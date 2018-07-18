Dollar Stronger On Safe Haven Flows: OANDA Market Beat Podcast

OANDA Senior Market Analyst Alfonso Esparza reviews the major upcoming market news, macro analysis and economic indicator releases that will impact currencies, stocks other asset classes.

The Trade War comments and Trump's European Trip Boosted the US Dollar

The US dollar was higher across the board against major pairs on Friday.

Trade war concerns rose heading into the weekend and the comments from US President Donald Trump during the week sparked a rally of USD buying.

Trump has been outspoken on NATO, trade and the Brexit deal while economic indicators and the US Fed have been supportive of the greenback.

The Trump administration has said that it would add 10 percent tariffs on additional $200 billion Chinese goods if the Asian nation retaliates.