", with a founding family (theoretically) paying attention to management and the business, versus some faceless index fund.

